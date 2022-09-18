Chester Philharmonic Orchestra is flying the flag for Ukraine at a fundraising concert in Chester Cathedral on October 1 - Credit: Archant

Chester Cathedral will play host to a special charity concert given by the Chester Philharmonic Orchestra to raise money for Ukraine on Saturday, October 1.



The concert will feature Beethoven’s epic 9th Symphony (‘The Chorale’), and the orchestra will be joined by local singers from the Chester Music Society Choir, Manchester Chamber Choir, and St George’s Singers, Stockport.

Inside Chester Cathedral, which will host will play host to a concert by the Chester Philharmonic Orchestra to raise money for Ukraine on Saturday, October 1, featuring Beethoven’s epic 9th Symphony - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vocal soloists Caroline Taylor, Nancy Holt, Martin Smauktelis and James Atkinson have all recently performed professionally, including appearances at Glyndebourne.Special guests Svitoch Ukrainian Acapella Choir will also perform for the evening.

The charity concert, in aid of the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund, was conceived by local doctor and viola player James Warwick.

James says: 'The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put millions of children and families in immediate danger, as homes, schools, water supplies, and hospitals have been damaged or destroyed. In the face of this devastation, I thought there must be something we can do, and the orchestra agreed to approach the cathedral with the idea of a charity concert.'

The concert will be conducted by Stephen Threlfall, artistic director of Lake District Summer Music Festival, and one of the orchestra’s regular conductors, who says: 'It’s been very exciting to see the way local musicians have responded to the Ukraine crisis. Beethoven’s 9th Symphony is particularly appropriate, because it includes the famous ‘Ode to Joy’, a poem about hope and human solidarity.

'We hope members of the public will come out to support this concert for such an important cause.'

Chester Cathedral where a concert for Ukraine will be held on October 1, 2022 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Dean of Chester, the Very Rev. Tim Stratford says 'The destruction of homes and lives in Ukraine that we have witnessed in news media over recent months is a tragedy with immense pain in its wake. Chester Cathedral is delighted

to host this evening organised by talented local musicians, centred around the movement from darkness to light of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.

'The concert is in tune with our gospel of peace as both an expression of hope and a means to raise funds for those who are left in need.'

Chester Philharmonic are one of the oldest amateur orchestras in the country, tracing its origins to 1884. They perform regularly in Chester Cathedral and have hosted a range of internationally renowned soloists, including Sheku Kanneh-Mason in June.

The orchestra will perform Saint-Saens Organ Symphony on Saturday November 12 and on March 4 will welcome Jeneba Kanneh-Mason as the soloist in Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto no. 2.

Tickets for the concert in Chester Cathedral on Saturday, October 1 at 7.30pm are £20 (adult) £10 (student) and £6 (child), with all profits donated to DEC Ukraine Appeal.

Tickets are available from Chester Cathedral Box Office 01244 500 959 or online here.