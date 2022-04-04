Chester Zoo launches ‘pop up’ storytelling for Easter holidays
- Credit: Chester Zoo
Chester Zoo is kicking off the Easter holidays with an assortment of storytelling events running throughout April
From song and dance, to puppetry and performances, there will be a range of exciting events every day at the zoo Saturday 2 April and Monday 2 May 2022..
Experts at the zoo are looking to ‘rewild the imagination’ of visitors and inspire youngsters and families to act for wildlife conservation.
Annabella Bashforth, Assistant Learning Team Manager at Chester Zoo, said:
“We’re incredibly excited to bring the storytelling pop-up extravaganza to the zoo! From tales about wild antics of the Lemurs of Madagascar with illustrator Nikki Pinder, as well as storytellers Yan Tan Tehthera showcasing an exciting audience-led performance where they choose the ending, a concert from singer-songwriter Ashley Fayth, miniature theatre from PuppetSoup who will be using traditional Brazilian puppetry to tell stories of the zoo’s incredible animals – there will be something or everyone to enjoy!
“The Easter celebrations will also include a brand new interactive trail through the zoo, with a whole range of animal-inspired activities to get involved with – from creative writing to building your own animal inspired puppets, as well as a jam packed programme of fascinating stories from our own Zoo Rangers.;