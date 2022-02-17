Chicago the Musical Razzle Dazzles Eastbourne: A REVIEW 

See all the sexiness and sassiness of Chicago at Congress Theatre - Credit: Matt Crockett

A criminally good production of the hit musical at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre starring Russell Watson and Sheila Ferguson leaves the audience dancing in the aisles

Chicago, the sexiest musical on stage, gave Eastbourne the old Razzle Dazzle at the Congress Theatre in a sensational performance that had the audience dancing in the aisles.

A star-studded cast including classical tenor Russell Watson as Billy Flynn, Three Degrees’ lead singer Sheila Ferguson as Mama Morton, and TV actor Jamie Baughan, of The Bill, Casualty and EastEnders’ fame s Amos Hart, delivered a slick production to a theatre-starved packed house.

But it was the leading ladies Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly and understudy Billie Hardy standing in for Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart that stole the show with their scintillating moves, superb acting and outstanding vocal talents.

Set amid the decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the gripping story of housewife and nightclub dancer Roxie, who murders her lover when he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, Roxie dupes her adoring husband – played to perfection by Baughan with his hangdog expression – along with the public, the media and her ‘rival’ cellmate Kelly by hiring Chicago’s best criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her crime into front page headlines.

The fast-paced script, legendary choreography, sexy costumes, and sassy score had the audience gripped. There were cries of sympathy for Baughan’s innocent Amos, gasps at the plot twists – one of which no one saw coming – and more than toe-tapping as one after another show-stopping songs, including All That Jazz, had everyone on their feet.

Sheila Ferguson may have fluffed a couple of lines – no doubt she was just as excited as the audience to be back performing again after the pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a shuddering halt – but her voice was just as commanding live as it is on smash hits such as When Will I See You Again?

Sheila Ferguson as 'Mama Morton' in Chicago - Credit: Matt Crockett

Djalenga’s Velma is funny, competitive, and sly but she beguiled the audience from her first note at curtain up and kept us all guessing at just how she manages to kick her impossibly long legs quite so high and dance so fast around a chair without becoming entangled in it.

Watson was a true delight, showcasing his acting chops as well as his legendary singing, while Hardy wowed us all with her modern interpretation of Roxie who is hungry for fame, love and attention at any cost.

Russell Watson shows off his acting skills as Chicago's Billy Flynn - Credit: Paul Coltas

Even the orchestra, under the musical direction of Andrew Hilton, were having a party on stage, with the reed, trumpet and percussion section giving the score its distinctive swing Jazz sound.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End History. Since opening in New York in 1996 it has been seen by 33 million people in 36 countries, and grossed more than $1.7 billion over 32,500 performances.

Chicago The Musical gets into the swing of the 1920s - Credit: Tristram Kenton

A truly superb show that will leave you breathless, the only crime about this production of Chicago is that it’s here for just one week only.

Chicago is at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne until Saturday 19 February 2022 with nightly performances at 7.30pm plus Thursday and Saturday 2.30pm matinees. Tickets are priced from £20, to book call the box office team on 01323 412000 or see eastbournetheatres.co.uk