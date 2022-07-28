Chichester International Film Festival celebrates it 30th anniversary

This August, Chichester International Film Festival will celebrate its 30th anniversary with an outstanding programme of quality film screenings and special events to mark three decades of bringing the best in cinema to the south coast.

First launched in 1992 as the representation of the art of film at the Festival of Chichester and has since grown to become a nationally renowned event and the largest film festival in the region.

The 30th anniversary of the festival will commence with three open-air screenings from Friday 5th to Sunday 7th August in Chichester’s beautiful Priory Park. The films showing at these exciting outdoor screenings will be Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and family favourite, Lightyear.

The Chichester International Film Festival is also recognised for its diverse and inspiring programme, and as such, this year’s Festival will include a special Homage to Ukrainian Cinema in recognition of the ongoing conflict and to honour the Ukrainian people as well as the country’s rich culture through the art of film.

There will also be plenty of classic French movies to watch, from Hiroshima Mon Amour to Breathless and A Woman is a Woman by New Wave genius director Jean Luc-Goddard.

Fans of Olivia Coleman's diverse and outstanding career will be delighted to encounter plenty of her greatest roles, including her Oscar-winning role in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite and her latest flick Joyride.

And if that wasn't enough, there are so many more amazing films showing as part of the festival's landmark 30th anniversary. Click here to discover the full program and to book your tickets!





