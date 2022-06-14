Classic Ibiza bringing chilled dance back to Blickling Hall

Lasers light up the evening sky as the Urban Soul Orchestra transports the audience to Ibiza - Credit: Classic Ibiza

Classic Ibiza, the huge summer event that brings the sounds of the White Isle to iconic stately locations in the UK, makes a welcome return to Blickling this August.

In fact, it all began at Blickling in 2016 and since then more than 150,000 people have enjoyed listening to the magical roller coaster ride of dance music’s most iconic tracks in venues ranging from the Ocean Club Marbella to Windsor racecourse and the stately homes of Burghley and Bowood.

Happy faces at Classic Ibiza on a magical summer evening - Credit: Classic Ibiza

It’s become the biggest travelling, classical dance party of its kind and is now cemented as a firm favourite with sell-out audiences up and down the country.

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it and so the original format remains largely unchanged. On Saturday, August 6, the Norfolk audience can once again expect awesome performances by Stephen Hussey’s Urban Soul Orchestra, live vocalists and headline DJs, Goldierocks and Jose Luis.

It’s a magical event; the atmosphere is like one of Ibiza’s iconic chill-out bars. As night falls the rhythm steadily builds and the Blickling Estate audience will be transported to a magical alfresco nightclub, accompanied by a breath-taking laser and light show.

Classic Ibiza was the brainchild of Lisa Ward from Revival Productions and Lisa and fellow director Katharine Brindley have been blown away by its popularity. “When we first performed Classic Ibiza at Blickling in 2016 we knew it was very special, but we had no idea the show would become so popular; Classic Ibiza has progressed from one show in 2016, to being rolled out at 17 venues in 2022, it’s going to be a busy summer!

It's a feast for the eyes as well as the ears at Classic Ibiza; the light shows are amazing and the sounds of the Urban Soul Orchestra sublime - Credit: Classic Ibiza

“Working with the internationally renowned Urban Soul Orchestra and DJs Goldierocks and Jose has been amazing and the show has flourished since the inaugural event at Blickling.

“Our challenge is to make it better every year, coming up with fresh ideas that have the ‘wow-factor; we listen to our audiences, asking them to select their favourite tracks and the laser shows have become increasingly sophisticated, we can’t wait to get the 2022 party started!”

DJ Goldierocks, a hugely popular performer at Classic Ibiza - Credit: Classic Ibiza

Stephen Hussey, USO’s conductor, arranger and musical producer adds: “I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about the awesome tracks we’ve got up our sleeve for this summer. We’re heading into the stratosphere! The Urban Soul Orchestra is on top form and we can’t wait to feel the energy of the incredible Blickling audience – performing there is like coming home.”

How to join the chill

Tickets for the Blickling show are once again due to sell-out. Car-parking is free, and you can bring your own food and drink. All you need to do is remember your dancing shoes and embrace the family-friendly vibe. The Blickling event is once again, proud to be supporting East Anglia's Children’s Hospices. Tickets and information: classicibiza.co.uk Prices: Adults (over 18s): £45, Children (aged 5–17): £20, Under 5s: free

Classic Ibiza, bringing the uber-cool sounds of the White Isle to Blickling and stately venues around the country this summer - Credit: Classic Ibiza

Other venues

Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, July 1 and July 2

Weston Park, Shropshire, July 16

Bowood House, Wiltshire, July 22 and 23

Burghley House, Lincolnshire, July 30

Hatfield House, Hertfordshire, August 20



