Win a family ticket to the opening night of Christmas at Delamere Forest

Win

Published: 11:34 AM October 13, 2021

We're giving away a family ticket for four people to the Opening Night on Friday 26 November 2021.

A brand-new Christmas trail featuring spectacular illuminations and much-loved festive tunes will light up Forestry England’s Delamere Forest in Cheshire between 26 Nov – 31 Dec 2021 and we’re offering you the chance to win a family ticket to the opening night of on 26 November 2021.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year when twinkling lights and seasonal sounds fill the air with festive fun. Wrap up warm and be transported into a winter wonderland where you will discover sparkling tunnels of light, walk under giant baubles and beneath trees drenched in jewel-like colour.

Christmas Cathedral by Mandylights, My Christmas Trails - Credit: Richard Haughton Sony Music.DF

Independent street food vendors bring a delicious twist to tasty treats on offer. Have yourself a holly, jolly Christmas and complete your walk under the stars with a *toasted marshmallow, *spiced winter warmer or *hot chocolate shared with someone special.

Christmas at Delamere Forest will be open on selected dates between 26 Nov – 31 Dec 2021 For information & to book tickets visit: christmasatdelamereforest.co.uk