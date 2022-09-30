Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Win a family ticket to the opening night of Christmas at Delamere Forest

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 12:01 PM September 30, 2022
Updated: 2:49 PM September 30, 2022
Electric Forest – My Christmas Trails

Electric Forest – My Christmas Trails

We're giving away a family ticket for four people to the Opening Night on Friday 25th November 2022.

The fantastic Christmas trail returns for its second year to light up Forestry England’s Delamere Forest in Cheshire and we’re offering you the chance to win a family ticket to the opening night on 25 November 2022.

Children in Gobo walk

Children in Gobo walk

It’s the most wonderful time of the year when twinkling lights and seasonal sounds fill the air with festive fun. Wrap up warm and be transported into a winter wonderland where you will discover sparkling tunnels of light, Firework Trees where multi coloured lights burst from the undergrowth and fizz along the branches in time with dramatic music, and glittering chandeliers that create a woodland ballroom as never seen before. Independent street food vendors bring a delicious twist to tasty treats on offer.

Have yourself a holly, jolly Christmas and complete your walk under the stars with a toasted marshmallow, spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate shared with someone special.

Christmas at Delamere Forest will be open on selected dates between 25 November – 31 December 2022.

For information & to book tickets visit: christmasatdelamereforest.co.uk

