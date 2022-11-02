Win a family ticket to the opening night of Christmas at Kingston Lacy

Win

Kingston Lacy House near Wimborne in Dorset, lit up for Christmas - Credit: Sony Music

We're giving away a family ticket for four people to the Opening Night of the magical after-dark illuminations in the gardens of Kingston Lacy in Dorset on Friday 2 December 2022.

The magical after-dark illuminated Christmas trail will light up the gardens of Kingston Lacy near Wimborne and we’re offering you the chance to win a family ticket to the opening night.

Glittering after dark blossoms on the Kingston Lacy Christmas trail - Credit: Richard Haughton © Sony Music

A festive trail featuring enchanting illuminations and favourite seasonal music returns to transform the beautiful garden of the National Trust’s Kingston Lacy near Wimborne this Christmas. Wrap up warm and be transported into a winter wonderland where you will discover sparkling tunnels of light, walk under giant baubles and beneath trees drenched in jewel-like colour.

Green Laser Garden one of the new light shows at Christmas at Kingston Lacy in Dorset - Credit: Alex Hewitt

Create new traditions and everlasting memories, marvelling at installations including Heart Walk, 12 Days Wicker, Green Laser Garden and Meadow of Light.

Lantern Fire Garden on the Christmas at Kingston Lacy trail - Credit: Cavendish Press

You will also get a glimpse of Father Christmas along the way. Independent street food vendors bring a delicious twist to tasty treats on offer. Have yourself a holly, jolly Christmas and complete your walk under the stars with a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate shared with someone special.

Christmas at Kingston Lacy will be open on selected dates between December 2 – 24. For information and to book tickets visit: nationaltrust.org.uk/Kingston-Lacy