The Christmas Cotswold Fair is back for 2021!

Published: 8:54 AM October 8, 2021

Stock up on unique gifts and get in the festive spirit at this year's Christmas Cotswold Fair at Daylesford in aid of WellChild - Credit: daylesford.com

Christmas is back in its true form with The Christmas Cotswold Fair in support of WellChild at Daylesford Organic

As we look forward to the end of another challenging yet rewarding year, there is only one exciting way to really herald the beginning of the festive season, bringing joy and cheer to our area of outstanding natural beauty. The Christmas Cotswold Fair at Daylesford Organic Farm Shop, in support of the national children’s charity WellChild, will once again bring Yuletide pleasure to the region this November, full to bursting with exceptional brands and events, ready to make Christmas 2021 the best, and most memorable, yet.

After a tumultuous two years, with families split apart, social occasions spent at either end of a webcam rather than in person, and our sense of community feeling somewhat relegated, The Christmas Cotswold Fair is back in its true form this winter, providing not only the one-stop shop for all your Christmas shopping needs, but the ideal location to reunite and share in some good old fashioned festive (and safe) socialising.

Following an exciting foray into the digital world last year during the online 2020 Christmas Fair, we are thrilled to welcome over 200 bespoke and exclusive brands back for the 2021 Christmas Cotswold Fair; the true beginning of our Cotswold Christmas. Housed in three magnificent marquees, there has never been a more splendid place to reunite with your friends, in a safe and considered environment, with delicious culinary treats from The Potted Goose at your fingertips.

A warm winter glow is assured with Cotswold Candle Co.'s scented offerings - Credit: cotswoldcandle.co

In a special addition to the usual timetable, alongside the bonanza of independent and truly unique brands, the 2021 Christmas Cotswold Fair will give guests the opportunity to get up close and personal (social distancing allowing!) with some of the UK’s most well-known and beloved wellness experts. In a series of talks and workshops over the three days, these experts will be sharing their knowledge and know-how, from food tips to decluttering your home and most importantly, preparing for your best, ever Christmas. The traditional wreath making and cookery demonstrations, led in our specially built Hunt Bespoke Kitchen, will also be taking place.

What’s more, Monday, November 8 will once again see the preview evening, complete with cocktail reception courtesy of Brilliant Gin, as well as an exclusive Cotswold Grey VIP area, fit to bursting with gorgeous, plush soft furnishings and Christmas trinkets. So why not enjoy a canape or two from the delicious Potted Goose catering, in the perfect place to reunite and share stories from the past 12 months.

Whilst we would all like to say a swift fond farewell to COVID-19 this Christmas, we know remaining respectful and vigilant is the only way to move forward in a positive direction and return to our former normality. The 2021 Fair will be specially organised, taking into account all government guidance, with socially distanced stalls, wider access areas, sanitizer and wash basins available, as well as staff on hand for those with any questions or concerns. Each stall will have a clearly marked out zone for customers, enabling your shopping to be a hassle free and, more importantly, safe experience. Each customer will be greeted on arrival with a map of stalls, a list of Fair protocols and clear guide to social practices whilst on site, as well as the opportunity to use cleaning facilities prior to getting stuck into some serious Christmas shopping!

Browse country styles from Dubarry at this year's Christmas Cotswold Fair - Credit: dubarry.com

As always, The Christmas Cotswold Fair will be the home of gifts so unique, your friends and family will be in awe, with inspiring products, from luxury fashion brands to home accessories, children’s toys, delicious cuisine and even something for your oh so important fluffy friends. Regional producers and artisan manufacturers will also be championed once again, bringing their Christmas selection to the fore in this exciting environment.

Over the past four years, The Christmas Cotswold Fair has raised over £¼ million for WellChild. With 10% of all sales being donated to local charity, WellChild, this unmissable event is for all those who want the benefits of purchasing inspired and unique Christmas gifts, whilst also giving to an important local charity. WellChild, based in Cheltenham, supports seriously ill children and their families, with more than 100,000 children and young people living with serious or exceptional needs across the UK. Through its COVID-19 Direct Response Service, online family information and support network, and its nationwide network of children’s nurses, WellChild exists to give this growing population of children and young people the best possible chance to thrive through this crisis and beyond – properly supported at home, together with their families.

Tickets are available now from £15, with a variety of packages on offer.

The Christmas Cotswold Fair at Daylesford in aid of WellChild.

Daylesford Organic Farm, near Kingham, Gloucestershire GL56 0YG.

To buy advance tickets visit cotswoldfair.com or call 0844 7766777.

10% of all sales goes directly to WellChild.

The Christmas Cotswold Fair is a zero to landfill event.