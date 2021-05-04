3 spectacular Christmas events in Cheshire to book now

Video

Published: 3:26 PM May 4, 2021

Whether you make a date of it, enjoy some family fun or something go with friends for a catch-up, Magical Woodland has something for everyone. - Credit: Magical Woodland

Christmas at Magical Woodland, from December 3, Blakemere Village - Whether it’s a unique date night, catch-up with friends or a family trip out, immerse yourself in this invigorating walk-through show, nestled in 15 acres of private woodland. Watch light displays under cathedral canopies of fairy lights, showers of glow-in-the-dark stars and dancing tunnels of Borealis-style lasers...and why not dance along with shiny baubles and sparkling jets of water to the DJs tunes?

The idea is you can spend as long as you like there, exploring at your own pace and enjoying the 10m tall Christmas trees, local artist installations and light designs, and, of course, toasting marshmallows over the fire. The last event attracted 85,000 people, and this year organisers promise a bigger, better and more mesmerising show – so if we were you, we’d get our tickets quick.

Enjoy the glittering light tunnel at Dunham Massey. - Credit: Dunham Massey

Christmas at Dunham Massey, November 19, 2021 to January 2, 2022 - Your very merriest Christmas starts here...or so promises Dunham Massey. There’s limited capacity at this walk under the stars and entry is timed, so you’re encouraged to book now to secure the date and time of your choice. The after-dark illuminated trail through festive gardens features more than one million lights, lasers and seasonal sounds with the added bonus of glittering deer, sparkling tunnels of light, dancing waterside reflections and trees 'drenched in jewel-like colour'. There will be food vendors to keep your tummy full, spiced winter warmers to keep those hands warm, and even the promise of a glimpse of Father Christmas...

The Lanterns at Chester Zoo are set to return in 2021. - Credit: Lauren Allen

Lanterns at Chester Zoo - Transforming the zoo into a spectacular winter wonderland, The Lanterns offer visitors the chance to experience the attraction after hours on a trail in the dark, taking in illuminated wildlife, colourful lanterns and encountering enchanting costumed characters. And what’s even better? Events such as this help bring vital additional income into our charity zoo. PR manager Will Condliffe says: ‘So, as well as being magical and making people feel all warm and Christmassy – and putting big smiles on lots of faces – it also raises valuable funds to help us continue our mission of preventing extinction as a wildlife conservation charity.’ Tickets are not yet on sale, but keep your eyes peeled.