Sleigh bells are ringing and carollers are singing – yes, Christmas is back on the menu in Surrey. From proper pantomimes to wonderful workshops, these are the best Christmas events in the area...



Santa’s Best Ever Christmas, Epsom Playhouse, Ashley Avenue, Epsom, KT18 5AL

When: December 4-24

How much: £14, £12.50 children

Little ones will be bursting with excitement at the interactive Santa’s Best Ever Christmas show. This musical adventure will whisk kids away on a fantasy adventure featuring Father Christmas and his friends. There’ll be lots of opportunities for a sing-along and every child will receive a specially wrapped present from Santa. For two- to seven-year-olds.

epsomplayhouse.co.uk



Wine and Cheese Tasting, Albury Vineyard, Shere Road, Albury GU5, 9BW

When: December 4, 12 and 18

How much: £29.95

There’s no food and drink pairing that shouts Christmas than cheese and wine, and you can sample the very finest of England’s offering at one of Surrey’s finest vineyards. Start the night by sampling Albury’s sparkling wine tipples, followed by a selection of cheeses. Afterwards you can stroll around the vineyard and enjoy the scenic views, which will be especially beautiful with a hint of frost. £5 of your ticket cost can also go towards a bottle to take home, where you can put together everything you’ve learned for friends over your own cheeseboard.

alburyvineyard.com

Craft a festive wreath at Lawnsmead Hall - Credit: Unsplash/Milada Vigerova



Wreath Making Workshop, Lawnsmead Hall, Wonersh, Guildford GU5 0PQ

When: December 7, 9 and 14

How much: £50

Join a group Christmas wreath-making workshop, where you can enjoy festive drinks and warm mince pies while conjuring up your own festive creation. Your kit will contain a moss base, wires and twine, plus lots of lush foliage, seasonal dried fruit and a luxury festive ribbon. Simply follow the instructions to turn it all into a front door stunner to hang at home. All participants also receive a spiced candle as a gift.

wildevie.com



Fountain Centre Carol Concert, Holy Trinity Church, High Street, Guildford, GU1 3RR

When: December 8

How much: £10, under 12s free

Head to this beautiful church in Guildford and join in the rousing renditions of all your favourite Christmas carols at the Fountain Centre’s annual Christmas Concert. Presented by soprano Katheryn Harries with performances by The Surrey Hills Choir and St Edmunds Catholic Primary School, Godalming, among others, it’s a heartwarming way to start the season. Enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie and take the chance to pick up some of the charity’s festive gifts. Funds raised go towards supporting people affected by cancer.

fountaincentre.org

Palace of Stardust - Credit: Historic Royal Palaces



Palace of Stardust, Hampton Court, Molesey, KT8 9AU

When: December 8 to January 3

How much: £12.50, child £8

Make like a king or queen and be swept up in the whimsical world of planets and stars as you stroll around the former royal home, which is aglow with clocks, moons, sundials and more, inspired by the astronomical clock installed by King Henry VIII. Stroll through the cobblestoned path, discovering the hidden meanings behind the symbols on it. You can also see where Queen Elizabeth hosted yuletide banquets, among other iconic Tudor events.

hrp.org.uk



Jack and the Beanstalk, Camberley Theatre, Knoll Road, Camberley, GU15 3SY

When: December 10-31

How much: From £15

Fee fi fo fum, we spy a panto filled with fun. In this new take on Jack and the Beanstalk, you can join Jack Trott as he battles to save the sleepy market town of Little Camberley On The M3 from the evil Fleshcreep and the Giant Blunderbore. With a medley of songs, energetic choreography, dazzling costumes and lots of squirty cream, it’s sure to make the little ones giggle with joy. The show is the brainchild of the team behind Robin Hood, which was nominated for three GB Pantomime Awards.

camberleytheatre.co.uk



Aladdin, Warwick Road, Redhill, RH1 1NN

When: December 10 to January 2

How much: From £15

Shimmering scenery, sparkling costumes, singing, dancing and booing the baddie makes this pantomime of Aladdin fun for the whole family. Familiar faces include Britain’s Got Talent’s Daliso Chaponda as Wishee Washee, CBBC’s Naomi Wilkinson as the Spirit of the Ring, Bad Girls and Emmerdale star Nicole Faraday as Abanazar and Redhill favourite Simon Bashford as Widow Twankey.

harlequintheatre.co.uk

Wintershall Nativity Journey - Credit: Jo Pomeroy



The Wintershall Nativity Journey, Wintershall Estate, Bramley, Gate Street, Guildford, GU5 0LR

When: December 15-20

How much: £20, child £10, family ticket £55

One of the most anticipated events of the season, The Wintershall Nativity Journey was first performed in 1989 with a cast headed by Peter and Ann Hutley and their family on their picturesque farm, Wintershall. They pushed the cows out of the barn for a night and a handful of people came to see the makeshift production. Today, Holly Barn is a licensed theatre and each year 6,000 visitors come to see the 90-minute Nativity, which has featured on the BBC’s Songs of Praise. This year’s show teams an interactive promenade with the traditional Nativity play in the theatre. An 80-strong cast, primarily comprised of volunteer actors, star alongside a cast of sheep, donkeys and horses, taking the audience on foot from the open air into the candle-lit barn, as the story unfolds with songs, music and carolling.

wintershall.org.uk

Denbies is a sight to behold this time of year - Credit: denbies.co.uk



Festive Twilight Train Ride, Denbies, London Road, Dorking, RH5 6AA

When: December 16, 21 and 22

How much: £59, pre-booking essential

All aboard for a magical journey through the beautiful Denbies Wine Estate. The Festive Twilight Train Ride & Gallery Restaurant dinner will whisk you away on a train ride through the estate, with a glass of sparkling in hand and the twinkling lights of Dorking in the distance. Next, you can enjoy a three-course meal in The Gallery Restaurant.

denbies.co.uk



Snow White, New Victoria Theatre, The Peacocks Centre, Woking, GU21 6GQ

When: Until January 2

How much: From £13

This glittering festive take on Snow White sees an all-star cast bring a fabulous dash of festive fun to the stage. TV fashionista Gok Wan leads the way as The Man In The Mirror, joined by The Brittas Empire’s Harriet Thorpe as The Wicked Queen and comedian Aaron James as Muddles. With a live band, special effects and wow costumes, it’s sure to be a banger. As Gok says: ‘The last 18 months has been so tough for everybody, and having restrictions in place last Christmas made it that much harder. This year, our families will be back together and for many that means trips to the theatre.’

atgtickets.com/woking



Glow, RHS Wisley, Wisley Lane, Woking, GU23 6QB

When: Until January 4

How much: From £11-£16 (non-members)

See the Royal Horticultural Society gardens illuminated by hundreds of thousands of fairy lights, turning it into a magical festive delight. This year’s Glow at RHS Garden Wisley boast new displays and a longer route. Highlights include the glittering Wisteria Walk draped in thousands of fairy lights (one of the best photo opportunities of the season). There’s warming food and drink and shopping opportunities along the way.

rhs.co.uk/wisleyglow

Get your skates on and hit the ice at Beaverbrook - Credit: Beaverbrook



Ice skating at Beaverbrook, Reigate Road, Leatherhead, KT22 8QX

When: Until January 31

How much: £50, £35 children for a 45-minute skate (includes a complimentary glass of bubbles for adults and a sweet treat for children)

Get your skates on and head over to the beautiful country estate of Beaverbrook. There, you can have your very own Dancing on Ice moment gliding along the real ice rink to classic melodies while soaking up the stunning views of the Surrey Hills. Once you’ve finished practising your twirls and spins, warm up with a mug of mulled apple juice or hot chocolate and tuck into tasty treats like hot doughnuts and candy floss from the rink-side cabins. Open to hotel residents and guests visiting the estate for dining or spa days.

beaverbrook.co.uk