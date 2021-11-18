Looking for festive family fun? Mark the start of the festive season with one of these Christmas light switch ons across Hertfordshire...

1. Knebworth Christmas lights switch-on, Knebworth

Established in 2016, the Christmas lights switch-on in the village high street raises money for charities and good causes in the community and traditionally features fairground rides, market stalls and live music.

When: November 19; 5pm-8pm

Where: High Street, Knebworth, SG3





2. Hitchin Christmas lights switch-on, Hitchin

Picked as a location for a Boots Christmas advert in 2018, the historic square in Hitchin is hard to beat for a festive lights switch-on. With it's super-sized tree, a host of acts on stage and a Santa's parade, it culminates with live music from The New Town Centres.

When: November 20; 12pm-8pm

Where: Market Place, Hitchin, SG5





3. St Albans Christmas lights switch-on, St Albans

The Christmas tree lights switch-on in Christopher Place shopping centre is also the perfect spot for a bit of retail therapy, with specialist retailers, luxury fashion brands and plenty of food and drink establishments.

When: November 21; 12pm-6pm

Where: Christopher Place, St Albans, AL3





4. Hertford Christmas Gala and lights switch-on, Hertford

This evening Christmas gala will include market stalls, a performance stage, street entertainment, fairground rides, a Christmas tree lights switch-on and late-night shopping.

When: November 26; 3.30pm-8pm

Where: Town Centre, Hertford, SG13





5. Welwyn Christmas Market and lights switch-on, Welwyn

Christmas-themed stalls will line the main road through the village, businesses will stay open for late-night shoppers and diners, and a visit from Father Christmas is expected. Add to the mix music, crafts, a bar, food stalls and a giant snow globe and there’s sure to be a party atmosphere for the Christmas lights switch-on.

When: November 27; 4.30pm-7.30pm

Where: Codicote Road, Welwyn, AL6





6. Stevenage Christmas lights switch-on, Stevenage

This year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Stevenage will have a theme reflecting the New Town’s 75th anniversary. A variety of dance groups and music acts, from carol singers to bands, will perform on stage, and mayor Sandra Barr will switch on the lights towards the end of the evening, which is traditionally followed by a fireworks display.

When: November 27; 12pm-6pm

Where: Town Square, Stevenage, SG1 1BP





7. Letchworth Christmas lights switch-on

There will be fun for all the family at the Christmas lights switch-on in Letchworth, with fairground rides, a wide range of stalls, and entertainment from local dance groups, choirs and musicians. Craft traders will exhibit in The Arcade until 4pm, and the switch-on event wouldn’t be complete without the annual Santa parade.

When: November 27, 12pm-8pm

Where: Town Centre, Letchworth, SG6



8. Harpenden Christmas Carnival, Harpenden

This year’s Christmas carnival will include a farmers' market, Santa's grotto, funfair, entertainment on the main stage, and Young Enterprise Trade Fair. A procession will make its way down Sun Lane, along the High Street and up Vaughan Road from 3pm. The Christmas lights switch-on is at 5pm.

When: November 28; 12pm-6pm

Where: Town Centre, Harpenden, AL5



9. Southdown lights switch-on, Harpenden

Enjoy stalls, Santa’s grotto, carols, a funfair and lantern parade at this festive event in this bustling are alongside the common. The Christmas light switch on is at 6.15pm.

When: December 3; 5.30-7.30pm

Where: Southdown Road, Harpenden AL5 1PF





