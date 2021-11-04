Fab festive light trails, illuminations, and switch-ons across Cornwall

Get in the festive spirit with one of these light events - Credit: Dylan Freedom, Unsplash

Fill your Christmas in 2021 with festive sparkles, from magical winter wonderlands to town-centre light switch on celebrations.

Nothing says Christmas quite like lighting up the dark with colourful and twinkling lights. Once you've decorated your own home, or if you're looking for inspiration, there are plenty of places to go and enjoy a festive atmosphere in Cornwall this year.

In no particular order, we've found plenty of places to enjoy the show with trails, illuminations, and switch-on events across the county.

Redruth in Lights

Redruth Town Centre

November 27th

Enjoy the town's Christmas lights in style with a full day of fun. Visit Santa's Grotto, take a spin on the ice rink, enjoy carols as you shop, and so much more to really embody the festive spirit.

St Ives Christmas Lights Switch-on

Royal Square, St Ives

November 29th

Join Santa for the countdown to the great switch-on in St Ives at the end of the month. This will be a truly joyous event for the whole family as the night sky is lit up in twinkling lights.

Camborne Switch-on

Camborne Town Centre

November 26th

Several institutions in Camborne have been working tirelessly to prepare a fantastic Christmas light celebration this year. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for more updates very soon about what to expect.

Festive Friday

Truro

November 19th

Festive Friday is a big deal for Truro and will have more activities and things to see over the day than you could shake a candy cane at. Start your Christmas shopping at Lemon Quay and follow the Reindeer Trail to see even more Christmas Lights.

Illumination trails are set to be popular this Christmas - Credit: Steven Van Elk, Unsplash

Christmas Lights Switch On

The Moor, Falmouth

November 25th

Follow a procession of school children and the community band, led by Santa, through the town before a carol performance and the big switch-on. The Falmouth Christmas lights are switched on each year by a nominated community champion who will be announced soon.

Mousehole Harbour Lights

Mousehole Village

TBC

For almost 60 years, this delightful event has been warding off the dark with bright lights across the village of Mousehole. There will not be one big ceremony this year for safety reasons, but smaller displays will be switched on over the coming weeks for your enjoyment.

Trebah Garden of Light

Trebah Garden Trust , Mawnan Smith

December 2nd - 11th

This Christmas season join a magical lantern procession on an intimate journey through Trebah to firelit festivities on the beach. After the event, you'll be able to explore the gardens to your hearts content and enjoy the lantern installations by renowned artists.

Christmas at the Eden Project

Eden Project, Bodelva

December 3rd - 30th

The Eden project will be hosting a number of events over the Christmas period including an ice rink and the chance to meet Santa. The Med Biome will also be lit up in beautiful Christmas lights to make evening visits truly magical. On certain dates, you'll be able to enjoy the Christmas Big Band in the Citrus Grove too.

Tunnel of Lights

Shipwreck Treasure Museum, Charlestown

Various dates November 1st - January 9th

Our last Christmas Light event is an unusual one at this popular museum. Enjoy an immersive frozen adventure through the underground tunnels which have been transformed into a sparkling wonderland of ice and lights. This is a great opportunity for the whole family to get in the festive spirit.

