The 11 best Christmas markets in Somerset 2021

Christmas markets are the best way to get in the festive spirit - Credit: Ross Sneddon, Unsplash

We've found all the best places to go for Christmas gifts, food, and hot chocolate this winter.

With the weather getting decidedly cooler, it's time to start thinking about festive activities to enjoy in November and December. Somerset will be hosting numerous wonderful events to get you in the Christmas mood, including markets and fairs. These are the perfect places to pick up the right gift for a loved one, find some tasty treats for the dinner table, and drink copious amounts of warm beverages like hot chocolate and mulled wine.

In no particular order, here are 11 amazing markets to visit this winter and get a dose of Christmas magic.

Hestercombe Annual Christmas Market

When: November 19th - 21st

Where: Hestercombe Gardens, Cheddon Fitzpaine, TA2 8LG

Grab a ticket to this very popular event and be amazed by all the wonderful festive stalls. Your ticket will also allow you free access to the house, gardens, and art gallery.

Christmas Artisan Market

When: November 6th - 7th

Where: The Bishop's Palace, Wells, BA5 2PD

Now in its sixth year, this is the perfect place to get your Christmas shopping done early. The medieval rooms of the Palace will be filled with a variety of enticing stalls, offering hand-made and unique gifts that are the perfect inspiration for those difficult to buy for friends and family.

Weston's Festive Fayre

When: November 27th - 28th

Where: The Italian Gardens, South Parade, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1JN

To coincide with the Christmas lights switch-on, this event will be attended by plenty of local producers with amazing wares to make your Christmas special. On the Saturday, the Mayor will lead the switch-on, followed by carols and a brass band performance.

Bristol Christmas Market

When: November 5th - December 23rd

Where: Broadmead in Bristol Shopping Quarter, BS1 1UX

Hosted in the centre of the city, this is the perfect place to kick off your Christmas shopping or finish it at the Jäger Barn Bar. Make the time even more special by booking one of their igloos ahead of time, where you can kick back after exploring.

Frost Fayre

When: November 27th

Where: Glastonbury Town Centre, BA6

Enjoy late night shopping and a host of extra stalls in one of the county's most delightful spots. Santa and his elves will also be on hand, alongside musicians and street performers, to really make this event magical.

The North Somerset Christmas Fair

When: November 27th

Where: The Winter Gardens, Weston Super Mare, BS23 1AJ

Enjoy a wonderful afternoon of shopping, eating, and drinking at this popular event. A booking system is in effect to keep crowds smaller, which means you'll have plenty more space to enjoy.

Virtual Bath Christmas Market

When: November 1st - December 31st

Where: Online

Sadly, organisers have had to cancel this popular event for the second year. But, have no fear! Instead, they are running an online market with over 160 artisan makers from the South West highlighting the amazing products they have on offer. The Bath Artisan Market will be going ahead from November 20th until December 19th in-person.

Christmas Gift Market

When: December 4th

Where: Cheese & Grain, Market Yard, Frome, BA11 1BE

Enjoy a range of stalls from local producers and makers at this next event. You'll be sure to find the perfect gift for a loved one no matter how picky they are.

Up to Snow Good

When: November 27th

Where: Sports Ground, Wincanton, BA9 9RB

Join Father Christmas for a delightful afternoon of shopping and food at the end of the month. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for more details soon about who else will be in attendance.

Christmas Craft Fair

When: November 27th - 28th

Where: Village Hall, Porlock, TA24 8QD

Find some of the best crafts that Exmoor has on offer at this two-day event. Don't forget to explore the surrounding area whilst you are there which is truly breath taking.

