Magical Christmas markets and fairs in Suffolk 2022
Nothing says Christmas quite like a bustling Christmas market, and this year Suffolk has some rather delightful events to check out.
Christmas at Blackthorpe Barn
This indoor market is the perfect place to grab all your festive needs, including arts and crafts, decorations, gifts, trees and more.
The fact that it is indoors and runs every day all the way up to the 22nd of December means that you can visit whatever the weather and whenever you want.
Where: Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham, Blackthorpe, Bury Saint Edmunds IP30 9JG
When: Every day until 22nd December 2022
More information: blackthorpebarn.com
The Wherstead Park Christmas Show
Head over to Wherstead Park this November for an early Christmas market that will certainly get you in the festive mood. There will be over 70 stalls showcasing gifts, decorations, and tasty yuletide food and drink.
Over the three days, there will also be live music from choirs and a brass band to maximise the Christmas spirit.
Where: Wherstead Park, The St, Wherstead, Ipswich IP9 2BJ
When: Friday 4th to Sunday 6th November 2022
More information: whersteadpark.co.uk
Lavenham Craft Fair
Lavenham is one of Suffolk's most famously beautiful villages. Therefore, it is unsurprising that this charmingly quaint location should be the host of a delightful Christmas-themed craft fair.
At the village hall, you will find stalls full of homemade and one-of-a-kind gifts that are sure to put a smile on someone's face come Christmas morning.
Where: Lavenham Village Hall, Church St, Lavenham, Sudbury CO10 9QT
When: Saturday 12th November 2022
More information: lavenhamvillagehall.com
Christmas Market at St Edmundsbury Cathedral
Visitors to the annual Christmas Market at St Edmundsbury Cathedral have the chance to browse over 50 stalls packed with festive delights, all while marvelling at the beautiful interiors of the Cathedral.
Kids will also get the chance to meet Inka, an adorable Polar Bear, who will be giving 3 performances on Saturday. The life-like polar bear will be accompanied by a Sami man in traditional dress from Svalbard, which is one of the world's northernmost inhabited areas bearing important messages about climate change in an exciting and easy-to-digest manner.
Where: Angel Hill, Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1LS
When: Thursday 24th to Saturday 26th November 2022
More information: stedscathedral.org
Christmas Craft Market at Stonham Barns
The Christmas Craft Market at Stonham Barns is the perfect place to pick up one-of-a-kind Christmas presents that you won't find on the high street, all while enjoying festive treats such as mulled wine and mince pies. There is also a Santa's Grotto for the little ones.
Where: Pettaugh Rd, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT
When: Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th November 2022
More information: stonhambarns.co.uk
Saxmundham Victorian Christmas Fayre
The highly popular Saxmundham Victorian Christmas Fayre is back again for the festive season this year. There will be street performers, fairground rides, scrumptious food and artisan stalls to browse for the perfect gift.
Where: High St, Saxmundham, Suffolk IP17 1AF
When: Friday 2nd December 2022
More information: eventbrite.co.uk
Trinity Park Christmas Market
Stock up on decorations, gifts and yummy Christmas treats at the Trinity Park Christmas Market, which will be taking place on the first Saturday of December this year.
The event is organised by Cancer charity Helen Rollason and proceeds will go towards helping give quality cancer care to patients.
Where: Felixstowe Rd, Ipswich IP3 8UH
When: Saturday 3rd December 2022
More information: allevents.in
Bungay Christmas Street Market
Bungay's street markets are a popular attraction, and this year's Christmas market will be no different. Browse stalls packed with unique gifts, food and other festive goodies.
Where: Earsham St, Bungay, Suffolk NR35 1AE
When: Sunday 4th December 2022
More information: facebook.com
