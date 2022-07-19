Win tickets to the BSO’s Proms in the Park Queen Symphonic Spectacular  

Win

The music an firework finale of a BSO Proms in the Park at Meyrick Park in Bournemouth - Credit: Richard Crease Photography/ Bournemouth Echo

We’ve teamed up with the legendary Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO) to offer one reader four tickets to the BSO’s Proms in the Park 2022 Queen Symphonic Spectacular in Bournemouth’s Meyrick Park on August 6.

Enjoy a rocking royal knees-up this summer with Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO) as stars from the West End unite with the BSO in Meyrick Park for their Queen Symphonic Spectacular on August 6, performing music of one of the most successful bands of all time in full symphonic glory. Hosted in Bournemouth’s beautiful Meyrick Park, this concert - which forms part of the ‘BSO Proms in the Park’ series - will feature a full rock band and stars from the West End smash hit musical We Will Rock You, alongside the legendary Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

Bring a picnic to enjoy with friends while listening to live music in the open air at this special evening concert, as the BSO makes a much-anticipated return to Bournemouth’s Meyrick Park after a two-year break due to the pandemic. After the huge success of its Queen symphonic concert in 2007, the BSO is thrilled to restage the concert which includes hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now and I Want to Break Free, to name but a few!

Formed in 1971, British rock band Queen released their eponymous first album in 1973. Hailed as one of the most successful bands of all time, Queen have sold over 300 million albums and after four decades of music are as popular as ever. At this BSO Proms in the Park concert on Saturday night their music will be given a spectacular symphonic twist.

The previous evening, on Friday August 5, there will be a BSO Classical Extravaganza concert featuring some of the best-loved symphonic music from Rossini’s William Tell Overture and Khachaturian’s Adagio from Spartacus to John Williams’ Superman March and music from Hans Zimmer’s Gladiator.

Gates open at 6pm on both Friday and Saturday for picnics, and both BSO Proms in the Park events start at 8pm and culminate in an impressive choreographed fireworks display. The BSO Proms in the Park weekend is presented in partnership with BCP Council, and Experience sponsor of Friday night’s Classical Extravaganza, Investec.

To book tickets or for more information about the BSO’S Proms in the Park, visit BSOlive.com or call the BSO Box Office on 01202 669925.

A previous BSO Proms in the Park at Meyrick Park in Bournemouth, as the sun sets - Credit: Richard Crease Photography/Bournemouth Echo

