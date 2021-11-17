Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Win tickets to Christmas at Kingston Lacy

Author Picture Icon

Helen Stiles

Published: 11:52 AM November 17, 2021
Couple in winter clothing admiring fairy lights outside

Enjoy the magic of the after-dark trail when you visit Christmas at Kingston Lacy - Credit: Richard Haughton © Sony Music

Dorset magazine has joined forces with the National Trust at Kingston Lacy to offer two family tickets, each for four people, to their after-dark illuminated Christmas trail.   

This magical after dark trail, featuring enchanting illuminations and classical Christmas tunes, will illuminate the beautiful garden of the National Trust’s Kingston Lacy near Wimborne in Dorset from December 3 and on selected dates up to January 2. Wrap up warm and be transported into a winter wonderland where you will discover sparkling tunnels of light, walk under giant baubles and beneath trees drenched in jewel-like colour. Admire a 30-metre Christmas Cathedral, a carpet of glowing white roses and then be mesmerised by the flickering flames of the fire garden - keep an eye out for Father Christmas too. Complete your walk under the stars with toasted marshmallows, a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate bought from one of the stalls that are there. 

Christmas at Kingston Lacy is a special way to celebrate the festive season with an unmissable outdoor experience designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy, so why not enter our competition below to win a family ticket to the opening night.  

Let’s go! Christmas at Kingston Lacy is open on selected dates from December 3 to January 2 the illuminated trail is open from 4.30pm, last entry 8pm and closes at 10pm.  
Tickets must be booked in advance: adult £18, child £14, family £60 (2 adults & 2 children). Free entry for carers and children aged 2 & under. Parking £8 per car. Free for National Trust members when booked in advance. To book your ticket click here.

Bare branched tree lit up after dark by neon lights on each branch

One of the Neon Trees you will see on the trail at Christmas at Kingston Lacy - Credit: Richard Haughton © Sony Music

Dorset Magazine
Dorset

