Win tickets to The Festival of Scent in Dorset

Helen Stiles

Published: 10:00 PM August 12, 2021   
Explore Parterre's Scented Botanical Gardens

Explore the Scented Botanical Garden where Parterre grow, harvest and distil unusual plants and ingredients for their perfumes during The Festival of Scent - Credit: keynestonmill.com

Join a celebration of scent at Keyneston Mill near Blandford Forum in Dorset, the creative home of Parterre Fragrances. Set within a stunning Scented Botanical Garden where Parterre grow, harvest and distil unusual plants and ingredients for their natural perfumes, discover the fascinating world of fragrance from September 3 - 5 at The Festival of Scent with a myriad of different experiences that bring scent alive including immersive rooms, interactive exhibition spaces, talks, scented garden tours, demonstrations and mini workshops such as blending your own scent for September or whipping up a botanically inspired cocktail.  

In addition, two evening events (£75 pp includes three course meal) on September 3 & 4, offer live Parisian Jazz, with delicious French food, and themed outdoor cinema (Midnight in Paris/Chocolat). Find out more and book your tickets here.

 Enjoy different experiences that bring scent alive at Parterre’s Festival of Scent 

- *Talks and tours: Learn how plants are distilled into essential oil, with live working distillation and journey around the gardens dedicated to perfumery and scent. 

- *Mini-workshops: Sample different hands-on workshops such as perfume blending, scented cocktail making, scented flower workshop and aromatherapy 

- Scented rooms: Immersive experiences that will change your perception of scent by placing you in a space enhanced by scent. Then visit The Scent Bar and try different plants, ingredients, oils, drinks and perfumes; exploring scent in different ways. 

- Exhibition: Nature, Art and Perfume & Petra Dufkova showcase’s a selection of flowing watercolours and luxury brand illustrations 

*Workshops, tours and talks are on a first come first served (10 – 20 people per session), they will be repeated throughout the day, so return for the next session.  

WIN! Tickets to The Festival of Scent plus dinner and a screening of Chocolat o

We are offering one lucky winner a pair of day tickets to Parterre’s Festival of Scent at Keyneston Mill on Saturday September 4, 2021 followed by an exclusive Parisian jazz evening, with three-course meal and wine, and a film screening (worth £186).  

Day tickets includes access to all workshops, talks and tours (first come first served basis, there are several sessions throughout the day), exhibitions and immersive experiences. This is followed by a Parisian jazz evening with live music by Tzigauners, it includes a scented botanical themed cocktail on arrival, three-course French meal with half a bottle of house wine (red or white) and outdoor screening of the film Chocolat (2000) starring Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche.

Win a Discovery Set featuring Parterre Fragrances’ four main perfumes - worth £75

Win a Discovery Set featuring Parterre Fragrances’ four main perfumes - worth £75 - Credit: Lucy Shergold Photography

You will also receive a Parterre Discovery Set (4 x 10ml EDP) featuring Parterre Fragrances’ four main EDP perfumes: A Tribute to Edith; Run of the River; Root of All Goodness; The Hour of Dusk & Gold - worth £75.

Which two plants, grown at Keyneston Mill, feature in The Hour of Dusk & Gold

Which two plants, grown at Keyneston Mill, feature in Parterre Fragrances' The Hour of Dusk & Gold - Credit: Lucy Shergold Photography


