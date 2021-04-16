Published: 4:00 PM April 16, 2021

Castle Howard will be the fabulous backdrop to Proms concerts in August - Credit: Charlotte Graham

Harewood House Picnic Proms Summer Series line-up 2021

The gorgeous property near Leeds will provide a backdrop for some of the leading classical voices this summer.

Harewood House near Leeds - great backdrop for the newly announced proms dates - Credit: Charlotte Graham for the Daily Telegraph

Alfie Boe, Sir Willard White, Aled Jones, The Three Tenors and Queen Symphonic are to headline the spectacular three-day event, with concerts featuring musical theatre legends, orchestral icons, and spellbinding silent firework displays.

Alfie Boe will perform at Harewood House as part of the Picnic Proms - Credit: Vivolive

Alfie Boe and his band open the series on Friday, September 3, when he'll perform some of his favourite songs and West End hits with special guests, including West End and Broadway stars Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker.

On September 4, The Great Yorkshire Proms will feature another stellar line-up of classical talent. Hosted by singer and presenter Aled Jones MBE, special guests include Sir Willard White, Sophie Evans, Peyee Chen and Tenors Unlimited accompanied by The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra.

The final night will see international rock band Queen Symphonic wow audiences with performances of Queen’s greatest hits. Expect to hear unforgettable tunes such as Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You, Don’t Stop Me Now and of course Bohemian Rhapsody.

Saturday and Sunday’s performances end with a live firework finale, uniquely silent to ensure minimal disturbance to Harewood House’s gorgeous wildlife. Event guests are invited to bring their own food, drink, chairs and blankets, enjoying a full Picnic Proms experience in the heart of Harewood. Book at vivolive.co.uk

Outdoor cinema and concerts in Yorkshire 2021

Castle Howard classical concert pictured in 2019 - outdoor events return this summer - Credit: Charlotte Graham for the Daily Telegraph

Castle Howard Proms, August 21 - Wynne Evans (aka the Go Compare man) will be performing, alongside soprano Victoria Joyce. Wynne is a massively popular live performer who, like Victoria, sings at opera houses across the world. Castlehoward.co.uk

Movie time: See The Greatest Showman at Knaresborough outdoor cinema this summer - Credit: AdventureCinema

Adventure Cinema, Allerton Castle, Knaresborough, June 3 and 4 - Have the time of your life at an open-air cinema show at Allerton Castle, where Dirty Dancing and The Greatest Showman are on the bill. Check out the Adventure Cinema website for full details of other venues and other films (there's a Grease sing-a-long at Hull College Craven Park on September 18, for instance). adventurecinema.co.uk

Bryan Adams, July 10 - 'The Groover from Vancouver' as he's still known comes to Harewood House, near Leeds, for a rockin' good time. Also at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on July 1. harewood.org

An Evening with Michael Bublé, July 13 - Another smooth Canadian people-pleaser steps out on stage at Harewood, but this one will be crooning his greatest hits — of which there are a surprising amount (over 60 million record sales can't be wrong). Can you beat a bit of Bublé? harewood.org

80s Classical, July 23 - Leeds goes into Eighties overload as the decade's day-glo foot-stompers are re-tooled by the Orchestra of Opera North, with a little help from (how Eighties is this?) Jimmy Somerville, Belinda Carlisle, Go West and T'Pau's Carol Decker. Operanorth.co.uk

An outdoor concert by Elbow at the historic Piece Hall in Halifax - Credit: Piece Hall Trust

Shed Seven, August 28 - York band Shed Seven kick off a series of concerts at The Piece Hall, a gorgeous Italianate landmark in the middle of Halifax. Later gigs include The Specials (August 29); The Cribs (September 3); Richard Hawley (September 4); Manic Street Preachers (September 10); and Kaiser Chiefs (September 11 and 12). thepiecehall.co.uk