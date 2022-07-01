A star-studded line-up for the last ever Cornbury Festival
- Credit: Ben Phillips
The popular Cornbury Festival is taking place for the final time this summer, with a host of great acts lined up for the grande finale.
The popular three day event in Oxford's Great Tew Park has some heavyweight acts this year in the form of Bryan Adams, James Blunt, Ronan Keating and Jools Holland.
The 2022 festival looks set to be the final incarnation of the summer festival that began life in the Oxfordshire estate of Cornbury Park back in 2004, before moving home to Great Tew Park in 2011, meaning the capacity could increase to over 20,000.
The 2017 edition of the festival billed as the billed as the 'Fabulous Finale', was originally announced as the last, but a campaign by local media and festival goers convinced organiser, Hugh Phillimore to bring the festival back the next year and beyond
However, the past two years of lockdown meant that there hasn't been a festival for the past two summers and the 2022 event, dubbed 'The Very Last Hurrah', will be the final one ever.
Writing on the Cornbury Festival website, Hugh Phillimore said:
''I know we’ve been here before but I wanted to let you all know that, for a combination of reasons, this really will be the last Cornbury. We’ve loved every precious moment of this dear little independent festival but I’m afraid it is now time for me to hang up my festival lanyards and call it a night.
I hope you’ll all agree that we’ve enjoyed many wonderful summer weekends listening to great music, and will come away with some fantastic Cornbury memories – we really hope that you will join us this year, for one ‘Last Hurrah’!
Thank you again for all of your support over the years – I look forward very much to seeing you in July''
The 2022 Cornbury Festival line-up
Friday 8th July
James Blunt
The Magic Numbers
The Darkness
Alice Russell
The Shires
Stone Foundation
Ferris & Sylvester
Tamzene
Amy Montgomery
Saturday 9th July
Bryan Adams
Mica Paris
The Waterboys
Andy Fairweather Low
Get Cape Wear Cape Fly
Police Dog Hogan
Beans On Toast
Charlie Starmer-smith
Captain Accident & The Disasters
Toby Lee
2 Tone All Skas
Sunday 10th July
Ronan Keating
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
The Christians
William The Conqueror
Staks With Steve Winwood
Geno Washington
Hollie Rogers
Altered Images
Ferris & Sylvester
Tuneless Choir
For more information visit www.cornburyfestival.com