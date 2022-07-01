A star-studded line-up for the last ever Cornbury Festival

The popular Cornbury Festival is taking place for the final time this summer, with a host of great acts lined up for the grande finale.

The popular three day event in Oxford's Great Tew Park has some heavyweight acts this year in the form of Bryan Adams, James Blunt, Ronan Keating and Jools Holland.

The 2022 festival looks set to be the final incarnation of the summer festival that began life in the Oxfordshire estate of Cornbury Park back in 2004, before moving home to Great Tew Park in 2011, meaning the capacity could increase to over 20,000.

The 2017 edition of the festival billed as the billed as the 'Fabulous Finale', was originally announced as the last, but a campaign by local media and festival goers convinced organiser, Hugh Phillimore to bring the festival back the next year and beyond

However, the past two years of lockdown meant that there hasn't been a festival for the past two summers and the 2022 event, dubbed 'The Very Last Hurrah', will be the final one ever.

Writing on the Cornbury Festival website, Hugh Phillimore said:

''I know we’ve been here before but I wanted to let you all know that, for a combination of reasons, this really will be the last Cornbury. We’ve loved every precious moment of this dear little independent festival but I’m afraid it is now time for me to hang up my festival lanyards and call it a night. I hope you’ll all agree that we’ve enjoyed many wonderful summer weekends listening to great music, and will come away with some fantastic Cornbury memories – we really hope that you will join us this year, for one ‘Last Hurrah’! Thank you again for all of your support over the years – I look forward very much to seeing you in July''

The 2022 Cornbury Festival line-up





Friday 8th July

James Blunt

The Magic Numbers

The Darkness

Alice Russell

The Shires

Stone Foundation

Ferris & Sylvester

Tamzene

Amy Montgomery

Saturday 9th July

Bryan Adams

Mica Paris

The Waterboys

Andy Fairweather Low

Get Cape Wear Cape Fly

Police Dog Hogan

Beans On Toast

Charlie Starmer-smith

Captain Accident & The Disasters

Toby Lee

2 Tone All Skas

Sunday 10th July

Ronan Keating

Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

The Christians

William The Conqueror

Staks With Steve Winwood

Geno Washington

Hollie Rogers

Altered Images

Ferris & Sylvester

Tuneless Choir

For more information visit www.cornburyfestival.com