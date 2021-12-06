Welcome to Cornwall's biggest and best Christmas market

Empty your internet shopping basket and cancel those gift vouchers to rediscover the joys of shopping at Cornwall's biggest Christmas market





In our humble opinion, the best Christmas shopping experiences are found at country house fairs, artisan craft shows and, best of all, festive open air markets against a backdrop of Cornish carols, mulled wine and beautiful Christmas lights.

The added bonus of shopping at these events is that plastic items, packaging and bags will be minimal, as our small businesses and producers are leading the way in cutting down on waste. You’ll not only have a great festive experience, but you’ll also be supporting local producers, and shopping in an ethical, sustainable way. To put it bluntly, local Christmas markets are exactly what the world needs right now!

Truro Farmers Market has pulled out all the stops this year to bring us The BIG Christmas Market. Combining food and drink stalls, festive entertainment, street food and a host of great craft stalls, it really is Cornwall’s prime shopping event of the season.

Here's a snapshot of some the unique craft finds waiting to be unearthed at The BIG Christmas Market, which runs from 24 November – 24 December. Discover a handma

de treasure trove of gifts - future family heirlooms with a meaningful story to tell!

Lynn’s Willow

Lynne's Willow - Credit: Stewart Girvan

Experienced willow-weaver Lynn Kentish creates an incredible array of willow pieces for home and garden. Inspired by the natural landscape around her home on Bodmin Moor, Lynn’s pieces combine fluidity and robustness. They make especially attractive features for those corners of the garden or house which need bringing to life.

As well as gifts, Lynn’s stall is a must-visit for festive decorations – she has Christmas angels, fairies, wreaths, stars and reindeer sculptures heading to market this year.

Tresamble Trading

Tresamble Trading - Credit: Stewart Girvan

Tresamble Trading is a proper treasure trove for the vintage enthusiast. Here you’ll find original and fully restored vintage antique tools, home fixtures and fittings. Katie Penna carefully and lovingly restores all of her items, making them good for both use or display in your house or garden.

If you know someone who has everything or is really difficult to buy for, give this stall a try – you might uncover a gem!

Exquisite Cottage Creations

Exquisite Cottage Creations - Credit: Stewart Girvan

Stallholder Zelda Butterworth has been trading at Truro Farmers Market for over a decade, and her stall can always be found packed with unique and thoughtful gifts for all occasions, including weddings, birthdays, new babies and new home.

Based in a picturesque granite cottage in the Cornish countryside, Zelda lovingly seeks out her selection of gifts inspired by rural country charm.

Exquisite Cottage Creations is always particularly popular at Christmas, with plenty of seasonal ideas for every member of the family and some lovely stocking-fillers too.

Cornish Herbals

Cornish Herbals - Credit: Stewart Girvan

At this hugely popular stall, discover handmade soaps, body balms and butters using natural ingredients (organic where possible), beautifully presented in recyclable or compostable packaging.

Visit the Cornish Herbals stall during The BIG Christmas Market for perfect gifts and stocking fillers, especially for friends and family who have sensitive skin or just know a lovely skin product when they see one!

Pencole Pens

Pencole Pens - Credit: Stewart Girvan

Another real gem to discover is Pencole Pens. Described as a ‘maker and purveyor of beautiful writing equipment’ at this enticing stall you’ll find a truly unique keepsake for the wordsmiths in your life.

Pencole Pens also have a variety of other gifts and homewares, all lovingly hand-turned from local wood here in Cornwall. This year they have collaborated with fellow market trader The Driftwood Spars Brewery to create limited edition bottle opener and beer sets.

Kernow Signs

Kernow Signs - Credit: Stewart Girvan

Graham Barratt has been trading at Truro Farmers Market for over 10 years, and his stall is always a hive of activity! Graham makes customised house signs, business signs and general purpose signage in a selection of slate, hardwood, brass and plastic laminate. Borders and decorative artwork can be incorporated if required.

Also for sale is a range of giftware made from slate and wood - engraved Christmas gifts can be prepared by arrangement.

Bee Retro Beeswax Food Wraps

No self-respecting stocking is complete this year without a beeswax food wrap! Choose a pretty pattern appropriate to the giftee, safe in the knowledge that you’ll be making their life both easier and more environmentally friendly.

Reusable food wraps will see you do away with cling film and those annoying plastic tubs. These zero-waste essentials are great for lunch boxes, picnics and beach barbeques. Bee Retro have a huge array of vibrant designs, so you’ll find something to suit everyone.

Beanies & Bling

Gifts for under the tree - Credit: Stewart Girvan

Shoppers of all ages should make a bee-line for Beanies and Bling. This delightful stall is packed with handmade gifts, toys and decorations – the handmade rag dolls and crochet keyrings are particularly popular.

The beanies are beautifully made and make brilliant Christmas gifts, but the bags are our absolute favourite! From hand crafted quilted cork tote bags to bright fabric satchels, there are some unique and stylish finds here all meticulously handmade using offcuts of designer fabrics.

Moorwishes Art

Expect an eruption of colour, a sprinkle of glitter and a touch of whimsy in Cheryl Reeves cheerful, uplifting paintings, hand embellished prints, cards and other art gifts.

A self-taught mixed media artist, Cheryl is inspired by words and stories and by the beauty and colour of her rural surroundings. Painting from her vivid imagination, Cheryl’s colourful style provoke smiles and laughter – could one of these prints be perfect for someone on your Christmas list?

Mike Newham Photography

Cornish seascapes - Credit: Stewart Girvan

Mike is a renowned Cornish seascape photographer who captures incredible images of Cornwall’s coastline in all it’s glory. Dramatic waves, powerful storms and evocative skies all feature heavily in his work, which he sells at market framed and unframed.

Mike’s prints and calendars make great gifts for surfers, outdoors lovers, walkers – or simply anyone who loves the Cornish landscape.

Brett and Leni Handcrafted Jewellery

Brett and Leni Handcrafted Jewellery - Credit: Stewart Girvan

Brett and Leni create handcrafted sterling silver pieces inspired by life, nature and the everyday beauty of Cornwall. The initial spark could come from a walk on the beach, or sketching various ideas as a starting point. Each piece is unique, beautiful, well-crafted and affordable.

By arrangement Brett and Leni can ‘stamp’ messages, names or dates onto many pieces of their jewellery to give a personalised touch.

Stor, Cornwall

Stor, Cornwall - Credit: Stewart Girvan



This colourful and tactile stall is full of handpicked and exotic treasures - beautiful things designed to enrich our lives and surroundings. Based in the Tamar Valley, Stor curate a selection of unusual, beautiful and traditional products made with care, going to great lengths to ensure everything is ethically sourced.

Discover handmade felt scarves, richly embroidered fabrics, silk shawls and stunning garments handmade by skilled artisans.

Llawnroc Furniture

Llawnroc Furniture - Credit: Stewart Girvan

For well-made, solid wooden furniture crafted by hand here in Cornwall, you can’t beat Llawnroc Furniture.

From garden benches to outdoor dining sets, log stores to love seats, practical, useful and attractive gifts for garden lovers await – although you’ll have to figure out how to wrap them up!

Food lovers will also be greeted with an array of tempting stalls at The BIG Christmas Market. Treat yourself to fresh, sustainably-caught fish and shellfish from Cornish waters. Choose grass-fed and free range meat from local farmers. From artisan dairy products to sought-after store cupboard ingredients, the market is home to some real delicacies for the Christmas table.

The BIG Christmas Market is supported by TruroBID and will run from 24th November through to 19th December on Wednesdays to Sunday, then daily from Monday 20th December to Friday 24th December.