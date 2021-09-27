25 things to do in the Cotswolds in October

Published: 8:40 AM September 27, 2021

Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds in October 2021

LIVE THEATRE

David Copperfield

This adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic will take you on a magical journey of musical discovery, from the world of toy theatre to the world of David Copperfield.

until October 30, Barn Theatre, Cirencester, barntheatre.org.uk

EXHIBITION

Géricault and Delacroix: Master Printmakers of the Romantic Era

A series of 19th-century equine prints, including lithographs and etchings, by leading figures of the French Romantic school.

until November 15, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, blenheimpalace.com

EXHIBITION

She Has Rizzen: An Afrocentric exhibition

An exhibition of work by Gloucester-based artist in paint and spoken word Rizpah Amadasun. Rizpah’s artwork explores identity in positive Black narratives which celebrate solidarity, joy and our interconnected roots.

until December 31, Museum of Gloucester, museumofgloucester.co.uk

LITERARY FESTIVAL

Henley Literary Festival

Featuring around 150 events, with guests including Joanna Lumley, Michael Morpurgo, Grace Dent, Tom Allen, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Chris Riddell.

October 2-10, henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

EXHIBITION

Natural World

Meticulously detailed animal studies by Nick Bibby, accompanied by Steve Russell’s photographic exploration of East Africa.

October 2-November 13, Gallery Pangolin, Chalford GL6 8NT, tel: 01453 889765, gallery-pangolin.com

EXHIBITION

Examined Expressions 2021

The fifth in a series of biennial exhibitions of art by art psychotherapists, showcasing the work of 12 artists with diverse artistic styles, living and working in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Wiltshire and Buckinghamshire.

October 5-11, The Lansdown Gallery, Stroud GL5 1BB, tel: 01453 767576, lansdownhall.org

EXHIBITION

Jon Wealleans: The Postcard Series

An exhibition of paintings by the respected artist.

October 5-25, Spring Gallery, 14 Rotunda Terrace, Cheltenham, springcheltenham.com

LIVE MUSIC

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith embarks on a nationwide 21-date tour in support of her latest album, Infinite Things.

Tuesday, October 12, Bath Forum, tel: BA1 1UG, bathforum.co.uk

LIVE MUSIC

Steeleye Span

Led as ever by the iconic vocals of Maddy Prior, the band will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary with a seven-piece line-up, featuring some of the most skilled musicians on the UK folk scene. Tickets: £27.50.

Tuesday, October 12, 7.30pm, The Swan Theatre, The Moors, Worcester, WR1 3ED, tel: 01905 611427.

Sign up now for Sue Ryder's Starlight Hike - Cheltenham - Credit: ickledot.uk

FUNDRAISING WALK

Starlight Hike - Cheltenham

Starting at St Edward’s Preparatory School, Charlton Kings, the 10k route will lead you around Cheltenham. The funds raised will help Sue Ryder to support people through the most difficult times of their lives.

Saturday, October 16, sign up at www.sueryder.org/hikecheltenham or call 01242 395450.

LIVE COMEDY

Harpy

TV personality and national treasure Su Pollard with her one-woman Edinburgh Fringe hit.

Saturday, October 16, Malvern Theatres, malvern-theatres.co.uk

ART EXHIBITION

Otmoor Art Fair

The biennial zero-waste art fair goes back to nature for its 33rd exhibition, with more than 20 artists, designer-makers, ceramists and photographers.

October 16-17, 11am-4pm, Islip Village Hall, Kidlington, otmoorartfair.co.uk

ART EXHIBITION

Wild Tracks

Jim Whitty’s latest series of paintings continues an ongoing exploration of the Somerset landscape. He will be accompanied by glass artist Michèle Oberdieck, presenting her works from her ‘Air Apparent’ series.

October 16-November 6, Sarah Wiseman Gallery, Oxford, OX2 7JL, tel: 01865 515123, wisegal.com

CLASSICAL CONCERT

Classical Light

Orchestra Pro Anima's programme includes Bach’s famous double violin concerto, Vivaldi’s Winter, Mozart’s Salzburg Symphony in F, and the dazzling Hungarian Rhapsody played by Peter Ad-ams.

Tuesday, October 19, 7pm, Northleach Church, orchestraproanima.co.uk

THEATRE

Tokyo Rose

The award-winning, sell out hit of the Edinburgh Fringe tells the story of one of America’s most controversial trials for treason, from the point of view of defendant Ikuko Toguri, accused of being the notorious WW2 broadcaster ‘Tokyo Rose’.

October 21-23, North Wall Arts Centre, South Parade, Oxford, OX2 7JN, thenorthwall.com

Riverdance - Credit: Riverdance

THEATRE

Riverdance

The New 25th Anniversary show comes to Oxford.

October 21-23, New Theatre Oxford, atgtickets.com/oxford

CRAFTS

Mosaic Making

Learn the techniques to create a decorative mosaic using vintage china, ceramic shapes and mosaic tiles on a pre-cut wooden shape or circular board.

Friday, October 22, Lechlade Craft Barn, lechladecraftbarn.com

CANINE FUN

The Muddy Dog Challenge Cheltenham

The obstacle course for you and your dog is back in Cheltenham, with more mud, sweat and cheers, helping to raise money for the dogs and cats at Battersea

Saturday, October 23, 10am-4pm, Sudeley Castle, Gloucestershire, GL54 5JD, muddydog.battersea.org.uk

LIVE MUSIC

Johnny Coppin

A night of live music with the accomplished Gloucestershire folk musician. Tickets £15, to include refreshments.

Saturday, October 23, 7.30pm, Minsterworth Village Hall, GL2 8JH, tel: 01452 750160.

CHORAL MUSIC

Monteverdi Mass

Monteverdi’s unaccompanied four-part mass will be sung by Cantabile during services of Holy Communion at two Cotswold churches. No tickets required; retiring collections in aid of the churches.

Sunday, October 24, 6pm, St Peter's Leckhampton

Sunday, December 5, 6pm, Turkdean Parish Church, cantores.net

CRAFT WORKSHOP

Dye Workshops

Learn all about dyeing cloth with turmeric, flowers and vegetables.

October 26-27, Museum in the Park, Stroud, stroudtextiletrust.org.uk

DANCE

Matthew Bourne's The Midnight Bell

A world premiere exploring the under-belly of 1930s London life where ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and bars of Soho and Fitzrovia.

October 28-30, Oxford Playhouse, oxfordplayhouse.com

WALKING BREAK

A Taste of Worcestershire​

A weekend walking break for the blind and visually impaired to learn about the orchards, birdsong and history from local guides who lead the walks.

October 29-31, senseadventures.co.uk

MODEL RAILWAY SHOW

Great British Model Railway Show

A family-friendly show dedicated to model trains and layouts, sponsored by Hornby Hobbies.

October 30 & 31, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, tel: 01926 641188, britishmotormuseum.co.uk and gbmrs.com

VINTAGE SALE

Vintage & Handmade Sale

A new event for vintage lovers, bringing together sellers from all over the UK with a huge range of vintage items, including clothing, homewares, collectables, toys, books, fabric, haberdashery along with handmade goods and gifts.

Sunday, October 31, 10am-4pm, Lechlade Memorial Hall, follow @VintageRummageSale on Instagram.