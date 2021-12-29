The best music events in and around the Cotswolds in 2022

From concerts, to musical festivals and opera, 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year in and around the Cotswolds

January 22

Whole Lotta Led – Farewell Tour

Your last chance to seek Whole Lotta Led performing the music of Led Zeppelin.

The Goods Shed, Tetbury, shed-arts.co.uk

January 28

The Shires

Gorgeous country duo return to the Subs after their dazzling sold-out show here in October. Get onboard quick to make sure you get to see them this time (or again!).

The Sub Rooms, Stroud, thesubrooms.co.uk

January 30

Fascinating Aida

Performing their distinctive selection of old favourites, songs you haven’t heard before, and some you wish you never had. Hilarious and topical.

Wyvern Theatre, swindontheatres.co.uk

February 5-26

Mystery Masterpiece Auction

Broadway Arts Festival is giving the public the chance to snap up original artwork by internationally renowned and emerging artists for as little as £25!

broadwayartsfestival.com

March 15

Nouvelle Vague

French bossa nova duo re-imagines new wave classics with the help of vocalists unfamiliar with the 80s originals.

The Sub Rooms, Stroud, thesubrooms.co.uk

March 19

Bach: St John Passion

One of the greatest choral works, performed by Worcester Festival Choral Society with six acclaimed soloists.

Worcester Cathedral, wfcs.online

March 26

Painswick Music Society concert

Carducci Quartet with Clare Hammond on piano.

St Mary’s Church, Painswick, Stroud GL6 6UT, tel: 07789 006006, painswickmusicsoc.co.uk

April 2

St Matthew Passion

The deeply moving oratorio, peformed by Cheltenham Bach Choir.

Tewkesbury Abbey, cheltbachchoir.com

April 4

Peggy Seeger

Making a very welcome visit to Stroud on her rescheduled ‘First Farewell Tour’, the charismatic Peggy Seeger – singer, songwriter, feminist, icon, Ewan MacColl’s partner and muse – is the undisputed queen of folk and political song.

The Sub Rooms, Stroud, thesubrooms.co.uk

April 8

Fisherman's Friends

Formed in 1995 Fisherman's Friends are the UK's foremost folk group. Real fisherman from Port Isaac, Cornwall. They signed a record deal with Universal Music in March 2010 and had chart success thereafter.

The Sub Rooms, Stroud, thesubrooms.co.uk

April 9

Painswick Music Society concert

Jess Gillam on saxophone, accompanied by piano.

St Mary’s Church, Painswick, Stroud GL6 6UT, tel: 07789 006006, painswickmusicsoc.co.uk

April 9

St John Passion

JS Bach’s St John Passion, performed by Burford Singers with Baroque ensemble Canzona.

St John Baptist, Cirencester, burfordsingers.org.uk

April 27-May 2

Cheltenham Jazz Festival

Featuring the biggest names from jazz, blues and world music, plus local and emerging talent.

cheltenhamfestivals.com

April 28

Peter Hook & The Light

Featuring live music from Hooky’s repertoire, including songs from the legendary New Order and Joy Division.

Gloucester Guildhall, gloucesterguildhall.co.uk

April 30

Painswick Music Society concert

A performance by Voces8.

St Mary’s Church, Painswick, Stroud GL6 6UT, tel: 07789 006006, painswickmusicsoc.co.uk

April 30

A Celebration of Ralph Vaughan Williams

Gloucester Choral Society celebrates the 150th Anniversary of one of Gloucestershire’s finest composers.

Gloucester Cathedral, gloucesterchoral.com

May 1

Marti Pellow

The brand new ‘Greatest Hits’ tour is about being able to come together at last to celebrate love and life. Get your dancing shoes on – it’s time to party with Marti!

The Sub Rooms, Stroud, thesubrooms.co.uk

May 9-21

Chipping Campden Music Festival

To include Dame Evelyn Glennie, Mark Padmore & Mitsuko Uchida, Richard Goode, and Ex Cathedra.

campdenmusicfestival.co.uk

May 14

Painswick Music Society concert

Featuring Iyad Sughayer on piano.

St Mary’s Church, Painswick, Stroud GL6 6UT, tel: 07789 006006, painswickmusicsoc.co.uk

May 27-29

Lechlade Festival

Including The Boomtown Rats, Alexandra Burke, burlesque, comedy, and so much more.

lechladefestival.co.uk

May 30-August 2

Longborough Festival Opera

Including Wagner’s Siegfried, Korngold’s Die tote Stadt, and Bizet’s Carmen.

Longborough, Moreton-in-Marsh, lfo.org.uk

June 3-5

Wychwood Festival

Featuring Peter Hook & The Light; The South; Dreadzone; Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club; and Deacon Blue... all set beneath the Prestbury Hills.

Cheltenham Racecourse, wychwoodfestival.com

June 10

Keane

Part of the Forest Live series. Income generated from ticket sales helps look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Westonbirt Arboretum, forestryengland.uk/music

June 10

McFly

Bringing their ‘ultimate summer party’ to Gloucester.

Gloucester Park, ents24.com

June 11

Madness

The Nutty Boys will be performing at Westonbirt Arboretum as part of ‘Forest Live’.

Westonbirt Arboretum, forestryengland.uk/music

June 13

Mavis Staples

The civil rights icon, Grammy Award-winner, chart-topping soul/gospel/R&B pioneer, and National Arts Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient comes to Stroud.

The Sub Rooms, Stroud, thesubrooms.co.uk

June 15-19

Nocturne Live

Live music from Lionel Richie, David Gray, UB40, Simple Minds and more, in a stunning setting.

Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, nocturnelive.com

June 18

Macy Gray

Live music from the American soul and R&B singer-songwriter.

The Sub Rooms, Stroud, thesubrooms.co.uk

June 25

Summer Concert

Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna, with choral works by Handel, Parry, Faure, Elgar, Bruckner and others.

Parish Church of St Mary, Banbury, burfordsingers.org.uk

July 1-3

Minety Music Festival

A three-day community, not-for-profit festival, featuring over 75 acts on three stages.

Minety, Wiltshire, minetyfestival.co.uk

July 7-9

2000trees Music Festival

A three-day musical extravaganza set in the stunning Cotswold Hills, featuring amazing food and locally produced ciders, ales & lagers.

Upcote Farm, Gloucestershire, twothousandtreesfestival.co.uk



July 8-16

Cheltenham Music Festival

A programme of show-stopping concerts, featuring the very best contemporary composition alongside a feast of popular classics.

cheltenhamfestivals.com

July 15 & 16

An Evening With Michael Bublé

Beautiful tunes from the Canadian crooner.

Bath Royal Crescent, bathboxoffice.org.uk

July 22 & 23

Chalfest

Bringing the community together with great music and camaraderie... this year including the irrepressible Fun Lovin’ Criminals.

Chalford, Gloucestershire, chalfest.co.uk

July 28-31

WOMAD

Celebrating 40 years of world music.

Charlton Park, near Malmesbury, womad.co.uk

August 27

Proms Spectacular

An unforgettable evening of entertainment, featuring Spitfire and parachute displays and a concert with London’s Orion Orchestra.

Three Counties Showground, threecounties.co.uk

September 20-24

Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical

The true story of the world’s most unlikely buoy-band.

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk

October 22

Sir Bryn Terfel

The Welsh bass-baritone performs an evening dedicated to the world of ‘Songs and Arias’.

The Forum, Bath, bathboxoffice.org.uk

November 18

Bellowhead

Reuniting in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of their fourth album, Broadside.

The Forum, Bath, bathboxoffice.org.uk

November 27

A Celebration of the Music of John Rutter

Peformed by Burford Singers.

burfordsingers.org.uk

December 10

The Bohemians

Live music from the internationally-renowned Queen tribute band.

Gloucester Guildhall, gloucesterguildhall.co.uk