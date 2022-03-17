10 things to do in and around the Cotswolds during Easter

After two years of lockdown, Easter events are back with a spring in their step for 2022.

6th-28th April

Spring delights at Sudeley Castle

In addition to the usual attractions, From 6-28 April, search the castle rooms to find Easter chicks hidden around the inside of the castle.

Between 13 - 22 April, a giant Easter egg trail will lead visitors around the castle’s beautiful gardens. Additionally, for the Easter weekend itself (Bank holiday Friday to Monday), egg-citing Easter crafts will be available all day for younger visitors.

Sudeley Castle & Gardens, Winchcombe, GL54 5LP

sudeleycastle.co.uk

9th-18th April

Easter egg hunts at Dyrham Park

This spring, treat your little ones to a world of adventures at Dyrham Park on the Easter adventures in nature trails. Make your way along the trail, finding nature-inspired activities for the whole family.

Dyrham, near Bath, South Gloucestershire, SN14 8HY

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dyrham-park

9th-23rd April

Easter Eggstravaganza at Over Farm

The Easter programme at Over Farm includes an Easter tractor trailer ride, arts and crafts, fairground and a chance to see the spring lambs and chicks, as well as other resident animals such as ostriches, pigs, chickens and donkeys. Visitors can also try their hand at Mini Golf, have their face painted and hunt for hidden letters on the Easter trail.

Over Farm, Over, Gloucester, GL2 8DB

www.overfarm.co.uk

9th-24th April

Easter Duck Trail at WWT Slimbridge

A group of enormous (rubber) ducks will be landing at Slimbridge this Easter - can your family spot them all?

Pick up a trail card on arrival at the Wetlands, then set off on a fun hunt which will take you all round the grounds.

WWT Slimbridge Wetland Centre, Bowditch, Slimbridge, GL2 7BT

www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/slimbridge/whats-on

9th-24th April

Easter Time at Cotswold Farm Park

Aside from the usual animal fun at Adam Henson’s Cotswold Farm Park, this Easter you can join the ‘Egg Hunt’. Easter crafts, games and a number of spring workshops in the pop-up craft tent complement the usual lambing schedule.

Cotswold Farm Park, Guiting Power, Cheltenham, GL54 5FL

cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk

9th-24th April

Easter in the Park, Cirencester

Walk amongst aliens, meet massive dinosaurs, knights and a unicorn, have your photo taken with bears whilst trying to find the 10 giant Easter eggs.The themed zones await for you to explore including a free activity booklet with quests to complete along the way.

Cirencester Park, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, GL7 2BU

events.liveit.io/odin-events/uk-adventure-trails-cirencester-easter-2022

11th-22nd April

Easter holidays at Westonbirt

From 11th-14th; Westonbirt Treasures - Collect your blank map from the Welcome Building when you arrive and plot on your favourite places as you journey round the arboretum.

From 19th-22nd; Collect your colour palette and colour scavenger hunt from the Welcome Building when you arrive and see how many spring colours you can discover on your walk around the arboretum.

Westonbirt, The National Arboretum, Tetbury, GL8 8QS

www.forestryengland.uk/westonbirt/events

14th-25th April

Giffords Circus

The 2022 show runs throughout the Easter holidays and will return in September, The show will evoke the sights and sounds of rural Mexico, the incredible art, music, history, and people will be the inspiration. With Mexican performers joining the troupe it will create a show full of skill, humour, turmoil and excitement.

Fennells Farm, Lypiatt, Stroud, Gloucestershire, GL6 7NE

giffordscircus.com

15th-18th April

Easter Entertainment at Blenheim Palace

There is plenty of family fun to be had over Easter at Blenheim Palace, including an Easter Egg Hunt around the Pleasure Gardens, with puzzles to be solved and prizes to be won as well as circus skills, balloon modelling, bubble performances, Punch and Judy, bungee trampolines and special appearances from the Easter Bunny throughout the weekend.

Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, OX20 1PP

www.blenheimpalace.com

16th April

Painswick Playgroup’s Easter Egg Hunt

The Egg Hunt starts and finishes in The Painswick Centre, follow your maps which take you to each of the decorated eggs around the village where you will find a child's clue and an adults clue.

Amongst the trail, there will be food and drinks, raffle, stalls, bars, giant games and there will even be a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The Painswick Centre, Bisley St, Painswick, Stroud GL6 6QQ

www.facebook.com/PainswickEasterEggHunt



