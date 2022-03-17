10 things to do in and around the Cotswolds during Easter
After two years of lockdown, Easter events are back with a spring in their step for 2022.
6th-28th April
Spring delights at Sudeley Castle
In addition to the usual attractions, From 6-28 April, search the castle rooms to find Easter chicks hidden around the inside of the castle.
Between 13 - 22 April, a giant Easter egg trail will lead visitors around the castle’s beautiful gardens. Additionally, for the Easter weekend itself (Bank holiday Friday to Monday), egg-citing Easter crafts will be available all day for younger visitors.
Sudeley Castle & Gardens, Winchcombe, GL54 5LP
sudeleycastle.co.uk
9th-18th April
Easter egg hunts at Dyrham Park
This spring, treat your little ones to a world of adventures at Dyrham Park on the Easter adventures in nature trails. Make your way along the trail, finding nature-inspired activities for the whole family.
Dyrham, near Bath, South Gloucestershire, SN14 8HY
www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dyrham-park
9th-23rd April
Easter Eggstravaganza at Over Farm
The Easter programme at Over Farm includes an Easter tractor trailer ride, arts and crafts, fairground and a chance to see the spring lambs and chicks, as well as other resident animals such as ostriches, pigs, chickens and donkeys. Visitors can also try their hand at Mini Golf, have their face painted and hunt for hidden letters on the Easter trail.
Over Farm, Over, Gloucester, GL2 8DB
www.overfarm.co.uk
9th-24th April
Easter Duck Trail at WWT Slimbridge
A group of enormous (rubber) ducks will be landing at Slimbridge this Easter - can your family spot them all?
Pick up a trail card on arrival at the Wetlands, then set off on a fun hunt which will take you all round the grounds.
WWT Slimbridge Wetland Centre, Bowditch, Slimbridge, GL2 7BT
www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/slimbridge/whats-on
9th-24th April
Easter Time at Cotswold Farm Park
Aside from the usual animal fun at Adam Henson’s Cotswold Farm Park, this Easter you can join the ‘Egg Hunt’. Easter crafts, games and a number of spring workshops in the pop-up craft tent complement the usual lambing schedule.
Cotswold Farm Park, Guiting Power, Cheltenham, GL54 5FL
cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk
9th-24th April
Easter in the Park, Cirencester
Walk amongst aliens, meet massive dinosaurs, knights and a unicorn, have your photo taken with bears whilst trying to find the 10 giant Easter eggs.The themed zones await for you to explore including a free activity booklet with quests to complete along the way.
Cirencester Park, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, GL7 2BU
events.liveit.io/odin-events/uk-adventure-trails-cirencester-easter-2022
11th-22nd April
Easter holidays at Westonbirt
From 11th-14th; Westonbirt Treasures - Collect your blank map from the Welcome Building when you arrive and plot on your favourite places as you journey round the arboretum.
From 19th-22nd; Collect your colour palette and colour scavenger hunt from the Welcome Building when you arrive and see how many spring colours you can discover on your walk around the arboretum.
Westonbirt, The National Arboretum, Tetbury, GL8 8QS
www.forestryengland.uk/westonbirt/events
14th-25th April
Giffords Circus
The 2022 show runs throughout the Easter holidays and will return in September, The show will evoke the sights and sounds of rural Mexico, the incredible art, music, history, and people will be the inspiration. With Mexican performers joining the troupe it will create a show full of skill, humour, turmoil and excitement.
Fennells Farm, Lypiatt, Stroud, Gloucestershire, GL6 7NE
giffordscircus.com
15th-18th April
Easter Entertainment at Blenheim Palace
There is plenty of family fun to be had over Easter at Blenheim Palace, including an Easter Egg Hunt around the Pleasure Gardens, with puzzles to be solved and prizes to be won as well as circus skills, balloon modelling, bubble performances, Punch and Judy, bungee trampolines and special appearances from the Easter Bunny throughout the weekend.
Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, OX20 1PP
www.blenheimpalace.com
16th April
Painswick Playgroup’s Easter Egg Hunt
The Egg Hunt starts and finishes in The Painswick Centre, follow your maps which take you to each of the decorated eggs around the village where you will find a child's clue and an adults clue.
Amongst the trail, there will be food and drinks, raffle, stalls, bars, giant games and there will even be a visit from the Easter Bunny.
The Painswick Centre, Bisley St, Painswick, Stroud GL6 6QQ
www.facebook.com/PainswickEasterEggHunt