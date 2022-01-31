What's on in the Cotswolds this February
Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month
EXHIBITION
Embodyment
An exhibition of brand-new works by painter and printmaker Rebecca Swainston, alongside some selected paintings from her studio.
until February 26, Sarah Wiseman Gallery, Oxford, OX2 7JL, wisegal.com
EXHIBITION
International Photography Exhibition 162 (IPE 162)
As part of a new three-year partnership with The Royal Photographic Society, the Museum of Gloucester is hosting this unique celebration of photography today. Held since 1854, it is the world’s longest running photography exhibition.
until June 5, Museum of Gloucester, Brunswick Road, GL1 1HP, museumofgloucester.co.uk
THEATRE
Murder For Two
High-energy musical whodunit, which is a zany blend between classical musical comedy and madcap murder mystery, follows Officer Marcus Moscowicz as he is put to the test to prove his super sleuthing skills and solve the crime of novelist Arthur Whitney’s death before the real detectives arrives.
February 4-March 5, Barn Theatre, Cirencester, tel: 01285 648255, barntheatre.org.uk
LIVE MUSIC
Flats and Sharps
Delivering energetic, enthusiastic and spirited Bluegrass to audiences all around the world, from traditional material through to their powerful and well-crafted original songs.
Saturday, February 12, 7.30pm, Tetbury Goods Shed, tel: 01666 505496, shed-arts.co.uk
COMEDY
Reginald D Hunter: Bombe Suffleur 2022
For his all-new UK live tour, Reg applies his no-holds-barred approach to all the apocalyptic topics of the day: Climate Change, Mass Unemployment, Pandemics, The Rise of Global Fascism… you know, all those trivial, throwaway topics.
Sunday, February 13, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk
LIVE MUSIC
Loops and Verses
Four very different approaches to modern composition, featuring Vaughan Williams' Overture from The Wasps, John Adams’ Shaker Loops, Thomas Ades’ Three Studies from Couperin, and Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G.
Wednesday, February 16, 7.30pm (pre-concert talk 6.30pm), Cheltenham Town Hall, cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk
THEATRE
Macbeth
Wise and Wayward Theatre, in association with Stroud Shakespeare Festival and Tetbury Goods Shed, bring your Shakespeare’s enduring tragedy. Tickets from £10.
February 18/19, Tetbury Goods Shed, tel: 01666 505496, shed-arts.co.uk
LIVE MUSIC
Glenn Tilbrook
More than 40 years after he first answered an ad placed by Chris Difford looking for like-minded sorts to form the band that became Squeeze, one of our most cherished singers, guitarists and songwriters is back on tour for 2022.
Saturday, February 26, Gloucester Guildhall, gloucesterguildhall.co.uk
THEATRE
Triffids!
Platform 4 take the audience deep into John Wyndham’s classic cold war novel The Day of the Triffids with a live soundtrack, with instruments including Moog, double bass, theremin, hammered dulcimer and... a cactus!
Saturday, February 26, Warwick Arts Centre, tel: 024 7652 4524, warwickartscentre.co.uk