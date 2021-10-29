Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Things to do in the Cotswolds in November

Candia McKormack

Published: 5:20 PM October 29, 2021
Updated: 6:01 PM October 29, 2021
Christmas at Westonbirt Arboretum

Christmas at Westonbirt Arboretum - Credit: Johnny Hathaway

Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month

EXHIBITION 
Natural World 
Meticulously detailed animal studies by Nick Bibby, accompanied by Steve Russell’s photographic exploration of East Africa. 
until November 13, Gallery Pangolin, Chalford, GL6 8NT, tel: 01453 889765, gallery-pangolin.com

EXHIBITION 
Géricault and Delacroix: Master Printmakers of the Romantic Era 
A series of 19th-century equine prints, including lithographs and etchings, by leading figures of the French Romantic school. 
until November 15, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, blenheimpalace.com

Sleepy Hollow at Malvern Theatres

Sleepy Hollow at Malvern Theatres - Credit: malvern-theatres.co.uk

THEATRE  
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow  
Adapted by acclaimed playwright Philip Meeks, the production seeks to unleash terror on the stage in this ghoulish, edge-of-the-seat experience.  
November 2-6, Malvern Theatres, WR14 3HB, malvern-theatres.co.uk

THEATRE  
The Good Life  
Jeremy Sam’s comedy leads the well-loved characters (Tom and Barbara Good, Margo and Jerry Leadbetter... and Geraldine the goat) through a series of uproarious adventures.   
November 2-6, Oxford Playhouse, oxfordplayhouse.com

Calendar Girls the Musical

Calendar Girls the Musical - Credit: evoke pictures

MUSICAL THEATRE 
Calendar Girls the Musical 
A charity production of the hit musical and motion picture to raise money for two cancer charities, with the whole of the cast having been affected by or suffered with cancer. 
November 3-6, The Barn Theatre, Cirencester. Tickets: tinkco.co.uk

EXHIBITION 
One Artist, Three Stories 
An exhibition of paintings landscapes, seascapes and floral paintings by Alison Vickery. Alison will be working in the gallery painting from 11am-1pm every day. 
November 3-13, The Setting Gallery, Three Storeys, Nailsworth, GL6 0JE, threestoreys.co.uk

CLASSICAL MUSIC  
Bonfire Night Concert  
Double harpsichord and strings play the music of Georg Philipp Telemann and Johann Sebastian Bach, with a finale of Georg Friedrich Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks.   
Friday, November 5, 6.30pm, the Church of St Peter and St Paul, Northleach, GL54 3HZ, cotswoldfestivalofmusic.com

Oxford Indie Book Fair

Oxford Indie Book Fair - Credit: oxfordindiebookfair.co.uk

BOOK FAIR 
Oxford Indie Book Fair 
With 55 exhibitors and an exciting programme of talks, performances and workshops. 
November 6, 10am-5pm, Wesley Memorial Hall, New Inn Hall, oxfordindiebookfair.co.uk

Footplate of Merchant Navy Class Pacific 36006 - Credit: Jack Boskett

HERITAGE RAILWAY 
40th Anniversary Gala 
The Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway is rounding off its 40th Anniversary celebrations with a ‘mixed traction’ event, featuring an intensive timetable with four steam and four diesel locomotives. 
November 6 & 7, GWSR, Toddington, gwsr.com

LIVE MUSIC 
Stand Up & Rock with Jasper Carrott! 
Jasper is joined by rock legend Bev Bevan (founding member of Electric Light Orchestra and The Move), who brings his stunning band along with guest star Andy Bennett, former Ocean Colour Scene guitarist.  
Sunday, November 7, 7.30pm, Bacon Theatre, Cheltenham, tel: 01242 258002, bacontheatre.co.uk

CHRISTMAS FAIR  
The Christmas Cotswold Fair
Over 200 bespoke and exclusive brands, housed in three magnificent marquees, with delicious culinary treats. With 10% of all sales being donated to local charity, WellChild.  
November 8-11, Daylesford Organic Farm Shop, GL56 0YG, tel: 0844 7766777, cotswoldfair.com

Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds

Cirencester - Festive markets at Cirencester, credit Kay Ransom Photography

The finest festive outdoor and indoor marketplaces are back, filled with good things to eat, give and keep for yourself..

 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
 

Ed Balls is appearing at Stratford Literary Festival

Ed Balls is appearing at Stratford Literary Festival - Credit: edballs.co.uk

LITERARY FESTIVAL 
Winter Festival 
The Stratford Literary Festival releases its winter programme with a star-studded line-up that includes Tom Heap, Jack Dee, Ed Balls, Robert Harris, Jane Garvey, Lucy Mangan, Greg Jenner, and Clare Mackintosh. 
November 9-14, Stratford-upon-Avon, stratlitfest.co.uk

CONCERT 
The Sound of Hollywood 
The 70-piece Studio Orchestra returns with a glittering celebration of the world’s greatest film scores of the past 80 years. 
Saturday, November 13, 7.30pm, Cheltenham Town Hall, tel: 01242 528764, cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk

CLASSICAL MUSIC 
Painswick Music Society Concert 
A programme of English songs by Butterworth, Finzi, Gurney, Howells, Orr, John Sanders, Ian Venables, and Louis Mander, performed by Roderick Williams (baritone) and Iain Burnside (piano). 
Saturday, November 13, 2pm, St Mary’s Church, Painswick, tickets@painswickmusicsoc.co.uk, tel: 07789 006006, painswickmusicsoc.co.uk

CHRISTMAS MARKET 
Festive Orchard Street Market 
Featuring local food, drink and gifts. 
November 13 & 14, Gloucester Quays, tel: gloucesterquays.co.uk

Cinderella at The Barn, Cirencester

Cinderella at The Barn, Cirencester - Credit: barntheatre.org.uk

THEATRE 
The Brothers Grimm Present: Cinderella 
Wilhelm and Jakob – the Brothers Grimm – are the ultimate odd couple. It’s late and the brothers are arguing, when a young girl appears and we are launched into a tale of kindness, cruelty, music, magic, slippers, pumpkins, and wolves. Blending song, illusion, and puppetry, this production will be Cinderella as you’ve always known it but never seen before. 
November 16-January 2, 2022, The Barn Theatre, Cirencester, GL7 1BN, tel: 01285 648255, barntheatre.org.uk

The Nutcracker at Blenheim Palace

The Nutcracker at Blenheim Palace - Credit: blenheimpalace.com

Blenheim Palace Christmas Market

Blenheim Palace Christmas Market - Credit: blenheimpalace.com

CHRISTMAS
Christmas at Blenheim Palace
Two festive experiences – including the story of The Nutcracker – in one unrivalled setting, with a brand new route for 2021!
November 19-January 2, 2022, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, blenheimpalace.com

Night Blossom, by Fletcher Prentice, 50cm sq, £800

Night Blossom, by Fletcher Prentice, 50cm sq, £800 - Credit: Fletcher Prentice

ART EXHIBITION 
Deck the Walls! 
In an annual Christmas Exhibition, Sarah Wiseman Gallery hand-picks the best of British contemporary artists and makers in one place, including Fletcher Prentice, Catherine Rayner, Bee Bartlett, Dan Ablitt, Catherine Rayner, Dawn Stacey, Pen Reid, Clare Bonnet, and Fletcher Prentice. 
November 20-January 4, 2022, Sarah Wiseman Gallery, Oxford OX2 7JL, tel: 01865 515123, wisegal.com

WORKSHOP 
Small Steps to Less Waste 
In this hands-on workshop, Claudi Williams will teach you how to make your home more natural, and free of harsh chemicals. You’ll go home with products and inspiration to keep you going on your path to a greener home. 
Sunday, November 21, 9.30am-4pm, Hawkwood College, Stroud, GL6 7QW, tel: 01453 759034, hawkwoodcollege.co.uk

WORKSHOP 
Autumn Blacksmithing Day 
Employing centuries-old technology and techniques, Arian Leljak will introduce you to basic processes of tapering, bending, twisting, cutting, hole-punching and flattening hot steel. 
Sunday, November 21, 9.30am-4pm, Hawkwood College, Stroud, GL6 7QW, tel: 01453 759034, hawkwoodcollege.co.uk

LIVE MUSIC 
Lucy Spraggan 
Singer songwriter Lucy Spraggan is coming to Gloucester as part of a brand new 32-date UK tour, celebrating the arrival of her recently released album Choices. 
Wednesday, November 24, Gloucester Guildhall, GL1 1NS, tel: 01452 503050, gloucesterguildhall.co.uk

Christmas at Westonbirt Arboretum

Christmas at Westonbirt Arboretum - Credit: Johnny Hathaway

FAMILY TRAIL 
Search for the Lost Reindeer 
Weather the storm to help reunite Father Christmas with his lost reindeer, and experience mesmerising light displays and stunning spectacles along the way! Advance booking essential. 
November 26-December 21, 4-9.30pm, Westonbirt Arboretum, Tetbury, forestryengland.uk/westonbirt/enchanted-christmas 

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Everyman, Cheltenham

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Everyman, Cheltenham - Credit: everymantheatre.org.uk

PANTOMIME 
Jack And The Beanstalk 
With a cast of West End stars – and, of course, Gloucestershire’s favourite clown Tweedy – this year’s panto will be a tremendous treat for the whole family. 
November 26-January 9, 2022, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, tel: 01242 572573, everymantheatre.org.uk

FESTIVE RAIL 
Santa Experiences 
Choose from two great experiences this year – the loco-hauled Santa Express, or Ride with Santa on the diesel railcar.  
November 27, 28; December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23 & 24, Gloucestershire & Warwickshire Railway, gwsr.com

LIGHT TRAIL 
Enchanted Light Trail 
See the animals cosying up in their barns for the night, then take a stroll through the woodland and see the landscape come to life with enchanting lights! 
November 27-December 31, Cotswold Farm Park, Guiting Power, GL54 5FL, cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk

EXHIBITION 
Myths and Monsters 
A family-friendly exhibition linking the worlds of literature, art and myth with some of the very best (and worst) you could expect to meet.
November 27-February 27, 2022, Victoria Art Gallery, Bath, victoriagal.org.uk

Cotswold Life

