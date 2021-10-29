Things to do in the Cotswolds in November

Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month

EXHIBITION

Natural World

Meticulously detailed animal studies by Nick Bibby, accompanied by Steve Russell’s photographic exploration of East Africa.

until November 13, Gallery Pangolin, Chalford, GL6 8NT, tel: 01453 889765, gallery-pangolin.com

EXHIBITION

Géricault and Delacroix: Master Printmakers of the Romantic Era

A series of 19th-century equine prints, including lithographs and etchings, by leading figures of the French Romantic school.

until November 15, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, blenheimpalace.com

Sleepy Hollow at Malvern Theatres - Credit: malvern-theatres.co.uk

THEATRE

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Adapted by acclaimed playwright Philip Meeks, the production seeks to unleash terror on the stage in this ghoulish, edge-of-the-seat experience.

November 2-6, Malvern Theatres, WR14 3HB, malvern-theatres.co.uk

THEATRE

The Good Life

Jeremy Sam’s comedy leads the well-loved characters (Tom and Barbara Good, Margo and Jerry Leadbetter... and Geraldine the goat) through a series of uproarious adventures.

November 2-6, Oxford Playhouse, oxfordplayhouse.com

Calendar Girls the Musical - Credit: evoke pictures

MUSICAL THEATRE

Calendar Girls the Musical

A charity production of the hit musical and motion picture to raise money for two cancer charities, with the whole of the cast having been affected by or suffered with cancer.

November 3-6, The Barn Theatre, Cirencester. Tickets: tinkco.co.uk

EXHIBITION

One Artist, Three Stories

An exhibition of paintings landscapes, seascapes and floral paintings by Alison Vickery. Alison will be working in the gallery painting from 11am-1pm every day.

November 3-13, The Setting Gallery, Three Storeys, Nailsworth, GL6 0JE, threestoreys.co.uk

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Bonfire Night Concert

Double harpsichord and strings play the music of Georg Philipp Telemann and Johann Sebastian Bach, with a finale of Georg Friedrich Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks.

Friday, November 5, 6.30pm, the Church of St Peter and St Paul, Northleach, GL54 3HZ, cotswoldfestivalofmusic.com

Oxford Indie Book Fair - Credit: oxfordindiebookfair.co.uk

BOOK FAIR

Oxford Indie Book Fair

With 55 exhibitors and an exciting programme of talks, performances and workshops.

November 6, 10am-5pm, Wesley Memorial Hall, New Inn Hall, oxfordindiebookfair.co.uk

Footplate of Merchant Navy Class Pacific 36006 - Credit: Jack Boskett

HERITAGE RAILWAY

40th Anniversary Gala

The Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway is rounding off its 40th Anniversary celebrations with a ‘mixed traction’ event, featuring an intensive timetable with four steam and four diesel locomotives.

November 6 & 7, GWSR, Toddington, gwsr.com

LIVE MUSIC

Stand Up & Rock with Jasper Carrott!

Jasper is joined by rock legend Bev Bevan (founding member of Electric Light Orchestra and The Move), who brings his stunning band along with guest star Andy Bennett, former Ocean Colour Scene guitarist.

Sunday, November 7, 7.30pm, Bacon Theatre, Cheltenham, tel: 01242 258002, bacontheatre.co.uk

CHRISTMAS FAIR

The Christmas Cotswold Fair

Over 200 bespoke and exclusive brands, housed in three magnificent marquees, with delicious culinary treats. With 10% of all sales being donated to local charity, WellChild.

November 8-11, Daylesford Organic Farm Shop, GL56 0YG, tel: 0844 7766777, cotswoldfair.com

Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds The finest festive outdoor and indoor marketplaces are back, filled with good things to eat, give and keep for yourself..

Ed Balls is appearing at Stratford Literary Festival - Credit: edballs.co.uk

LITERARY FESTIVAL

Winter Festival

The Stratford Literary Festival releases its winter programme with a star-studded line-up that includes Tom Heap, Jack Dee, Ed Balls, Robert Harris, Jane Garvey, Lucy Mangan, Greg Jenner, and Clare Mackintosh.

November 9-14, Stratford-upon-Avon, stratlitfest.co.uk

CONCERT

The Sound of Hollywood

The 70-piece Studio Orchestra returns with a glittering celebration of the world’s greatest film scores of the past 80 years.

Saturday, November 13, 7.30pm, Cheltenham Town Hall, tel: 01242 528764, cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Painswick Music Society Concert

A programme of English songs by Butterworth, Finzi, Gurney, Howells, Orr, John Sanders, Ian Venables, and Louis Mander, performed by Roderick Williams (baritone) and Iain Burnside (piano).

Saturday, November 13, 2pm, St Mary’s Church, Painswick, tickets@painswickmusicsoc.co.uk, tel: 07789 006006, painswickmusicsoc.co.uk

CHRISTMAS MARKET

Festive Orchard Street Market

Featuring local food, drink and gifts.

November 13 & 14, Gloucester Quays, tel: gloucesterquays.co.uk

Cinderella at The Barn, Cirencester - Credit: barntheatre.org.uk

THEATRE

The Brothers Grimm Present: Cinderella

Wilhelm and Jakob – the Brothers Grimm – are the ultimate odd couple. It’s late and the brothers are arguing, when a young girl appears and we are launched into a tale of kindness, cruelty, music, magic, slippers, pumpkins, and wolves. Blending song, illusion, and puppetry, this production will be Cinderella as you’ve always known it but never seen before.

November 16-January 2, 2022, The Barn Theatre, Cirencester, GL7 1BN, tel: 01285 648255, barntheatre.org.uk

The Nutcracker at Blenheim Palace - Credit: blenheimpalace.com

Blenheim Palace Christmas Market - Credit: blenheimpalace.com

CHRISTMAS

Christmas at Blenheim Palace

Two festive experiences – including the story of The Nutcracker – in one unrivalled setting, with a brand new route for 2021!

November 19-January 2, 2022, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, blenheimpalace.com

Night Blossom, by Fletcher Prentice, 50cm sq, £800 - Credit: Fletcher Prentice

ART EXHIBITION

Deck the Walls!

In an annual Christmas Exhibition, Sarah Wiseman Gallery hand-picks the best of British contemporary artists and makers in one place, including Fletcher Prentice, Catherine Rayner, Bee Bartlett, Dan Ablitt, Catherine Rayner, Dawn Stacey, Pen Reid, Clare Bonnet, and Fletcher Prentice.

November 20-January 4, 2022, Sarah Wiseman Gallery, Oxford OX2 7JL, tel: 01865 515123, wisegal.com

WORKSHOP

Small Steps to Less Waste

In this hands-on workshop, Claudi Williams will teach you how to make your home more natural, and free of harsh chemicals. You’ll go home with products and inspiration to keep you going on your path to a greener home.

Sunday, November 21, 9.30am-4pm, Hawkwood College, Stroud, GL6 7QW, tel: 01453 759034, hawkwoodcollege.co.uk

WORKSHOP

Autumn Blacksmithing Day

Employing centuries-old technology and techniques, Arian Leljak will introduce you to basic processes of tapering, bending, twisting, cutting, hole-punching and flattening hot steel.

Sunday, November 21, 9.30am-4pm, Hawkwood College, Stroud, GL6 7QW, tel: 01453 759034, hawkwoodcollege.co.uk

LIVE MUSIC

Lucy Spraggan

Singer songwriter Lucy Spraggan is coming to Gloucester as part of a brand new 32-date UK tour, celebrating the arrival of her recently released album Choices.

Wednesday, November 24, Gloucester Guildhall, GL1 1NS, tel: 01452 503050, gloucesterguildhall.co.uk

Christmas at Westonbirt Arboretum - Credit: Johnny Hathaway

FAMILY TRAIL

Search for the Lost Reindeer

Weather the storm to help reunite Father Christmas with his lost reindeer, and experience mesmerising light displays and stunning spectacles along the way! Advance booking essential.

November 26-December 21, 4-9.30pm, Westonbirt Arboretum, Tetbury, forestryengland.uk/westonbirt/enchanted-christmas

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Everyman, Cheltenham - Credit: everymantheatre.org.uk

PANTOMIME

Jack And The Beanstalk

With a cast of West End stars – and, of course, Gloucestershire’s favourite clown Tweedy – this year’s panto will be a tremendous treat for the whole family.

November 26-January 9, 2022, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, tel: 01242 572573, everymantheatre.org.uk

FESTIVE RAIL

Santa Experiences

Choose from two great experiences this year – the loco-hauled Santa Express, or Ride with Santa on the diesel railcar.

November 27, 28; December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23 & 24, Gloucestershire & Warwickshire Railway, gwsr.com

LIGHT TRAIL

Enchanted Light Trail

See the animals cosying up in their barns for the night, then take a stroll through the woodland and see the landscape come to life with enchanting lights!

November 27-December 31, Cotswold Farm Park, Guiting Power, GL54 5FL, cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk

EXHIBITION

Myths and Monsters

A family-friendly exhibition linking the worlds of literature, art and myth with some of the very best (and worst) you could expect to meet.

November 27-February 27, 2022, Victoria Art Gallery, Bath, victoriagal.org.uk