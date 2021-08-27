10 of the best Heritage Open Days in and around the Cotswolds

Published: 8:32 AM August 27, 2021

Heritage Open Days return with a mixture of online and on location events, we pick some of the highlights that will allow you to to go out and experience history in person.

10th-19th September

History of Cheltenham Minster, St.Mary’s

A talk and Tour 1 hour 15 minutes exploring the local history at Cheltenham's oldest Grade 1 listed building.

Cheltenham Minster St.Mary's, Well Walk, Clarence Street, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL50 3JX

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/cheltenham-minster-st.marys

11th September

Dyrham Park - Free Entry

Dyrham Park is looking forward to welcoming visitors for free. Walk through 270 acres of ancient parkland, explore the garden and visit the 17th-century baroque mansion.

Dyrham Park, Dyrham, Chippenham, Gloucestershire, SN14 8HY

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/dyrham-park7

The Cleveland Pools (c) Tony Nicholl - Credit: Tony Nicholl

11th September

Cleveland Pools event at Kensington Meadows

Activities at Kensington Meadows across the road while Cleveland Pools is under refurbishment, but it's a great opportunity to also take the trail, a circular walk from the city centre via Walcot Street and Kensington Meadows and the Bathwick Estate.

Kensington Meadows, Meadows Lane, Bath, Somerset, BA16FB

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/cleveland-pools-event-at-kensington-meadows

11th September

Nailsworth Quaker Meeting House

An opportunity to visit Nailsworth Quaker Meeting House that was recently upgraded by Historic England to Grade 2* listing.

1 Quaker Close, Chestnut Hill, Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, GL6 0RA

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/nailsworth-friends-meeting-house

11th-12th September

North Leigh Roman Villa Mosaic Open Weekend

Set within a peaceful landscape on the banks of the River Evenlode, North Leigh Roman Villa is considered to be one of the largest villas in Roman Britain with a history of occupation spanning five centuries.

North Leigh Roman Villa, Witney, , Oxfordshire, OX29 6PZ

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/north-leigh-roman-villa-mosaic-conservation-in-action-event

11th-12th, 18th-19th September

The Tudor House Museum, Upton-upon-Severn

Explore the history of Upton at the Past and Present exhibition and you can also join in the free Town Walks that start at 2.30pm on each of the days.

The Tudor House Museum, 16 Church Street, Upton-upon-Severn, Worcester, Worcestershire, WR8 0HT

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/the-tudor-house-museum-upton-upon-severn1

11th-12th, 18th-19th September

Medieval Food at St. Lawrence Church, Evesham

Guided tours of St. Lawrence Church, alongside displays about Medieval food and the role of the Almonry in feeding the poor and travellers.

St Lawrence Church, Market Place, Evesham, Worcestershire, WR11 4BG

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/medieval-food-in-hall-and-hut

15th, 16th and 18th September

Dean Close School Historic Tour 2021

The tour will concentrate on the Senior School buildings which date back to 1886 when Dean Close Memorial School, an evangelical educational establishment, first opened.

Dean Close School, Shelburne Road, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL51 6HE

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/dean-close-school-historic-tour

17th-18th September

St Andrew’s Church, Castle Combe

Local harvest displays in the Grade 1 listed St Andrew’s Church in the centre of Castle Combe and an opportunity to try the new heritage trail.

St Andrew's Church, Market Place, Castle Combe, Chippenham, Wiltshire, SN14 7HT

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/st-andrews-church-castle-combe

18th September

Prior Park Landscape Garden

Discover including winding paths leading to hidden retreats, dramatic views on this hillside park garden overlooking Bath with magnificent views across the city.

Prior Park Landscape Garden, Ralph Allen Drive, Bath, Somerset, BA2 5AH

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/prior-park-landscape-garden6