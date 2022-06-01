Top open air theatre productions in and around the Cotswolds this summer

Opera Brava return to Rodmarton Manor for two nights with their very popular open air opera performances. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

From stately homes to lidos, outdoor theatre will be played out in some stunning backdrops in the Cotswolds this summer.

11th June

Peter Pan

J.M. Barrie's classic is more associated with Christmas season pantos, but llyria have given it a outdoors summer twist in their long-standing touring production.

Sandfords Parks Lido, Cheltenham

www.sandfordparkslido.org.uk

12th June

Twelfth Night

One of the many events planned for the Burford Festival, The Three Inch Fools promise an evening of mischief and hilarity, as five actors present an inventive take on this rip-roaring comedy, fit for all the family.They will also perform at The Garden Theatre Fest at The Holburne Museum, Bath on August 9th.

Warwick Hall, Burford

www.threeinchfools.com/upcoming-performances

30th June

A Midsummer Night's Dream

llyria stage their production of Shakespeare's timeless comic masterpiece in the grounds of Beaudesert Park School near Stroud on Thursday 30th June

Beaudesert Park School, Minchinhampton

www.illyria.co.uk/whatson

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform As You Like It in St Nicholas Rest Garden as part of Brighton Festival 2022 Photo: Jack Offord - Credit: Archant

15th July

As You Like It

The Lord Chamberlain's Men present this great play as Shakespeare first saw it performed – in the open air, by an all male cast and with Elizabethan costumes, music and dance. They will also perform at Sudeley Castle on 21st July.

Coughton Court, Alcester

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

1st July

Twelfth Night

The HandleBards are touring the country with a bicycle-powered, laugh-out-loud production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. They will also be at St Michael's Park, Cirencester on June 30th, Watson Hall, Tewkesbury on July 7th and the Amphitheatre at Berrybank Park on July 19th.

Painswick Rococo Garden

www.handlebards.com/tickets

29th July

Carmen

Carmen lays claim to the title of 'The Most Popular Opera'. Opera Brava’s powerful production takes place in 1930s Spain, is sung in English with a sensational Carmen and an international cast.

Rodmarton Manor, Near Cirencester

operabrava.com

30th July

La Traviata

Verdi’s La Traviata is one of the most popular of all operas. Alfredo falls in love in with the courtesan Violetta in glamorous Paris society, but underneath the surface run darker undercurrents, leading to a tragic ending. The opera’s fantastic melodies include the famous Brindisi and the exuberant ‘Sempre libera’.

Rodmarton Manor, Near Cirencester

operabrava.com

4th August

Twelfth Night

Heartbreak Productions brings you an open-air production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night as you’ve never seen it before, as a modern-day reality-tv coupling show.

Heartbreak Productions also return to Tuckwell Amphitheatre on the 10th August to perform Jane Eyre

Tuckwell Amphitheatre, Cheltenham

www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/venues/tuckwell-amphitheatre-cheltenham-outdoor-theatre

10th August

Awful Auntie

Heartbreak Productions have adapted Awful Auntie by David Walliams for outdoor theatre and will be performing at Cornbury Park with shows at 2.30pm amd 6.30pm on this date.

Cornbury Park, Charlbury

www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/venues/cornbury-estate-charlbury-outdoor-theatre

26th August

Romeo and Juliet

Dressed in beautiful Elizabethan costume and performed by a fine troupe of Shakespearean players join Chapterhouse in their production at this National Trust property.

Coughton Court, Alcester

www.nationaltrust.org.uk