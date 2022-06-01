Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Top open air theatre productions in and around the Cotswolds this summer

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 7:00 PM June 1, 2022
The sun shone on Opera Brava's return to Rodmarton Manor for two nights with their very popular open

Opera Brava return to Rodmarton Manor for two nights with their very popular open air opera performances. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

From stately homes to lidos, outdoor theatre will be played out in some stunning backdrops in the Cotswolds this summer.

11th June
Peter Pan
J.M. Barrie's classic is more associated with Christmas season pantos, but llyria have given it a outdoors summer twist in their long-standing touring production.
Sandfords Parks Lido, Cheltenham
www.sandfordparkslido.org.uk

12th June
Twelfth Night
One of the many events planned for the Burford Festival, The Three Inch Fools promise an evening of mischief and hilarity, as five actors present an inventive take on this rip-roaring comedy, fit for all the family.They will also perform at The Garden Theatre Fest at The Holburne Museum, Bath on August 9th.
Warwick Hall, Burford
www.threeinchfools.com/upcoming-performances

30th June
A Midsummer Night's Dream
llyria stage their production of Shakespeare's timeless comic masterpiece in the grounds of Beaudesert Park School near Stroud on Thursday 30th June
Beaudesert Park School, Minchinhampton
www.illyria.co.uk/whatson

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform As You Like It in St Nicholas Rest Garden as part of Brighton Fes

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform As You Like It in St Nicholas Rest Garden as part of Brighton Festival 2022 Photo: Jack Offord - Credit: Archant

15th July
As You Like It
The Lord Chamberlain's Men present this great play as Shakespeare first saw it performed – in the open air, by an all male cast and with Elizabethan costumes, music and dance. They will also perform at Sudeley Castle on 21st July.
Coughton Court, Alcester
www.nationaltrust.org.uk

1st July
Twelfth Night
The HandleBards are touring the country with a bicycle-powered, laugh-out-loud production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. They will also be at St Michael's Park, Cirencester on June 30thWatson Hall, Tewkesbury on July 7th and the Amphitheatre at Berrybank Park on July 19th.
Painswick Rococo Garden
www.handlebards.com/tickets

29th July
Carmen
Carmen lays claim to the title of 'The Most Popular Opera'. Opera Brava’s powerful production takes place in 1930s Spain, is sung in English with a sensational Carmen and an international cast.  
Rodmarton Manor, Near Cirencester
operabrava.com

30th July
La Traviata
Verdi’s La Traviata is one of the most popular of all operas. Alfredo falls in love in with the courtesan Violetta in glamorous Paris society, but underneath the surface run darker undercurrents, leading to a tragic ending. The opera’s fantastic melodies include the famous Brindisi and the exuberant ‘Sempre libera’.
Rodmarton Manor, Near Cirencester
operabrava.com

Win tickets to see Opera Brava at Rodmarton Manor in Cirencester

4th August
Twelfth Night
Heartbreak Productions brings you an open-air production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night as you’ve never seen it before, as a modern-day reality-tv coupling show.
Heartbreak Productions also return to Tuckwell Amphitheatre on the 10th August to perform Jane Eyre
Tuckwell Amphitheatre, Cheltenham
www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/venues/tuckwell-amphitheatre-cheltenham-outdoor-theatre

10th August
Awful Auntie
Heartbreak Productions have adapted Awful Auntie by David Walliams for outdoor theatre and will be performing at Cornbury Park with shows at 2.30pm amd 6.30pm on this date.
Cornbury Park, Charlbury
www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/venues/cornbury-estate-charlbury-outdoor-theatre

26th August
Romeo and Juliet
Dressed in beautiful Elizabethan costume and performed by a fine troupe of Shakespearean players join Chapterhouse in their production at this National Trust property.
Coughton Court, Alcester
www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Outdoor and drive-in cinema screenings in the Cotswolds

Cowley Pretty Woman Mock Up

Last year, outdoor cinema was the breakout hit for the summer as we opted for staycations and socially distanced entertainment, they return to the area for 2022.

 Outdoor and drive-in cinema screenings in the Cotswolds
 

Cotswold Life

