10 of the best panto and Christmas in and around the Cotswolds

It’s that time of the year again (oh no it isn’t…) where fun and frolics arrive at our theatres, so we’ve rounded up some of the best family friendly performances that are taking place over the Christmas period

November 17- January 9, 2022

RAPUNZEL

Rescheduled from Christmas 2020, Chipping Norton Theatre is hosting its annual pantomime, with knights and maidens, sword fights and sea-storms, sweeties, and singalongs – this joyful reimagining of the classic tale has it all!

Tickets: Prices vary, but from £13 for adults and from £10 for concessions, and at relaxed performances all tickets cost £10 (and a carer goes free).

The Theatre Chipping Norton, OX7 5NL, | 01608 642350,

chippingnortontheatre.com

November 26-January 9, 2022

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Audiences can look forward to a cast of Everyman Theatre favourites, including Samuel Holmes, Kevin Brewis, Kane Verrell and, of course, Gloucestershire’s favourite clown, Tweedy! It promises to be a giant comedy adventure with songs, laughs and dazzling special effects.

Tickets: from £5 to £34.

Everyman Theatre, Regent St, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ | 01242 572573,

everymantheatre.org.uk

November 27-January 9, 2022

ROBIN HOOD

Robin Hood and his Merry Band treat us to songs, dance, laughter, and derring-do in an Oxford Playhouse Christmas Panto

Tickets: From £15 to £34.

Oxford Playhouse, 11-12 Beaumont St, Oxford OX1 2LW | 01865 305305,

oxfordplayhouse.com

November 27-December 31 2021

KING ARTHUR

Set in Medieval Tewkesbury, King Arthur: The Panto! tells the story of a humble baker boy who is destined for far greater things than his humble upbringing belies. Expect scones, stones, swords, laughter, danger, princesses, heroes, villains, dragons, wizards, magic, music, brave knights, foolish jesters and lots and lots of fun!

Tickets: From £15 to £25.

Roses Theatre, Sun St, Tewkesbury GL20 5NX | 01684 295074,

rosestheatre.org

December 3-January 2, 2022

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Join the Worcester Repertory Company for a tale as old as time in this spellbinding family pantomime, Beauty and the Beast. Starring Jack Giblen as Prince Louis, Charlotte Swarbrick as Belle and Daniel Cain the Dame.

Tickets: £10 to £20

The Swan Theatre, The Moors, Worcester WR1 3LE | 01905 611427,

worcestertheatres.co.uk

December 4-January 2, 2022

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS

A magical family pantomime, with comedy, spectacle, live music and plenty of audience participation, starring Lesley Joseph as The Wicked Queen, Rob Rinder as The Man In The Mirror and Bristol panto favourite Andy Ford as Muddles.

Tickets: from £13.

Bristol Hippodrome, St Augustine's Parade, Bristol BS1 4UZ | 0844 871 3012,

atgtickets.com/Bristol

December 6-10

SNOW WHITE

Pershore Operatic & Dramatic Society will present its new pantomime spectacular Snow White. Packed with classic and modern showstoppers alike – and enough bad jokes to last until next Christmas – this is the perfect way to plunge into the festive spirit.

Tickets: £11-£15

Number 8, High Street, Pershore, WR10 1BG | 01386 555488

www.number8.org

December 22-January 1, 2022

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The Phoenix Theatre Group bring their panto production to Stroud with songs, laughs and dazzling magic effects

Tickets: £15-£25

The Subscription Rooms, George St, Stroud. GL5 1AE | 01453 796880

thesubrooms.co.uk

January 13-15

HANSEL AND GRETEL

The Hardwicke Players are back this January with their latest pantomime Hansel & Gretel promising plenty of fun and slapstick and songs.

Tickets: Advance tickets £9 (adult); £7 (Under 16's, Students, Unemployed, and Over 60's)

The Kings Theatre, Gloucester, GL1 1QX, | 01452 300130,

kingstheatregloucester.co.uk

January 19-23 2022

DICK WHITTINGTON

Join Dick Whittington and his cat as they go to make their fortune. With all the songs, dances and fun and games everyone has come to expect from this group who have brought panto to Evesham for over 30 years! Book early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets: £14

The Henrician, Victoria Avenue, Evesham WR11 4QH | 01386 765588

www.henrician.org

