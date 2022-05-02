10 Cotswolds events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

On 6th February this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place across the United Kingdom throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022.

Gloucester City Beacon Lighting

2nd June

Gloucester will be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of HRH Queen Elizabeth by lighting the Beacon on top of Robinswood Hill at 9.45pm on Thursday 2nd June

Robinswood Hill, Gloucester

www.visitgloucester.co.uk

Broadway

2nd - 5th June

A full programme of events over the four day weekend including; a parade and picnic on Thursday, Classic CAr display on Friday, Concert by The Avon Singers on Saturday and Open Air Community Thanksgiving Service on the Sunday.

Broadway

www.broadwayparishcouncil.org/queens-jubilee

Cirencester Jubilee Fun Day

3rd June

It's a a red, white and blue theme on this special occasion with tombola and games, organised by the Lifeguards as well as normal swimming

Cirencester Open Air Swimming Pool, Thomas Street, Cirencester

www.cirenopenair.org.uk

Festive Dursley Picnic on the Rec

3rd June

Festive Dursley is organising a Picnic in the Rec from 2pm on Friday 3 June with entertainment, games and music.

War Memorial Recreation Ground, Kingshill Road, Dursley

platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/festive-dursley-picnic-on-the-rec

Gloucester Tall Ships Festival

3rd - 5th June

Gloucester Tall Ships is back for 2022 with a jam-packed schedule of family fun and entertainment, setting sail over Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Weekend with a free-to-attend festival.

Gloucester Docks

gloucestertallships.co.uk

Gotherington Jubilee Festival

4th - 5th June

Gotherington Events Team have organised a two day event for the Jubilee with live Music and hog roast on the Saturday and Picnic in The Park with music on Sunday.

54 Malleson Road, Gotherington, Gloucestershire

platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/the-queens-platinum-jubilee-celebrations-gotherington/

Tetbury Picnic in the Rec

5th June

Enjoy an afternoon tea provided by your hosts, while you listen to music from throughout the Queen’s reign and have the opportunity to visit stalls and see demonstrations from a wide range of community groups showcasing the best of Tetbury.

Tetbury Cricket Club, Sports Pavilion, Tetbury

platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/picnic-in-the-rec

High Tea in the Park

5th June

Shipton-u-Wychwood Parish Council are inviting local residents to gather and celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with live music and dancing. REfreshments are available or guests are also welcome to bring their own food.

New Beaconsfield Hall Station Rd Shipton-u-Wychwood

platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/high-tea-in-the-park

Jubilee Jolly

5th June

A family fun day in Sandford Park with live music, kids activities including a “Royal Fancy Dress Parade”,and Create-a-Crown as well as a dog show.

Sandford Park, High Street, Cheltenham

www.sandfordparkfriends.co.uk/jubilee-jolly



Upton St Leonard’s Jubilee Picnic

5th June

A village picnic with children’s entertainment, food, drinks, cakes and refreshments for everyone to enjoy

Upton St Leonard’s Village Hall, Upton St. Leonards, Gloucester

platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/upton-st-leonards-jubilee-picnic

