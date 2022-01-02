The best stage and theatre events in the Cotswolds in 2022
The theatre and performing arts sector still has a wide range of fantastic events planned in the region for 2022.
January 21
Before and Laughter
When the world gives Stephen K Amos lemons, he adds gin, tonic, ice and a healthy dose of humour.
Swindon Arts Centre, swindontheatres.co.uk
February 8-19
Magic Goes Wrong
Back with their biggest comedy catastrophe to date, multi award-winning Mischief (The Play That Goes Wrong, BBC One’s The Goes Wrong Show) return to the stage with their hilarious new show created with magic legends Penn & Teller.
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk
February 10-12
An Evening of Deception
Gloucestershire's longest running and sell-out magic show has been amazing crowds for over a decade with the greatest magicians from the UK and abroad.
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk
February 18-19
The White Heart Inn
The eccentric owners of The White Heart Inn, Cornwall, Bethel and Hector seem obsessed by the marshes next door. Local pride... or a connection to something more sinister?
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk
March 2
An Audience With Harry Redknapp
He’s back to regale us with stories from his football and TV career, including tales of his time in the jungle.
The Forum, Bath, bathboxoffice.org.uk
March 27
Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps
Travel and comedy In the danger zone, with the Cotswold Life columnist.
Gloucester Guildhall, gloucesterguildhall.co.uk
March 27
Paul Merton's Impro Chums
Paul Merton, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton are back on the road with another evening of mind-blowing improvisation.
March 27, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk
April 2
Russian State Opera: Carmen
Carmen tells the story of the downfall of Don José, a naïve soldier who falls head over heels in love with a seductive, free-spirited femme fatale.
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk
April 6 & 7
Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler
After spending the last year ‘writing jokes and growing her backside’, she’s back with a new stand-up show.
The Forum, Bath, bathboxoffice.org.uk
April 12 & 13
The Wizard of Oz
An all-singing, all-dancing, rib-tickling Easter panto show, starring Kerry Katona, Basil Brush and Barney Harwood.
Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury, rosestheatre.org
April 1-9
Cheltenham Comedy Festival
Featuring Troy Hawke, Lou Sanders, Patrick Monahan, Matt Parker, Alistair McGowan, The Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre, Dirty Tattooed Circus, Simon Brodkin, and Gary Delaney.
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk
May 10 & 11
Barry Humphries: The Man Behind The Mask
The celebrated Australian performer will take audiences on a revelatory trip through his colourful life and theatrical career.
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk
May 17
Russell Brand: 33
Performing stand-up on ‘the strangeness of the last 18 months...’
The Forum, Bath, bathboxoffice.org.uk
July 5-9
Private Peaceful
The award-winning story from Michael Morpurgo, author of War Horse.
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk
October 24-29
The Da Vinci Code
Dan Brown’s blockbuster story is now an epic stage thriller.
Wyvern Theatre, Swindom, swindontheatres.co.uk
November 5
The Nutcracker
Russian National Ballet returns to the UK to enchant with this production of Tchaikovsky’s seasonal favourite.
Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury, rosestheatre.org
November 25-January 8, 2022
Dick Whittington
The Everyman’s pantomime will be back bigger and better than ever in 2022!
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk
November 26-December 31
Snow White
BAFTA-winning writer Maurice Gran and local playwright Nick Wilkes are back for another bite of the apple with the Roses Theatre’s 2022 panto.
Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury, rosestheatre.org