The best stage and theatre events in the Cotswolds in 2022

Dom Joly is bringing his Holiday Snaps to Gloucester Guildhall on March 27, 2022 - Credit: Dom Joly

The theatre and performing arts sector still has a wide range of fantastic events planned in the region for 2022.

January 21

Before and Laughter

When the world gives Stephen K Amos lemons, he adds gin, tonic, ice and a healthy dose of humour.

Swindon Arts Centre, swindontheatres.co.uk

February 8-19

Magic Goes Wrong

Back with their biggest comedy catastrophe to date, multi award-winning Mischief (The Play That Goes Wrong, BBC One’s The Goes Wrong Show) return to the stage with their hilarious new show created with magic legends Penn & Teller.

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk

February 10-12

An Evening of Deception

Gloucestershire's longest running and sell-out magic show has been amazing crowds for over a decade with the greatest magicians from the UK and abroad.

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk

February 18-19

The White Heart Inn

The eccentric owners of The White Heart Inn, Cornwall, Bethel and Hector seem obsessed by the marshes next door. Local pride... or a connection to something more sinister?

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk

March 2

An Audience With Harry Redknapp

He’s back to regale us with stories from his football and TV career, including tales of his time in the jungle.

The Forum, Bath, bathboxoffice.org.uk

March 27

Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps

Travel and comedy In the danger zone, with the Cotswold Life columnist.

Gloucester Guildhall, gloucesterguildhall.co.uk

March 27

Paul Merton's Impro Chums

Paul Merton, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton are back on the road with another evening of mind-blowing improvisation.

March 27, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk

April 2

Russian State Opera: Carmen

Carmen tells the story of the downfall of Don José, a naïve soldier who falls head over heels in love with a seductive, free-spirited femme fatale.

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk

April 6 & 7

Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler

After spending the last year ‘writing jokes and growing her backside’, she’s back with a new stand-up show.

The Forum, Bath, bathboxoffice.org.uk

April 12 & 13

The Wizard of Oz

An all-singing, all-dancing, rib-tickling Easter panto show, starring Kerry Katona, Basil Brush and Barney Harwood.

Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury, rosestheatre.org

April 1-9

Cheltenham Comedy Festival

Featuring Troy Hawke, Lou Sanders, Patrick Monahan, Matt Parker, Alistair McGowan, The Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre, Dirty Tattooed Circus, Simon Brodkin, and Gary Delaney.

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk

May 10 & 11

Barry Humphries: The Man Behind The Mask

The celebrated Australian performer will take audiences on a revelatory trip through his colourful life and theatrical career.

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk

May 17

Russell Brand: 33

Performing stand-up on ‘the strangeness of the last 18 months...’

The Forum, Bath, bathboxoffice.org.uk

July 5-9

Private Peaceful

The award-winning story from Michael Morpurgo, author of War Horse.

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk

October 24-29

The Da Vinci Code

Dan Brown’s blockbuster story is now an epic stage thriller.

Wyvern Theatre, Swindom, swindontheatres.co.uk

November 5

The Nutcracker

Russian National Ballet returns to the UK to enchant with this production of Tchaikovsky’s seasonal favourite.

Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury, rosestheatre.org

November 25-January 8, 2022

Dick Whittington

The Everyman’s pantomime will be back bigger and better than ever in 2022!

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk

November 26-December 31

Snow White

BAFTA-winning writer Maurice Gran and local playwright Nick Wilkes are back for another bite of the apple with the Roses Theatre’s 2022 panto.

Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury, rosestheatre.org