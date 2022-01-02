Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

The best stage and theatre events in the Cotswolds in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM January 2, 2022
Dom Joly is bringing his Holiday Snaps to Gloucester Guildhall on March 27, 2022

Dom Joly is bringing his Holiday Snaps to Gloucester Guildhall on March 27, 2022 - Credit: Dom Joly

The theatre and performing arts sector still has a wide range of fantastic events planned in the region for 2022.

January 21 
Before and Laughter 
When the world gives Stephen K Amos lemons, he adds gin, tonic, ice and a healthy dose of humour. 
Swindon Arts Centre, swindontheatres.co.uk 

February 8-19 
Magic Goes Wrong 
Back with their biggest comedy catastrophe to date, multi award-winning Mischief (The Play That Goes Wrong, BBC One’s The Goes Wrong Show) return to the stage with their hilarious new show created with magic legends Penn & Teller.  
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk 

February 10-12 
An Evening of Deception 
Gloucestershire's longest running and sell-out magic show has been amazing crowds for over a decade with the greatest magicians from the UK and abroad. 
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk 

February 18-19 
The White Heart Inn 
The eccentric owners of The White Heart Inn, Cornwall, Bethel and Hector seem obsessed by the marshes next door. Local pride... or a connection to something more sinister? 
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk 

March 2 
An Audience With Harry Redknapp 
He’s back to regale us with stories from his football and TV career, including tales of his time in the jungle.  
The Forum, Bath, bathboxoffice.org.uk 

March 27 
Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps 
Travel and comedy In the danger zone, with the Cotswold Life columnist. 
Gloucester Guildhall, gloucesterguildhall.co.uk 

Most Read

  1. 1 Property of the month: Godfreys Farmhouse, Great Totham
  2. 2 Historic Surrey Homes: Albury Park Mansion
  3. 3 Win a relaxing spa stay for two at The QHotels Collection
  1. 4 8 great family walks in the North West
  2. 5 The best festivals, fayre and shows in and around the Cotwolds in 2022
  3. 6 Everything you need to know about Sarah Beeny's move to Somerset
  4. 7 10 great hill walks in Cheshire
  5. 8 The best food and drink festivals in Yorkshire in 2022
  6. 9 Real Housewife of Cheshire Hanna Kinsella launches her first book: Brains Are The New Tits
  7. 10 6 great walks near Derby

March 27 
Paul Merton's Impro Chums 
Paul Merton, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton are back on the road with another evening of mind-blowing improvisation. 
March 27, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk 

April 2 
Russian State Opera: Carmen 
Carmen tells the story of the downfall of Don José, a naïve soldier who falls head over heels in love with a seductive, free-spirited femme fatale. 
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk 

April 6 & 7 
Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler 
After spending the last year ‘writing jokes and growing her backside’, she’s back with a new stand-up show.  
The Forum, Bath, bathboxoffice.org.uk 

April 12 & 13 
The Wizard of Oz 
An all-singing, all-dancing, rib-tickling Easter panto show, starring Kerry Katona, Basil Brush and Barney Harwood.  
Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury, rosestheatre.org 

April 1-9 
Cheltenham Comedy Festival 
Featuring Troy Hawke, Lou Sanders, Patrick Monahan, Matt Parker, Alistair McGowan, The Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre, Dirty Tattooed Circus, Simon Brodkin, and Gary Delaney. 
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk 

May 10 & 11 
Barry Humphries: The Man Behind The Mask 
The celebrated Australian performer will take audiences on a revelatory trip through his colourful life and theatrical career. 
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk 

May 17 
Russell Brand: 33 
Performing stand-up on ‘the strangeness of the last 18 months...’ 
The Forum, Bath, bathboxoffice.org.uk 

July 5-9 
Private Peaceful 
The award-winning story from Michael Morpurgo, author of War Horse. 
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk 

October 24-29 
The Da Vinci Code 
Dan Brown’s blockbuster story is now an epic stage thriller.  
Wyvern Theatre, Swindom, swindontheatres.co.uk 

November 5 
The Nutcracker 
Russian National Ballet returns to the UK to enchant with this production of Tchaikovsky’s seasonal favourite. 
Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury, rosestheatre.org 

November 25-January 8, 2022 
Dick Whittington 
The Everyman’s pantomime will be back bigger and better than ever in 2022!  
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, everymantheatre.org.uk 

November 26-December 31 
Snow White 
BAFTA-winning writer Maurice Gran and local playwright Nick Wilkes are back for another bite of the apple with the Roses Theatre’s 2022 panto. 
Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury, rosestheatre.org 

Cotswold Life

Don't Miss

waterfowl on the Sankey Canal

Cheshire Life

5 festive walks in and around Cheshire

David Dunford

Logo Icon
A man holding binoculars looking into the distance.

Devon Life

We must rewild ourselves, says TV bushcraft star Ray Mears

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Autumn colours at Padley Gorge

Derbyshire Life

Peak District walk - Grindleford and Padley Gorge circular

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Al fresco dining at Le Talbooth. Photo: Le Talbooth

Essex Life

20 of the best restaurants in Essex

Victoria Purcell

Author Picture Icon