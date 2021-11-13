Stately homes with Christmas events in and around the Cotswolds

Visit one of these stunning country estates in the Cotswolds which are putting on festive events from light displays to Christmas themed afternoon teas.

SUDELEY CASTLE

Surrounded by rolling Cotswold countryside, Sudeley Castle has a history that goes back 1,000 years. It has been home and sanctuary to many members of the royal family throughout its centuries and is the resting place of King Henry VIII’s sixth wife, Queen Katherine Parr.

The popular Spectacle of Light returns and will run from 26 November - 30 December. The illuminated trail will guide visitors around the grounds for its sixth year running.

Sudeley Castle, Winchcombe, Gloucestershire sudeleycastle.co.uk

BLENHEIM PALACE

Arguably one of the country’s grandest country houses is Blenheim Palace, a World Heritage Site and major visitor attraction for Cotswolds residents and tourists. The palace dates back to the early 18th century and its grand rooms are a pleasure to explore.

The house is adorned with Christmas decorations during December and this year's theme is The Nutcracker. Outdoors, there is an illuminated light trail on the estate will keep the whole family occupied and the Christmas Market in the Great Court willrun from 19th November - 19th December.

Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire www.blenheimpalace.com

ELLENBOROUGH PARK

The beautiful Ellenborough Park is a 16th century luxury hotel and spa just outside of Cheltenham known for its lavish interiors and beautiful grounds.

There’s lots going on for Christmas at Ellenborough: Marvel at the decorations as you enjoy a festive themed afternoon tea or Christmas three course meal or spend a weekend in the hotel during the Christmas holidays.

Ellenborough Park, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire www.ellenboroughpark.com

DYRHAM PARK

The National Trust owned Dyrham Park is comprised of the 17th century house and garden and surrounding deer park. It has a particular alluring beauty during the winter months which will make your Christmastime walk all the more special.

Local choirs will be singing carols in St Peter's Church on the afternoons of Saturday 11 and 18 December and there is also Percy the Park Keeper's winter wander trail for all th family to enjoy.

Dyrham Park, Dyrham, Bath, Gloucestershire www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dyrham-park

NEWARK PARK

Newark Park is the grand estate including a former Tudor hunting lodge surrounded by beautiful foliage in the parkland. This is another Cotswold country house that will make for a wonderful Christmassy walk.

The Santa's Grotto event has already sold out this year, but the Percy the Park Keeper's winter wander trail will also be available here for the little ones to enjoy.

Newark Park, Ozleworth, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire www.nationaltrust.org.uk/newark-park

CHASTLETON HOUSE

A gem of Jacobean architecture, Chastleton House was built between 1607 and 1612 by a prosperous wool merchant who wished to boast his wealth and power. Exuding a timeless atmosphere, as the building was left untouched in the 21st century, it's a fascinating place to enjoy a relaxing stroll.

The festive season at Chastleton begins on Saturday 27 November and will be open everyday between then and Sunday 5 December. See the house decked in traditional Jacobean style, discover stories of how the house may have celebrated the season in the past.

Chastleton House, Chastleton, Moreton-in-Marsh, Oxfordshire www.nationaltrust.org.uk/chastleton