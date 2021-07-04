15 things to do in the Cotswolds in July

Published: 11:47 AM July 4, 2021

ART EXHIBITION

Summer Exhibition

A celebration of variety and creativity, from delicate landscapes to more figurative works, including a new collection by contemporary figurative painter Clare Bonnet.

until August 28, Sarah Wiseman Gallery, South Parade, Oxford, OX2 7JL, tel: 01865 515123 wisegal.com

EXHIBITION

Cecil Beaton and the Theatre

Featuring original works by celebrated British photographer and designer Cecil Beaton, and

his contemporaries, and coinciding with the Cecil Beaton photography exhibition Celebrating Celebrity taking place inside the palace. In association with Zuleika Gallery.

until August 31, Blenheim Palace State Rooms, Woodstock, blenheimpalace.com

SCULPTURE EXHIBITION

March of Mutability

Gallery Pangolin (celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year) and Museum in the Park have teamed up to showcase this exhibition of work by Jon Buck, featuring seven recent sculptures and a series of new drawings produced for the show.

until September 12, Museum in the Park, Stroud, museuminthepark.org.uk

EXHIBITION

The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists

This exciting touring exhibition is the result of more than 20 years' research by curator Helen Day. Her collection includes an unparalleled collection of books, original artwork and artefacts, including a breathtaking 4.85m x 2.24m Wall of Books. Not to be missed!

until September 26, Museum of Gloucester, tel: 01452 396131, museumofgloucester.co.uk

LIVE MUSIC

Cheltenham Music Festival

Leo Popplewell is a dynamic young cellist who has been described as playing with ‘full-bloodied commitment’, ‘ample emotionality’ and ‘delicious dancing grace’. He has performed in many of the world’s leading concert halls, and on this date, he’ll be joined by flautist Meera Maharaj at Cheltenham Music Festival's Imperial Gardens free stage.

Friday, July 9. For the full line-up of this year's festival (July 2-11) and to book tickets, visit cheltenhamfestivals.com/music or call the box office on 01242 850270.

ART EXHIBITION

Multi-Layered Medley

A selling exhibition by Bath Textile Artists, including a wide variety of techniques and featuring a group project entitled ‘Outside’, representing what nature, gardens and the open air has meant to artists during the pandemic.

July 17-18, 4.30-10pm, The British School Room, Cliff Road, Sherston, SN16 0LN, bathtextileartists.com

Becca Bertles of Bath Textile Artists will be exhibiting at Multi-Layered Medley, Sherston, July 17-18 - Credit: Becca Bertles

LIVE MUSIC

The Gathering

A one-day touring festival, featuring Frank Turner, plus support from Johnny Lloyd, Guise, Pet Needs, and Deux Furieuses.

July 17 & 18, Llanthony Secunda Priory, Gloucester, frank-turner.com

OPERA

Bampton Classical Opera

Staged performances of Gluck’s Paris and Helen (Paride ed Elena), charting the tempestuous encounter between the legendary Helen and Paris of Troy.

July 23 & 24, Deanery Garden, Bampton (also at Westonbirt School on August 30). bamptonopera.org

FOLK FESTIVAL

Warwick Folk Festival

Three days of top folk history, dance, and general revelry returns for its 42nd year. This year, it’s at the exciting new location of Castle Park, next to Warwick Castle and even closer to town. Headline acts include Will Pound, Show of Hands, The Young ’uns, Seth Lakeman, John Spiers and Jon Boden, plus Nancy Kerr.

July 15-18, warwickfolkfestival.co.uk

ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL

Celebrating Ceramics

The Celebrating Ceramics festival, organised by Craft in Focus, will showcase around 140 diverse makers from the world of contemporary ceramics. Among the exhibitors will be some of the contestants from The Great Pottery Throw Down series, and will include an exciting range of food, drink and live music.

Celebrating Ceramics, July 16-18, Waterperry Gardens, near Wheatley, Oxford, OX33 1LA, celebratingceramics.co.uk

FLOWER SHOW

Windrush Valley Flower Show, Dog Show and Fete

A delightful family day out in the beautiful Windrush Valley, with refreshments, produce competitions, arts & crafts, stalls, traditional games, and live music.

Saturday, July 24, 1pm, Great Barrington village hall and adjoining field.

LIVE MUSIC

Folk at The Folk

Bringing together over 20 different song, music and dance acts from around the county. And, if that isn't enough to tempt you along, there will be a real ale bar, hog roast and local cider and perry from Severn Cider. Free entry, donations welcomed.

Saturday, July 24, 10am-10pm, 99-103 Westgate Street, Gloucester, thefolkofgloucester.co.uk

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Three Choirs Festival

Having celebrated its 300th Anniversary in 2015, the Three Choirs Festival is the longest running classical music festival of its kind in the world. Expect a week-long programme packed with concerts, services, recitals, masterclasses, talks, theatre, exhibitions and lots more.

July 24-August 1, Worcester, 3choirs.org

LIVE MUSIC

The Wurzels

The West Country legends will be bringing their celebration of all things Scrumpy ‘n’ Western as part of Cotswold Cider Festival.

Friday, July 30, The Bingham Hall, Cirencester, binghamhall.co.uk

MOTOR SHOW

Gaydon Land Rover Show

A two-day celebration of the famous Land Rover marque returns to the British Motor Museum, this year marking 50(+1) years of the Range Rover!

July 31-August 1, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, CV35 0BJ, tel: 01926 649649, britishmotormuseum.co.uk