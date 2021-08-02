18 things to do in the Cotswolds in August

Published: 10:33 AM August 2, 2021





ART EXHIBITION

Out of This World

A new exhibition of David Bent’s Art of Flight collection, inspired by the Red Arrows. This is the first time that these iconic works will be displayed together at the Goods Shed.

until August 29, Tetbury Goods Shed, shed-arts.co.uk

SCULPTURE EXHIBITION

Off the Wall

Breaking away from the conventional methods of displaying sculpture, this exhibition encompasses modern British and contemporary sculpture that all work, interact, lean, and hang off the wall.

until September 11, Gallery Pangolin, Chalford, GL6 8NT, tel: 01453 889765, gallery-pangolin.com

Death-defying stunts by Tweedy the Clown at BarnFest, Cirencester - Credit: Eve Dunlop Photography

SUMMER THEATRE

BarnFest

Held in the grounds of the newly-opened hotel Ingleside House next to the Barn Theatre, and to include a two-day residency of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Comedy of Errors at the Manor House at Notgrove Estate, August 21-22... with added pizza and bar!

August 10-29, The Pavillion, Barn Theatre, Cirencester, GL7 1BN, tel: 01285 648255, barntheatre.org.uk

MUSICAL THEATRE

The Sound of Music

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s timeless musical, set in the stunning grounds of Chedworth Manor.

August 12-22, Chedworth Manor, GL54 4BU, bonzoproductions.com

Samba vibes at the Worcester Festival - Credit: worcesterfestival.co.uk

FAMILY FESTIVAL

Worcester Festival

The popular festival ‘for the people of Worcester, Worcestershire and the surrounds’ celebrates its 19th year.

August 14-30, worcesterfestival.co.uk

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Music From Handel’s Attic

Julian Perkins brings the intimate charms of the clavichord to the Old Baptist Chapel, with two programmes inspired by the image of the young Handel practising in his attic. Also, Music From Bach’s Attic is on September 12. Tickets £15 for one recital, or £20 for both. Tickets: call 01684 850112 or visit bit.ly/3xQEeUc

Sunday, August 15, 2.30pm, Old Baptist Chapel, Tewkesbury, GL20 5RZ

ART EXHIBITION

Stratford-upon-Avon Art Society Annual Exhibition

A large and stimulating display of members’ pictures in a variety of media, plus ceramics and glass, all for sale. Admission free.

August 18-29, 10.30am-5pm, King Edward VI School, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6BE, stratforduponavonartsociety.co.uk

The Railway Children - Credit: Jenny Wren Productions

OPEN-AIR THEATRE

The Railway Children

Jenny Wren Productions are back with Edith Nesbit’s classic and much-loved story of separations and reunions in a unique re-telling.

August 20-21, 7pm, Cloister Garden, Gloucester Cathedral, GL1 2LX. Box Office: Everyman Theatre 01242 572573 / everymantheatre.org.uk (other dates and venues: jennywrenproductions.co.uk

THEATRE

Peter & the Wolf

The concert, performed by Orpheus Sinfonia, directed by Oliver Gooch and narrated by David Threlfall, will bring families face to face with one of the greatest musical works for children.

Sunday, August 22, 2pm & 5.15pm, Belcombe Court, Bradford on Avon, BA15 1LZ, tel: 01225 868124, ifordarts.org.uk

FASHION SHOW

Stroud’s Charity Fashion Show

A glittering charity fashion show, with celebrity models, showcasing super-stylish Stroud stores – and raising money for the Sub Rooms. Tickets £15, with Prosecco on arrival, and goody bags. Open from 5pm for refreshments, with the show beginning at 7pm.

Sunday, August 22, Subscription Rooms, Stroud, thesubrooms.co.uk

THEATRE

Educating Rita

Following the success at the Minack Open Air Theatre, Cornwall, Olivier and Tony Award-winning producer David Pugh is bringing Willy Russell’s critically acclaimed comedy to the Everyman Theatre.

August 24-28,

GARDENING SHOW

The BBC Gardeners’ World Live Special Edition

Featuring a host of outdoor features, including inspirational show gardens, floral marquee, plant village, and expert advice from much-loved presenters Monty Don, Carol Klein, and Adam Frost of the BBC2 programme, on the My Gardeners’ World Stage. Adult tickets £20.

August 26-29, Birmginahm NEC, bbcgardenersworldlive.com

The Big Feastival - Credit: © Giles Smith / Fanatic 2019

FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Big Feastival

Joining the line-up on Alex James’ farm for the Big Feastival’s 10th anniversary will be Tom Grennan, Maisie Peters, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, chefs Giz N Greens (Professor Green and Gizzi Erskine), Matt Tebutt and many more.

August 27-29, Alex James's Farm, Oxfordshire, www.thebigfeastival.com

ART FAIR

Stroud Art Fair

Building on the success of the first art fair in June, Stroud Artists Cooperative are again taking over the Subscription Room’s square plus the venue’s George Room, with fabulous local artists and lots of stalls with everything from textiles to sculpture.

Saturday, August 28, 9am-4pm, Subscription Rooms, Stroud, thesubrooms.co.uk

ART EXHIBITION

Artemisia Art Exhibition

Three-day exhibition and sale of original artwork by 11 talented local artists. Free admission, with donations welcomed to St Richard’s Hospice.

August 28-30, The Burland Hall, Stanton, near Broadway, Worcs. WR12 7NE.

FLOWER SHOW

Bisley Flower Show

Bisley’s traditional flower show and fete.

Saturday, August 28, 1pm, at the show field just off Cheltenham Road, tel: 01452 770337.

Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace - Credit: salonpriveconcours.com

AUTOMOTIVE SHOW

Salon Privé

One of the longest-running and most established automotive events in the UK, this is set to be another unforgettable celebration of the very best that the motoring world has to offer.

September 1-4, 10am-5pm, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, OX20 1PS, tel: 0808 100 2205, salonpriveconcours.com

COUNTRY SHOW

Moreton Show

The premier one-day agricultural show is back for 2021, featuring local produce and crafts, with a liberal sprinkling of farming, food and fun.

Saturday, September 4, Moreton-in-Marsh Showground, GL56 9AJ, tel: 01608 651908, moretonshow.co.uk