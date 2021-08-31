16 things to do in the Cotswolds in September

Published: 8:36 AM August 31, 2021

Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds in September 2021





Egg stand, by Annie Hewett (£120) at Crafts Alive, Rodmarton Manor - Credit: Annie Hewett

CRAFTS

Crafts Alive

A five-day festival inspired by ‘The Lie of Land’. Over 50 Gloucestershire Guild of Craftsmen members will be exhibiting and selling their original handcrafted work.

September 8-12, 10am-5pm, Rodmarton Manor and Gardens, near Cirencester, Gloucestershire, GL7 6PF, guildcrafts.org.uk

Standing Pear, by Sarah Spackman, 2021, oil on board - Credit: Sarah Spackman

ART EXHIBITION

Drawing in Colour

Acclaimed painter Sarah Spackman presents her hugely anticipated solo exhibition.

September 11-October 2, Sarah Wiseman Gallery, Oxford, OX2 7JL, tel: 01865 515123, wisegal.com

FOOD FESTIVAL

Broadway Food Festival

To include stalls from local food producers, plus a programme of cooking demonstrations, as well as tasting sessions pairing Cotswold food and drink products.

Sunday, September 12, Broadway, Worcestershire, www.broadwayfoodfestival.co.uk

Pedal for Maggie's - Credit: maggies.org

CHARITY CYCLE RUN

Pedal for Maggie's

Cycle 40 or 60 miles through the Cotswolds, starting at Maggie’s in Cheltenham, to raise money for people living with cancer, their friends and family.

Sunday, September 12, 8am. Register online before the event: maggies.org/pedalformaggies

CHARITY WALK

Hike for Home-Start Cotswolds

A morning’s circular walk above the beautiful Windrush Valley. All proceeds will be used to support families with young children across the Cotswolds who are going through a difficult time. Tickets £15 each, including refreshments.

Wednesday, September 15, 9.30am, Stone Barn, Upper Windrush, GL54 3RF, home-start-cotswolds.org.uk

Steven Isserlis - Credit: Satoshi Aoyagi

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Painswick Music Society Concert

Steven Isserlis (cello) and Mishka Rushdie Momen (piano) performing Chopin’s Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65, and Cello Sonata No. 2 in F major Op 123 by Saint-Saens.

Thursday, September 16, 7pm, St Mary’s Church, Painswick, tickets@painswickmusicsoc.co.uk, tel: 07789 006006, painswickmusicsoc.co.uk

HISTORY TALK

Inns and Traffic in the Coaching Age

Nicholas Herbert’s talk describes the development of the transport infrastructure in Georgian times. Tickets cost £10 or £9 for Friends and Benefactors

Thursday, September 16, 6.30pm, Broadway Museum & Art Gallery, tel: 01386 859047, broadwaymuseum.org.uk

Wesley Griffith as Mellors in Not: Lady Chatterley's Lover - Credit: Thomas Christian

THEATRE

Not: Lady Chatterley’s Lover

A subversive parody which puts a fresh twist on DH Lawrence’s classic novel, giving it the ‘Mel Brooks treatment’.

September 18-19, Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa, CV32 4HN, tel: 01926 334418, www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre

Montpellier Arcade - Credit: Jane Ware

ART EXHIBITION

Art in the Park

Original art at affordable prices, featuring different artists each week.

September 18-October 10, 10am-6.30pm, Imperial Gardens, Cheltenham, cheltenham-art.com

Temple of Science, featured at Chipping Campden Literature Festival - Credit: John Holmes

LITERATURE FESTIVAL

Chipping Campden Literature Festival

A programme of lively, entertaining and informative events, including performance, illustrated talks, lectures, conversation, interviews and discussions.

September 20-25, campdenlitfest.co.uk

LITERATURE FESTIVAL

Burford Literary Festival

A new Festival for 2021, created by Kim Harvey of The Madhatter Bookshop on Burford High Street, with a focus on accessibility for all pockets and featuring an inspiring programme of events, with over 40 authors. All standard author event tickets are only £5pp.

September 23-27, burfordlitfest.co.uk

Malvern Autumn Show - Credit: malvernautumn.co.uk

COUNTRYSIDE SHOW

Malvern Autumn Show

The annual celebration of gardening, food & drink, artisan produce and nostalgia, with celebrity guests, RHS Flower Show, National Giant Vegetables Championship, outdoor Food and Drink Village, and endless family fun and free activities.

September 24, 25 & 26, Three Counties Showground, tel: 01684 584924, malvernautumn.co.uk

CRAFT FESTIVAL

Wool Week Stroud

The inaugural Wool Week Stroud 2021 acknowledges and celebrates the value of wool in the heritage of Stroud District and the Cotswolds region. Visit the website for full details of the full programme of events.

September 26-October 3, stroudtextiletrust.org.uk

Over Bear Hill, by Rebecca Ashdown - Credit: Rebecca Ashdown

ART EXHIBITION

In Plain Sight

A solo exhibition of landscapes by Rebecca Ashdown: her response to walking Rodborough and Minchinhampton Commons.

September 22-October 23, Prema Arts Centre, Uley, GL11 5SS, prema.org.uk

Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson, Sierra Nevada Mountains, California - Credit: Christian Pondella

FILM FESTIVAL

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Featuring the world’s best adventure films, starring extreme human-powered expeditions in remote corners of the world. Audiences can expect nail-biting action, wild expeditions and stunning cinematography – from the comfort of a cinema seat.

Cheltenham, Town Hall, 24 September & 29 October

Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre, 14 October & 23 November

Malvern, Forum Theatre, 12 & 13 November, banff-uk.com

Carolyn Sampson - Credit: Marco Borggreve

Tetbury Music Festival - Credit: tetburymusicfestival.org

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Tetbury Music Festival

A series of stunning concerts, insightful lectures and interviews.

September 30-October 3, tetburymusicfestival.org



