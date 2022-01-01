Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

The best festivals, fayre and shows in and around the Cotwolds in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM January 1, 2022
Thousands of visitors at RHS Malvern Spring Festival in 2018

Thousands of visitors will be returning to RHS Malvern Spring Festival in 2022 - Credit: Â© Thousand Word Media

From your favourite country shows to prestigious literary festivals, it's going to be a packed year of events in 2022.

February 17 
The Banff Mountain Film Festival  
Featuring the world’s best adventure films, telling stories of extreme journeys into the wildest corners of the planet.  
Cheltenham, Town Hall, banff-uk.com 

April 14 
Countrytastic 
Immerse yourself in all that’s good about the countryside at this brilliant annual show. 
Three Counties Showground, countrytastic.co.uk 

May 5-8 
RHS Malvern Spring Festival 
The gardening show, that is so much more than this is a gardening show, is an annual partnership between the Royal Horticultural Society and the Three Counties. 
Three Counties Showground, threecounties.co.uk 

May 13-22 
The Bath Festival 
Celebrating some of the finest international musicians, speakers and writers in the world heritage city of Bath. 
bathfestivals.org.uk 

May 21-28 
Nailsworth Festival 
Bringing a certain je ne sais quoi to the Cotswold community. 
nailsworthfestival.org.uk 

June 3-5 
The Cotswold Festival of Steam 
A return of this fabulous steam gala weekend. 
gwsr.com 

Most Read

  1. 1 Win a relaxing spa stay for two at The QHotels Collection
  2. 2 8 great family walks in the North West
  3. 3 Everything you need to know about Sarah Beeny's move to Somerset
  1. 4 10 great hill walks in Cheshire
  2. 5 6 great walks near Warrington
  3. 6 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  4. 7 6 great walks near Derby
  5. 8 10 great walks in and around Chester
  6. 9 The easiest way to view the sunrise at Mam Tor
  7. 10 10 great circular walks in Cheshire

June 3-5 
Wychwood Festival 
Featuring Peter Hook & The Light; The South; Dreadzone; Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club; and Deacon Blue... all set beneath the Prestbury Hills.  
Cheltenham Racecourse, wychwoodfestival.com 

June 4 
Summer Classics Car & Bike Festival 
A must-attend event for classic vehicle owners, collectors and enthusiasts. 
Three Counties Showground, threecounties.co.uk 

June 7-12 
Cheltenham Science Festival 
Six days of scintillating science and cerebral experiments. 
cheltenhamfestivals.com 

June 10-12 
Wotton Walking Festival 
Walks of varying length around this beautiful town and surrounding countryside. 
wottonwalkingfestival.com 

 June 17-18 
Cheltenham Balloon Fiesta 
Hot-air balloons, live entertainment, funfair, birds of prey, food & drink, and more.  
Cheltenham Racecourse, cheltenhamballoonfiesta.co.uk 

June 17-19 
Royal Three Counties Show 
A definite highlight of the agricultural show calendar is this celebration of farming, food and family fun. 
Three Counties Showground, royalthreecounties.co.uk 

July 2 & 3 
The Cotswold Show and Food Festival 
Running over two days, this popular country show, which was founded in 1989 by The Earl Bathurst, takes place in 100 acres in the heart of his ancestral seat at Cirencester Park.  
Cirencester Park, cotswoldshow.co.uk 

July 8-10 
Cornbury Festival 
Joy of joys, it's back! It’s difficult to contain our excitement, with the likes of Bryan Adams, James Blunt, Jools Holland, The Darkness and The Waterboys coming up this year.  
Great Tew Park, Oxfordshire, cornburyfestival.com 

July 9-10 
Tewkesbury Medieval Festival 
The largest free medieval reenactment event in Europe commemorates the Battle of Tewkesbury, which took place on May 4, 1471. 
tewkesburymedievalfestival.org 

July 15-17 
Cotswold Beer Festival 
The popular festival is returning after a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus. 
Postlip Hall, cheltenhamcamra.org.uk 

July 22 & 23 
Chalfest 
Bringing the community together with great music and camaraderie... this year including the irrepressible Fun Lovin’ Criminals.  
Chalford, Gloucestershire, chalfest.co.uk 

August 4-7 
Wilderness Festival 
Music, theatre, talks, feasting and all manner of magic.  
Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, wildernessfestival.com 

August 5-7 
Gloucestershire Vintage & Country Extravaganza 
With vintage buses, motorbikes, commercial vehicles, tractors, classic cars, fairground, heavy horses, and much more. 
South Cerney Airfield, glosvintageextravaganza.co.uk 

August 18-21 
Soul Circus 
Escape to the circus where wellbeing meets music at this holistic yoga and arts festival set in the rural Cotswolds countryside. 
Elmore, Gloucestershire, soulcircus.yoga 

August 27-29 
Wild Wonder  
A new children’s book festival, dedicated to nature, animals and the outdoors, featuring some of the UK’s most famous children’s book authors and illustrators, wildlife presenters and storytellers. 
Westonbirt Arboretum, forestryengland.uk/westonbirt 

September 3 
Moreton Show 
One of the biggest agricultural shows in the UK, Moreton is held on a 165-acre showground in the North Cotswolds. 
moretonshow.co.uk 

September 10 
Cotswold Big Swim Festival 
Featuring various prizes, the event will take place in a clear gravel-bottom lake over a multi-lap course. Wetsuits recommended. 
Cotswold Water Park, cotswoldbigswim.com 

September 10 
Newent Onion Fayre 
Annual street fair and festival celebrating the ‘noble’ onion. 
newentonionfayre.org 

September 10 & 11 
Northleach Steamshow 
With classic cars, commercial vehicles, miniature steam, tractors and more, Kerry and Kurtan would approve wholeheartedly to this fun-for-all-the-family event. 
northleachsteamshow.co.uk 

December TBC 
Winchcombe Christmas Festival 
With scores of stalls laden with gifts, festive food, carol singing and live music. 
winchcombe.co.uk 

LITERARY FESTIVALS IN 2022 

March 25-April 3 
Oxford Literary Festival 
A world-class literary event that brings together leading authors and public figures in a magnificent setting. 
oxfordliteraryfestival.org 

May 3-7 
Chipping Campden Literature Festival 
Featuring some of the finest international authors. 
campdenlitfest.co.uk 

October 7-16 
Cheltenham Literature Festival 
Probably the best literature festival in the world.  
cheltenhamfestivals.com 

Cotswold Life

Don't Miss

waterfowl on the Sankey Canal

Cheshire Life

5 festive walks in and around Cheshire

David Dunford

Logo Icon
A man holding binoculars looking into the distance.

Devon Life

We must rewild ourselves, says TV bushcraft star Ray Mears

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Autumn colours at Padley Gorge

Derbyshire Life

Peak District walk - Grindleford and Padley Gorge circular

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The woodland setting creates a peaceful location from which to fully relax and get closer to nature.

Derbyshire Life | Win

Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest near the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon