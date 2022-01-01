The best festivals, fayre and shows in and around the Cotwolds in 2022
- Credit: Â© Thousand Word Media
From your favourite country shows to prestigious literary festivals, it's going to be a packed year of events in 2022.
February 17
The Banff Mountain Film Festival
Featuring the world’s best adventure films, telling stories of extreme journeys into the wildest corners of the planet.
Cheltenham, Town Hall, banff-uk.com
April 14
Countrytastic
Immerse yourself in all that’s good about the countryside at this brilliant annual show.
Three Counties Showground, countrytastic.co.uk
May 5-8
RHS Malvern Spring Festival
The gardening show, that is so much more than this is a gardening show, is an annual partnership between the Royal Horticultural Society and the Three Counties.
Three Counties Showground, threecounties.co.uk
May 13-22
The Bath Festival
Celebrating some of the finest international musicians, speakers and writers in the world heritage city of Bath.
bathfestivals.org.uk
May 21-28
Nailsworth Festival
Bringing a certain je ne sais quoi to the Cotswold community.
nailsworthfestival.org.uk
June 3-5
The Cotswold Festival of Steam
A return of this fabulous steam gala weekend.
gwsr.com
Most Read
- 1 Win a relaxing spa stay for two at The QHotels Collection
- 2 8 great family walks in the North West
- 3 Everything you need to know about Sarah Beeny's move to Somerset
June 3-5
Wychwood Festival
Featuring Peter Hook & The Light; The South; Dreadzone; Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club; and Deacon Blue... all set beneath the Prestbury Hills.
Cheltenham Racecourse, wychwoodfestival.com
June 4
Summer Classics Car & Bike Festival
A must-attend event for classic vehicle owners, collectors and enthusiasts.
Three Counties Showground, threecounties.co.uk
June 7-12
Cheltenham Science Festival
Six days of scintillating science and cerebral experiments.
cheltenhamfestivals.com
June 10-12
Wotton Walking Festival
Walks of varying length around this beautiful town and surrounding countryside.
wottonwalkingfestival.com
June 17-18
Cheltenham Balloon Fiesta
Hot-air balloons, live entertainment, funfair, birds of prey, food & drink, and more.
Cheltenham Racecourse, cheltenhamballoonfiesta.co.uk
June 17-19
Royal Three Counties Show
A definite highlight of the agricultural show calendar is this celebration of farming, food and family fun.
Three Counties Showground, royalthreecounties.co.uk
July 2 & 3
The Cotswold Show and Food Festival
Running over two days, this popular country show, which was founded in 1989 by The Earl Bathurst, takes place in 100 acres in the heart of his ancestral seat at Cirencester Park.
Cirencester Park, cotswoldshow.co.uk
July 8-10
Cornbury Festival
Joy of joys, it's back! It’s difficult to contain our excitement, with the likes of Bryan Adams, James Blunt, Jools Holland, The Darkness and The Waterboys coming up this year.
Great Tew Park, Oxfordshire, cornburyfestival.com
July 9-10
Tewkesbury Medieval Festival
The largest free medieval reenactment event in Europe commemorates the Battle of Tewkesbury, which took place on May 4, 1471.
tewkesburymedievalfestival.org
July 15-17
Cotswold Beer Festival
The popular festival is returning after a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus.
Postlip Hall, cheltenhamcamra.org.uk
July 22 & 23
Chalfest
Bringing the community together with great music and camaraderie... this year including the irrepressible Fun Lovin’ Criminals.
Chalford, Gloucestershire, chalfest.co.uk
August 4-7
Wilderness Festival
Music, theatre, talks, feasting and all manner of magic.
Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, wildernessfestival.com
August 5-7
Gloucestershire Vintage & Country Extravaganza
With vintage buses, motorbikes, commercial vehicles, tractors, classic cars, fairground, heavy horses, and much more.
South Cerney Airfield, glosvintageextravaganza.co.uk
August 18-21
Soul Circus
Escape to the circus where wellbeing meets music at this holistic yoga and arts festival set in the rural Cotswolds countryside.
Elmore, Gloucestershire, soulcircus.yoga
August 27-29
Wild Wonder
A new children’s book festival, dedicated to nature, animals and the outdoors, featuring some of the UK’s most famous children’s book authors and illustrators, wildlife presenters and storytellers.
Westonbirt Arboretum, forestryengland.uk/westonbirt
September 3
Moreton Show
One of the biggest agricultural shows in the UK, Moreton is held on a 165-acre showground in the North Cotswolds.
moretonshow.co.uk
September 10
Cotswold Big Swim Festival
Featuring various prizes, the event will take place in a clear gravel-bottom lake over a multi-lap course. Wetsuits recommended.
Cotswold Water Park, cotswoldbigswim.com
September 10
Newent Onion Fayre
Annual street fair and festival celebrating the ‘noble’ onion.
newentonionfayre.org
September 10 & 11
Northleach Steamshow
With classic cars, commercial vehicles, miniature steam, tractors and more, Kerry and Kurtan would approve wholeheartedly to this fun-for-all-the-family event.
northleachsteamshow.co.uk
December TBC
Winchcombe Christmas Festival
With scores of stalls laden with gifts, festive food, carol singing and live music.
winchcombe.co.uk
LITERARY FESTIVALS IN 2022
March 25-April 3
Oxford Literary Festival
A world-class literary event that brings together leading authors and public figures in a magnificent setting.
oxfordliteraryfestival.org
May 3-7
Chipping Campden Literature Festival
Featuring some of the finest international authors.
campdenlitfest.co.uk
October 7-16
Cheltenham Literature Festival
Probably the best literature festival in the world.
cheltenhamfestivals.com