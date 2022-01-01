The best festivals, fayre and shows in and around the Cotwolds in 2022

Thousands of visitors will be returning to RHS Malvern Spring Festival in 2022 - Credit: Â© Thousand Word Media

From your favourite country shows to prestigious literary festivals, it's going to be a packed year of events in 2022.

February 17

The Banff Mountain Film Festival

Featuring the world’s best adventure films, telling stories of extreme journeys into the wildest corners of the planet.

Cheltenham, Town Hall, banff-uk.com

April 14

Countrytastic

Immerse yourself in all that’s good about the countryside at this brilliant annual show.

Three Counties Showground, countrytastic.co.uk

May 5-8

RHS Malvern Spring Festival

The gardening show, that is so much more than this is a gardening show, is an annual partnership between the Royal Horticultural Society and the Three Counties.

Three Counties Showground, threecounties.co.uk

May 13-22

The Bath Festival

Celebrating some of the finest international musicians, speakers and writers in the world heritage city of Bath.

bathfestivals.org.uk

May 21-28

Nailsworth Festival

Bringing a certain je ne sais quoi to the Cotswold community.

nailsworthfestival.org.uk

June 3-5

The Cotswold Festival of Steam

A return of this fabulous steam gala weekend.

gwsr.com

June 3-5

Wychwood Festival

Featuring Peter Hook & The Light; The South; Dreadzone; Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club; and Deacon Blue... all set beneath the Prestbury Hills.

Cheltenham Racecourse, wychwoodfestival.com

June 4

Summer Classics Car & Bike Festival

A must-attend event for classic vehicle owners, collectors and enthusiasts.

Three Counties Showground, threecounties.co.uk

June 7-12

Cheltenham Science Festival

Six days of scintillating science and cerebral experiments.

cheltenhamfestivals.com

June 10-12

Wotton Walking Festival

Walks of varying length around this beautiful town and surrounding countryside.

wottonwalkingfestival.com

June 17-18

Cheltenham Balloon Fiesta

Hot-air balloons, live entertainment, funfair, birds of prey, food & drink, and more.

Cheltenham Racecourse, cheltenhamballoonfiesta.co.uk

June 17-19

Royal Three Counties Show

A definite highlight of the agricultural show calendar is this celebration of farming, food and family fun.

Three Counties Showground, royalthreecounties.co.uk

July 2 & 3

The Cotswold Show and Food Festival

Running over two days, this popular country show, which was founded in 1989 by The Earl Bathurst, takes place in 100 acres in the heart of his ancestral seat at Cirencester Park.

Cirencester Park, cotswoldshow.co.uk

July 8-10

Cornbury Festival

Joy of joys, it's back! It’s difficult to contain our excitement, with the likes of Bryan Adams, James Blunt, Jools Holland, The Darkness and The Waterboys coming up this year.

Great Tew Park, Oxfordshire, cornburyfestival.com

July 9-10

Tewkesbury Medieval Festival

The largest free medieval reenactment event in Europe commemorates the Battle of Tewkesbury, which took place on May 4, 1471.

tewkesburymedievalfestival.org

July 15-17

Cotswold Beer Festival

The popular festival is returning after a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus.

Postlip Hall, cheltenhamcamra.org.uk

July 22 & 23

Chalfest

Bringing the community together with great music and camaraderie... this year including the irrepressible Fun Lovin’ Criminals.

Chalford, Gloucestershire, chalfest.co.uk

August 4-7

Wilderness Festival

Music, theatre, talks, feasting and all manner of magic.

Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, wildernessfestival.com

August 5-7

Gloucestershire Vintage & Country Extravaganza

With vintage buses, motorbikes, commercial vehicles, tractors, classic cars, fairground, heavy horses, and much more.

South Cerney Airfield, glosvintageextravaganza.co.uk

August 18-21

Soul Circus

Escape to the circus where wellbeing meets music at this holistic yoga and arts festival set in the rural Cotswolds countryside.

Elmore, Gloucestershire, soulcircus.yoga

August 27-29

Wild Wonder

A new children’s book festival, dedicated to nature, animals and the outdoors, featuring some of the UK’s most famous children’s book authors and illustrators, wildlife presenters and storytellers.

Westonbirt Arboretum, forestryengland.uk/westonbirt

September 3

Moreton Show

One of the biggest agricultural shows in the UK, Moreton is held on a 165-acre showground in the North Cotswolds.

moretonshow.co.uk

September 10

Cotswold Big Swim Festival

Featuring various prizes, the event will take place in a clear gravel-bottom lake over a multi-lap course. Wetsuits recommended.

Cotswold Water Park, cotswoldbigswim.com

September 10

Newent Onion Fayre

Annual street fair and festival celebrating the ‘noble’ onion.

newentonionfayre.org

September 10 & 11

Northleach Steamshow

With classic cars, commercial vehicles, miniature steam, tractors and more, Kerry and Kurtan would approve wholeheartedly to this fun-for-all-the-family event.

northleachsteamshow.co.uk

December TBC

Winchcombe Christmas Festival

With scores of stalls laden with gifts, festive food, carol singing and live music.

winchcombe.co.uk

LITERARY FESTIVALS IN 2022

March 25-April 3

Oxford Literary Festival

A world-class literary event that brings together leading authors and public figures in a magnificent setting.

oxfordliteraryfestival.org

May 3-7

Chipping Campden Literature Festival

Featuring some of the finest international authors.

campdenlitfest.co.uk

October 7-16

Cheltenham Literature Festival

Probably the best literature festival in the world.

cheltenhamfestivals.com