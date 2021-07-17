10 of the best 5K Park Runs in and around Derbyshire

Published: 6:05 PM July 17, 2021 Updated: 6:28 PM July 17, 2021

After months of uncertainty, the popular Saturday 5K Park Runs are back. For those of you unfamiliar with the concept, park runs are 5-kilometre events that take place every Saturday morning across the country, they are free for registered runners to take part in and organised by volunteers.

The social distancing guidelines have meant that large gatherings have been prohibited in the past year, causing the park runs to be on hiatus.

When the four stage road out of lockdown was announced in the Spring, the organisers have been working hard to confirm the return date for the events, pushing back their original date of after 21st June to after 19th July to coincide with the government's postponement. The first events in England will now take place on Saturday 24th July.

The vast majority of existing location landowners have confirmed the resumption of the runs on their property, but you can check the full list here.

Many of the routes are around the county's finest green spaces and iconic landmarks. We pick out our favourite returning locations.

Manor Park, Glossop

A 3 lap course around Glossop's Manor Park, passing by the pretty duck ponds, mini-railway track and the bowling greens.

www.parkrun.org.uk/glossop/course

Markeaton Park - Credit: Ashley Franklin

Markeaton Park, Derby

Set off by the stone bridge at the top of Markeaton Lake, on a two lap journey of this popular park on a mixture of tarmac paths, gravelled tarmac paths and limestone paths.

www.parkrun.org.uk/markeaton/course

West Park Leisure Centre, Long Eaton

Not a quite figure of eight but a two clockwise lap courses within the grounds of West Park. It's run entirely on tarmac and it's one of the more straightforward runs to undertake.

www.parkrun.org.uk/longeaton/course

The lake at Alvaston Park - Credit: Charlotte Baker

Alvaston Park

A flat, straightforward 'out and back' route on tarmac. Setting off from the park, you take in a section of a heritage cycle route and a lake side.

www.parkrun.org.uk/alvaston/course

Conkers Park, Swadlincote

This slightly undulating route in the National Park takes you out on the Ashby Woulds Heritage Trail and onto Donisthorpe Woodlands Park.

www.parkrun.org.uk/conkers/course

Poolsbrook Country Park, Chesterfield

A simple park run consisting of three anti-clockwise of the lake at Poolsbrook. The terrain is compact wide trails and grass, but the proximity to water may mean it's a muddy one on most occasions.

www.parkrun.org.uk/poolsbrook/course

Cyclists and jogger enjoying Shipley Park - Credit: Ashley Franklin

Shipley Country Park, Heanor

Set off from the visitor centre at Shipley Country Park, and traverse a mixture of tarmac paths, gravel paths and trail paths, passing woodland and a large pond along the way.

www.parkrun.org.uk/shipleycountry/course

Millhouses, Sheffield

Three anti-clockwise laps of Sheffield's Millhouses Park, on a fast, flat tarmac course starting near the Abbey Lane end car park.

www.parkrun.org.uk/millhouses/course

Graves Park, Sheffield

A 2 lap course of Grave Park in the south of Sheffield. You pass by a boating lake and the grounds of the Grade II listed Norton Hall.

www.parkrun.org.uk/graves/course

Lyme Park, Disley

A breath-taking run that sets off from the main car park and ends a few hundred feet in front of the house. Along the way, you will pass the iconic Cage folly and you may be lucky enough to spot the resident deer.

www.parkrun.org.uk/lymepark/course

