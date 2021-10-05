Bonfire and fireworks events in and around Derbyshire

Published: 9:07 AM October 5, 2021

The continuing uncertainty over Covid has led to a number of high profile bonfire events to be postponed this year. Here is a list of the venues that have confirmed their events for 2021. We will continue to update this page with more news as we receive it.

30th-31st October

Bonfire and Fireworks at Chatsworth

Wrap up and enjoy a traditional bonfire and two dazzling firework displays as well as live entertainment. Plus, on Sunday just for Halloween, enjoy a few spooky surprises.

Chatsworth, Bakewell, DE45 1PP

www.chatsworth.org/events/bonfire-and-fireworks

5th November

Fireworks Night & Fun Fair

Derbyshire County Cricket Club's popular Fireworks Night and Fun Fair will return to the Derby venue.

Incora County Ground, Nottingham Rd, Derby DE21 6DA

cricket.derbyshireccc.com/events/fireworks-night-derby

5th-6th November

Vikings and Fireworks at Tutbury Castle

Referred to as 'one of the best firework displays in the UK', Tutbury Castle is opening its gates once again for two nights of fireworks. By popular demand, the Vikings will be back with a great moonlit battle, followed by a Viking 'funeral'. There will also be a living history camp with activities for the whole family. Booking recommended.

Tutbury Castle, Castle Street, Tutbury DE13 9JF

tutburycastle.com/events/fireworks-2021

5th-6th November

Fireworks at Conkers

A family fireworks display plus fairground attractions, face painting, balloon modelling and refreshments and a laser show. Doors open at 5pm.

Conkers, Rawdon Road, Moira, Swadlincote DE12 6GA,

www.visitconkers.com/event/fireworks-spectacular

5th-7th November

Ultimate Fireworks Spectacular at Alton Towers

Celebrate the end of the Theme Park season over the weekend at the resort's ultimate fireworks event. The Theme Park is open daily until 9pm, with fireworks at 7pm - so guests can enjoy a day of rides and entertainment.

Alton Towers Resort, Staffordshire

www.altontowers.com/activities/events/fireworks

6th November

Fireworks at Eyam

Eyam popular Bonfire Night spectacular returns for another year with a bonfire, procession and firework display.

Eyam, S32 5QP, More details at www.facebook.com/eyamptfa/

Have we missed any? Send us the details at vijay.arogyasami@archant.co.uk and we can add to our list.