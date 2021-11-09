Where to find Christmas lights switch-ons in Derbyshire
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nothing quite signals the start of the festive season than the age-old tradition of the Christmas Lights switch-on.
In towns and villages across Derbyshire, festive lights will burst into life in the coming weeks, a sign that Christmas is on its way.
And with so many events taking place this month, you're likely to never be too far away from entering into the festive spirit and enjoying the sense of community these highly anticipated events bring.
So why not go down with friends and family to your local switch-on, take in the atmosphere and kick-start your local Christmas.
Here are some of the events taking place across our county in November.
Derby
November 13 - 4pm onwards
Most Read
- 1 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
- 2 Win a winter break at the Shireburn Arms in the heart of the Ribble Valley
- 3 Win a luxury Christmas hamper worth £250 from Bakers & Larners of Holt
- 4 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
- 5 10 of the best Christmas markets to visit in Derbyshire
- 6 Top Christmas Markets in Hertfordshire 2021
- 7 The best Christmas markets and fairs in and around Cheshire
- 8 The best Christmas markets and fairs in and around Lancashire
- 9 The best Christmas Markets in England 2021
- 10 Win an amazing festive break for two in Devon
Buxton
November 20, Buxton Pavilion Gardens - 6:30pm (plus lantern parade)
Heanor
November 20 - 3-8pm
Belper
November 26 - 5:45pm
Ripley
November 26 - 6:30pm
Matlock
November 26 - 5-8pm
Ashbourne
November 26 - 6:30pm
Alfreton
November 27 - 3-8pm
For a definitive guide of Christmas events across Derbyshire this Christmas, including markets, pantos and lots of activities for friends and family, why not pick up a copy of November's Derbyshire Life, out now.