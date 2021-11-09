Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Where to find Christmas lights switch-ons in Derbyshire

person

Nathan Fearn

Published: 3:46 PM November 9, 2021
Christmas Lights switch-ons will be taking place across the county this month

Christmas Lights switch-ons will be taking place across the county this month - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nothing quite signals the start of the festive season than the age-old tradition of the Christmas Lights switch-on.

In towns and villages across Derbyshire, festive lights will burst into life in the coming weeks, a sign that Christmas is on its way.

And with so many events taking place this month, you're likely to never be too far away from entering into the festive spirit and enjoying the sense of community these highly anticipated events bring.

So why not go down with friends and family to your local switch-on, take in the atmosphere and kick-start your local Christmas.

Here are some of the events taking place across our county in November.

Christmas is coming

Christmas is coming - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Derby

November 13 - 4pm onwards 

Buxton

November 20, Buxton Pavilion Gardens - 6:30pm (plus lantern parade) 

Heanor

November 20 -  3-8pm 

Belper

November 26 - 5:45pm 

Ripley

November 26 - 6:30pm 

Matlock

November 26 - 5-8pm 

Ashbourne

November 26 - 6:30pm 

Alfreton

November 27 - 3-8pm

For a definitive guide of Christmas events across Derbyshire this Christmas, including markets, pantos and lots of activities for friends and family, why not pick up a copy of November's Derbyshire Life, out now. 

