12 things to do in Derbyshire during Easter

Why not treat the kids to the Bunny Bonanza at the Heights of Abraham - Credit: Visit Peak District & Derbyshire

After two years of lockdown, Easter events are back with a spring in their step for 2022.

1st-16th April

The Emperor's New Clothes

Derby Theatre, Hiccup Theatre and Polka Theatre bring you a brand new adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson classic. All performances contain fully integrated British Sign Language and Captioning.

Derby Theatre, 15 Theatre Walk, St Peter's Quarter, Derby, DE1 2NF

www.derbytheatre.co.uk

9th–24th April

Easter in the farmyard at Chatsworth

Chatsworth opens for the year on March 26th. The Easter season takes place from the 9th with spring and Easter crafts, animal handling and feeding as well as a Easter Egg hunt.

Chatsworth, Bakewell, DE45 1PP

www.chatsworth.org/events/easter

9th–24th April

Easter Egg Hunt at Markeaton Park

Enjoy a scenic stroll in one of Derby’s most popular parks while searching out the Easter Eggs. Find all six letters to enter the free prize draw; simply download a map or pick one up at the Craft Village.

Markeaton Park, Markeaton Lane, Derby DE22 4AA

inderby.org.uk/parks/events/easter-egg-hunt-trail

9th-24th April

Easter at Sharpe's Pottery Museum

An action packed programme of family fun at Sharpe's Pottery Museum this Easter holidays. From Clay Play to Djembe Drumming, Easter Crafts to Messy Play and head down the rabbit hole on the Easter Family Fun Trail.

Sharpe's Pottery Museum, West Street, Swadlincote, DE11 9DG

www.sharpespotterymuseum.org.uk

Bluebell Dairy's award-winning, locally-produced ice cream - Credit: Visit Peak District & Derbyshire



9th-24th April

Easter in Wonderland at Bluebell Dairy

Follow Alice down the rabbit hole into Wonderland and join the White Rabbit Easter Egg Hunt at Bluebell Dairy.

Give the rabbit a helping hand in finding chocolate, then enjoy the Queen of Hearts Royal Theatre, try your hand at Royal Croquet and discover Easter animal activities. No visit would be complete without enjoying Bluebells’ award-winning artisan ice cream.

Bluebell, Dairy, Brunswood Farm, Locko Road, Derby. DE21 7AR

bluebelldairy.co.uk

15th-18th April

Easter at Matlock Farm Park

Friday 15th: The Snow Sisters - Time to channel your inner Anna and Elsa and join in with the fantastic Snow Sisters’ Singalong shows.

Sunday 17th: Jurassic Fun Day - Learn about Rita the great T-Rex and several baby dinosaurs at outdoor shows throughout the day, see them wander the park to get up close for photos and maybe hop aboard the Jurassic themed bus for games and dig site fun.

Monday 18th - The BIG Bubbleman - The Big Bubbleman, his bubble mill, wands and special potions make the most AMAZING bubbles. Children can also make their own big bubbles with scaled-down monster versions or create smaller multi-coloured bubbles with hoops and trays of bubble liquid.

Jaggers Lane, Darley Moor, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 5LH

matlockfarmpark.co.uk

15th-18th April

Bonkers Bunny Bonanza at the Heights of Abraham

Follow the trail and spot the bonkers bunnies hiding across the estate. Some of the bunnies will be holding letters to make a magic word. Work out the magic word and then find the Easter Bunny who will be hopping around the summit, whisper it in his ear and receive a tasty treat!

Derby Road, Matlock Bath, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3NT

www.heightsofabraham.com

15th-21st April

Rabbit Academy

It wouldn't be Easter without some bunnies involved. Buxton Cinema is showing new animated feature. Single showings on 15th, 18th, 20th and 21st April.

Buxton Cinema, Pavilion Arts Centre, Water Street, Buxton, SK17 6XN

buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/rabbit-academy

16th-17th April

Easter Eggcitement Canal Cruises

Enjoy a one hour cruise with Easter themed activities from Tapton Lock on the John Varley along the Chesterfield Canal.

Tapton Lock, Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, S41 7JB

chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk/events

17th April

Artisan Market at Cromford Mills

The Artisan Market runs each third Sunday of the month in Arkwright’s historic mill yard and this year it falls on Easter Sunday.

Cromford Mills, Mill Lane, Cromford, DE4 3RQ

www.cromfordmills.org.uk/whatson

Reconnect with nature and yourself at Thornbridge Hall - Credit: Gary Wallis

Ongoing

Thornbridge Hall

At Thornbridge, one of the ornate old fountains has been filled with hundreds of yellow rubber ducks, allowing children to pay 'Hook a Duck', a great Easter activity among the many thing to do on the estate, such as the Quackers Cafe.

Thornbridge Hall, Baslow Road, Ashford in the Water

www.thornbridgehall.co.uk/quackerscafe

Ongoing

Conkers

Explore 120 acres including the Barefoot Walk, Viewing Tower, Adventure Play, The Fairy Labyrinth before burning off energy with whole family across the Activity Course, or you can take a ride on CONKERCHOO Train between the Discovery and Waterside Centres

Rawdon Rd, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Swadlincote, DE12 6GA

www.visitconkers.com

EASTER EGG HUNTS AT NATIONAL TRUST AND ENGLISH HERITAGE SITES

The popular Easter Eggs Hunts that take place every year at Derbyshire's historical homes and building returns for 2022.

You will be able to attend them at the following venues.

Ilam Park, Longshaw, Calke Abbey, Lyme Park, Kedleston Hall, Hardwick Hall and Bolsover Castle