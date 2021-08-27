10 of the best Heritage Open Days in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Published: 8:32 AM August 27, 2021

Heritage Open Days return with a mixture of online and on location events, we pick some of the highlights that will allow you to to go out and experience history in person.

10th, 11th, 12th, 15th September

St John the Baptist Chapel, Matlock Bath

This beuatiful private chapel is over 100 years old and not usually open to the public, a rare opportunity for a self-guided tour, there will printed leaflets available for visitors to take away.

St John the Baptist Chapel, St. Johns Road, Matlock Bath, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3PQ

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/ivors-vision-st-john-the-baptist-chapel-matlock-bath

11th September

A Towering Taste of Tideswell

Enjoy a guided tower tour of 'The Cathedral of the Peak' and be rewarded with free samples of Tideswell confections when you reach the top.

St John the Evangelist Church, Commercial Road, Tideswell, Derbyshire, SK17 8PA

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/simon-gillian-white

Calke Abbey - Credit: John Millar

11th September

Calke Abbey

Discover the extensive grounds and gardens of Calke Park and its National Nature Reserve, if you would like to visit the Mansion, you will need to collect timed tickets from the Ticket Office.

National Trust, Calke Abbey, Ticknall, Derby, Derbyshire, DE73 7LE

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/calke-abbey1

11th-12th September

Tapton Lock Festival

A weekend of arts and well-being activities in a beautiful setting by the historic Chesterfield Canal.

Tapton Lock Visitors Centre, 59A Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S41 7JB

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/tapton-lock-festival

11th, 16th, 19th September

Sharpe’s 200th Birthday Celebration - Object Handling

Celebrating 200 years of the Sharpe’s family and the creation of the pottery, experts will be on hand to help you find out more about the Pottery Museum’s collection.

Sharpe's Pottery Museum, West Street, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 9DG

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/sharpes-200th-birthday-celebration-object-handling

12th September

Wingfield Station

​One of the county's top ten most important 'at risk' buildings, Wingfield Station is undergoing an extensive restoration, it's a oppornunity to see the progress made so far.

Holme Lane, South Wingfield, Alfreton, Derbyshire, DE55 7NY

https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/wingfield-station

14th, 15th, 16th, 18th September

Tastes of the Tudors Time Out Trail

Enjoy the delights of a walled garden at the close of summer, while discovering plants consumed in early Tudor times through recipes of the late Middle Ages.

Friends of Markeaton Park Walled Garden, Markeaton Park, Markeaton Lane, Markeaton, Derby, Derbyshire

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/tastes-of-the-tudors-time-out-trail

17th September

The Duke’s Legacy at Grin Woods

A walk through Grin Woods to explore the Duke of Devonshire's legacy and the influence they have had on the woods and the town.

Pooles Cavern, Green Lane, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 9DH

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/the-dukes-legacy

18th September

Victoria Hall Open Day/Guided Tours

An opportunity to view this beautiful Grade 2 listed building that celebrated its 130th anniversary last year.

Talbot Street, Glossop, Derbyshire, SK13 7DG

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/victoria-hall3

18th-19th September

Lyme Unlocked: Escape Room

The Cage at Lyme Park was originally built around as a hunting lodge, but also served as a jail for poachers. For one weekend in September, it becomes an escape room. Can you decipher the clues, unlock the secrets, and reveal hidden characters as you escape from the Cage?

National Trust, Lyme Park, Disley, Stockport, SK12 2NX

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/lyme-unlocked-escape-room

