Outdoor cinema showings in Derbyshire this summer
- Credit: Graham Lucas Commons
21st May 2021
Belper Meadows Sports Club
Open Air Film & Chill have a a showing of Dirty Dancing on the 21st May. In addition to this, there is a showing of The Greatest Showman on the 28th August at AFC Borrowash.
https://www.openairfilmandchill.com/derbyoutdoorcinema
26th - 27th June 2021
Technique Stadium, Chesterfield
For those of you who don't follow football, this event could be a welcome escape from the Euro 2021 tournament, the last 16 ties take place over this weekend, so you could opt for The Greatest Showman on the Saturday or Grease on the Sunday.
https://www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/technique-stadium
29th July - 1st August
Markeaton Park
A quartet of films are showing at the Markeaton Park Craft Village at the end of July; Bohemian Rhapsody on 29th July, A Star Is Born on 30th July, Rocketman on 31st July and Chicago on 1st August.
https://www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/outdoor-theatre-and-cinema-season
4th - 6th August 2021
Cromford Meadows Cricket Club, Cromford
Cinema in the Valley kicks off a summer of film showings at with showings of Bohemian Rhapsody, Grease and Dirty Dancing.
https://summernightsfilm.co.uk/whats-on#cromford-meadows-cricket-club
12th & 14th August 2021
Tapton Park Golf Club, Chesterfield
Open Air Film & Chill return to Derbyshire, this time to Tapton Park Golf Club in Chesterfield, the original Lion King cartoon will be showing on Thursday 12th and The Greatest Showman on Saturday 14th.
https://www.openairfilmandchill.com/chesterfield-outdoor-cinema
13th - 14th August 2021
Derby Rugby Club, Derby
Cinema in the Valley continue their summer programme with showings of The Greatest Showman and Labyrinth.
https://summernightsfilm.co.uk/whats-on#derby-rugby-club
3rd - 4th September 2021
Belper Town FC, Belper
Cinema in the Valley concludes their summer season with showings of Mamma Mia! and The Blues Brothers.
https://summernightsfilm.co.uk/whats-on#belper-town-fc
