Outdoor cinema showings in Derbyshire this summer

Published: 4:48 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 5:09 PM April 19, 2021

21st May 2021

Belper Meadows Sports Club

Open Air Film & Chill have a a showing of Dirty Dancing on the 21st May. In addition to this, there is a showing of The Greatest Showman on the 28th August at AFC Borrowash.

https://www.openairfilmandchill.com/derbyoutdoorcinema

26th - 27th June 2021

Technique Stadium, Chesterfield

For those of you who don't follow football, this event could be a welcome escape from the Euro 2021 tournament, the last 16 ties take place over this weekend, so you could opt for The Greatest Showman on the Saturday or Grease on the Sunday.

https://www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/technique-stadium

29th July - 1st August

Markeaton Park

A quartet of films are showing at the Markeaton Park Craft Village at the end of July; Bohemian Rhapsody on 29th July, A Star Is Born on 30th July, Rocketman on 31st July and Chicago on 1st August.

https://www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/outdoor-theatre-and-cinema-season

4th - 6th August 2021

Cromford Meadows Cricket Club, Cromford

Cinema in the Valley kicks off a summer of film showings at with showings of Bohemian Rhapsody, Grease and Dirty Dancing.

https://summernightsfilm.co.uk/whats-on#cromford-meadows-cricket-club

12th & 14th August 2021

Tapton Park Golf Club, Chesterfield

Open Air Film & Chill return to Derbyshire, this time to Tapton Park Golf Club in Chesterfield, the original Lion King cartoon will be showing on Thursday 12th and The Greatest Showman on Saturday 14th.

https://www.openairfilmandchill.com/chesterfield-outdoor-cinema

13th - 14th August 2021

Derby Rugby Club, Derby

Cinema in the Valley continue their summer programme with showings of The Greatest Showman and Labyrinth.

https://summernightsfilm.co.uk/whats-on#derby-rugby-club

3rd - 4th September 2021

Belper Town FC, Belper

Cinema in the Valley concludes their summer season with showings of Mamma Mia! and The Blues Brothers.

https://summernightsfilm.co.uk/whats-on#belper-town-fc

