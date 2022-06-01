Top open air theatre productions in Derbyshire this summer
From stately homes to World Heritage sites, outdoor theatre will be played out in some stunning backdrops in Derbyshire this summer.
5th June
Twelfth Night
Heartbreak Productions will be performing at the The Whitworth Centre on four separate occasions this summer with outdoor performances of Awful Auntie, Jane Eyre, Twelfth Night, and their original murder mystery, Much Ado About Murder.
The Shakespearean classic kicks off the summer season, click the link below for the other dates.
The Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale
www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/venues/whitworth-centre-peak-district-outdoor-theatre
18th June
Twelfth Night
Another production of this Shakespearean classic, this time by The Three Inch Fools, who are touring the UK. They will return to he National Trust's Elizabethan country house on 23rd July to perform The Gunpowder Plot.
Hardwick Hall, Doe Lea, Chesterfield
www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hardwick/features/summer-nights-outdoor-film-festival
2nd July
A Midsummer Night's Dream
As part of the 2022 Ashbourne Festival line-up, llyria stage their production of Shakespeare's timeless comic masterpiece in the beautiful grounds of Ofcote Grange.
Ofcote Grange, Ashbourne
ashbournefestival.org/events/illyriaopen-airtheatre
10th July
Peter Pan
J.M. Barrie's classic is more associated with Christmas season pantos, but llyria have given it a outdoors summer twist in their long-standing touring production.
Eyes Meadow, Duffield
www.duffieldvillage.co.uk/event-directory
23rd July
The Gunpowder Plot.
Aan explosive evening of short fuses and tall tales, as five actors try to pull off the most infamous conspiracy in history. The Gunpowder Plot comes to life in a brand new, calamitous production fit for all the family.
Hardwick Hall, Doe Lea, Chesterfield
www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hardwick/features/summer-nights-outdoor-film-festival
27th July
Twelfth Night
The HandleBards are touring the country with a bicycle-powered, laugh-out-loud production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. They will also be at Cromford Mills on July 23rd and Monkey Park in Chesterfield on July 24th.
High Lea Park, New Mills
www.handlebards.com/tickets
29th July
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
Bring a picnic, comfy camping chairs and your favourite tipple for an evening of theatre within the beautiful courtyard of Cromford Mills. They are also performing on the 28th July at Mayfield Alpaca Animal Park just outside Sheffield.
Cromford Mills, Matlock
www.noticethisnotice.co.uk/shows
3rd August
As You Like It
The Lord Chamberlain's Men present this great play as Shakespeare first saw it performed – in the open air, by an all male cast and with Elizabethan costumes, music and dance.
Chatsworth House, Bakewell
www.chatsworth.org/events/outdoor-theatre
6th August
The Importance of Being Earnest
Slapstick Picnic present a unique production of Oscar Wilde’s classic play where the entire show is performed by just actors on stage.
Healey People's Park, Sheffield
www.slapstickpicnic.com/ticketlistings
10th August
Romeo and Juliet
Dressed in beautiful Elizabethan costume and performed by a fine troupe of Shakespearean players join Chapterhouse in their production for 2022.
Buxton Opera House, Buxton
www.chapterhouse.org/romeo-and-juliet.html