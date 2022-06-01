Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Top open air theatre productions in Derbyshire this summer

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 7:00 PM June 1, 2022
Hardwick Hall

Hardwick Hall - Credit: Gary Wallis

From stately homes to World Heritage sites, outdoor theatre will be played out in some stunning backdrops in Derbyshire this summer.

5th June
Twelfth Night
Heartbreak Productions will be performing at the The Whitworth Centre on four separate occasions this summer with outdoor performances of Awful Auntie, Jane Eyre, Twelfth Night, and their original murder mystery, Much Ado About Murder.
The Shakespearean classic kicks off the summer season, click the link below for the other dates.
The Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale
www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/venues/whitworth-centre-peak-district-outdoor-theatre

18th June
Twelfth Night
Another production of this Shakespearean classic, this time by The Three Inch Fools, who are touring the UK. They will return to he National Trust's Elizabethan country house on 23rd July to perform The Gunpowder Plot.
Hardwick Hall, Doe Lea, Chesterfield
www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hardwick/features/summer-nights-outdoor-film-festival

2nd July
A Midsummer Night's Dream
As part of the 2022 Ashbourne Festival line-up, llyria stage their production of Shakespeare's timeless comic masterpiece in the beautiful grounds of Ofcote Grange.
Ofcote Grange, Ashbourne
ashbournefestival.org/events/illyriaopen-airtheatre

Sunset over eyes Meadow, looking from Duffield Bank

Eyes Meadow in Duffield will provide a stunning backdrop to an open air production of Peter Pan - Credit: Ashley Franklin

10th July
Peter Pan
J.M. Barrie's classic is more associated with Christmas season pantos, but llyria have given it a outdoors summer twist in their long-standing touring production.
Eyes Meadow, Duffield
www.duffieldvillage.co.uk/event-directory

23rd July
The Gunpowder Plot.
Aan explosive evening of short fuses and tall tales, as five actors try to pull off the most infamous conspiracy in history. The Gunpowder Plot comes to life in a brand new, calamitous production fit for all the family.
Hardwick Hall, Doe Lea, Chesterfield
www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hardwick/features/summer-nights-outdoor-film-festival

27th July
Twelfth Night
The HandleBards are touring the country with a bicycle-powered, laugh-out-loud production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. They will also be at Cromford Mills on July 23rd and Monkey Park in Chesterfield on July 24th.
High Lea Park, New Mills
www.handlebards.com/tickets

29th July
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
Bring a picnic, comfy camping chairs and your favourite tipple for an evening of theatre within the beautiful courtyard of Cromford Mills. They are also performing on the 28th July at Mayfield Alpaca Animal Park just outside Sheffield.
Cromford Mills, Matlock
www.noticethisnotice.co.uk/shows

3rd August
As You Like It
The Lord Chamberlain's Men present this great play as Shakespeare first saw it performed – in the open air, by an all male cast and with Elizabethan costumes, music and dance.
Chatsworth House, Bakewell
www.chatsworth.org/events/outdoor-theatre

6th August 
The Importance of Being Earnest
Slapstick Picnic present a unique production of Oscar Wilde’s classic play where the entire show is performed by just actors on stage.
Healey People's Park, Sheffield
www.slapstickpicnic.com/ticketlistings

10th August
Romeo and Juliet
Dressed in beautiful Elizabethan costume and performed by a fine troupe of Shakespearean players join Chapterhouse in their production for 2022.
Buxton Opera House, Buxton
www.chapterhouse.org/romeo-and-juliet.html

Outdoor cinema showings in Derbyshire this summer

Chatsworth-House-No-Time-to-die-scaled

Last year, outdoor cinema was the breakout hit for the summer as we opted for staycations and socially distanced entertainment, they return to the county for 2022.

 Outdoor cinema showings in Derbyshire this summer
 

Derbyshire Life

Don't Miss

A collage of food and drink from Devon including wine, rum, and seafood

Devon Life | Win

Win a bumper prize of Devon’s best food and drink

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Boats in the harbour at dusk in Dartmouth.

Devon Life

12 fab things to do in Dartmouth

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Competitors in the 2015 Norfolk Superhero race 

Norfolk Magazine

What's on in Norfolk June 2022

Rowan Mantell

Author Picture Icon
Whitby Abbey world record broken for most vampires gathered

Yorkshire Life

World record broken for 'Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Vampires'

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon