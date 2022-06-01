Top open air theatre productions in Derbyshire this summer

From stately homes to World Heritage sites, outdoor theatre will be played out in some stunning backdrops in Derbyshire this summer.

5th June

Twelfth Night

Heartbreak Productions will be performing at the The Whitworth Centre on four separate occasions this summer with outdoor performances of Awful Auntie, Jane Eyre, Twelfth Night, and their original murder mystery, Much Ado About Murder.

The Shakespearean classic kicks off the summer season, click the link below for the other dates.

The Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale

www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/venues/whitworth-centre-peak-district-outdoor-theatre

18th June

Twelfth Night

Another production of this Shakespearean classic, this time by The Three Inch Fools, who are touring the UK. They will return to he National Trust's Elizabethan country house on 23rd July to perform The Gunpowder Plot.

Hardwick Hall, Doe Lea, Chesterfield

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hardwick/features/summer-nights-outdoor-film-festival

2nd July

A Midsummer Night's Dream

As part of the 2022 Ashbourne Festival line-up, llyria stage their production of Shakespeare's timeless comic masterpiece in the beautiful grounds of Ofcote Grange.

Ofcote Grange, Ashbourne

ashbournefestival.org/events/illyriaopen-airtheatre

Eyes Meadow in Duffield will provide a stunning backdrop to an open air production of Peter Pan - Credit: Ashley Franklin

10th July

Peter Pan

J.M. Barrie's classic is more associated with Christmas season pantos, but llyria have given it a outdoors summer twist in their long-standing touring production.

Eyes Meadow, Duffield

www.duffieldvillage.co.uk/event-directory

23rd July

The Gunpowder Plot.

Aan explosive evening of short fuses and tall tales, as five actors try to pull off the most infamous conspiracy in history. The Gunpowder Plot comes to life in a brand new, calamitous production fit for all the family.

Hardwick Hall, Doe Lea, Chesterfield

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hardwick/features/summer-nights-outdoor-film-festival

27th July

Twelfth Night

The HandleBards are touring the country with a bicycle-powered, laugh-out-loud production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. They will also be at Cromford Mills on July 23rd and Monkey Park in Chesterfield on July 24th.

High Lea Park, New Mills

www.handlebards.com/tickets

29th July

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland

Bring a picnic, comfy camping chairs and your favourite tipple for an evening of theatre within the beautiful courtyard of Cromford Mills. They are also performing on the 28th July at Mayfield Alpaca Animal Park just outside Sheffield.

Cromford Mills, Matlock

www.noticethisnotice.co.uk/shows

3rd August

As You Like It

The Lord Chamberlain's Men present this great play as Shakespeare first saw it performed – in the open air, by an all male cast and with Elizabethan costumes, music and dance.

Chatsworth House, Bakewell

www.chatsworth.org/events/outdoor-theatre

6th August

The Importance of Being Earnest

Slapstick Picnic present a unique production of Oscar Wilde’s classic play where the entire show is performed by just actors on stage.

Healey People's Park, Sheffield

www.slapstickpicnic.com/ticketlistings

10th August

Romeo and Juliet

Dressed in beautiful Elizabethan costume and performed by a fine troupe of Shakespearean players join Chapterhouse in their production for 2022.

Buxton Opera House, Buxton

www.chapterhouse.org/romeo-and-juliet.html