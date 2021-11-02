10 of the best pantos and Christmas shows in and around Derbyshire

The cast of Sleeping Beauty, which takes place in Derby throughout December - Credit: Derby City Council

A guide to some of the best pantomimes and festive shows in and around the county

October 29 – November 20

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - A GHOST STORY

A new retelling of Dickens’ classic winter ghost story starring Nicholas Farrell and Mark Gatiss. Nicholas Farrell (The Crown, Chariots of Fire) plays Ebenezer Scrooge alongside Mark Gatiss (The League of Gentlemen, Sherlock) who plays Jacob Marley.

Ticket: £10-£45

Nottingham Playhouse, Wellington Circus NG1 5AF | 0115 941 9419 |

www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

November 20 - January 2

PETER PAN

Garrick favourite, Sam Rabone returns for his sixth year at Lichfield as Mrs Smee. All New Adventures of Peter Pan promises to be a dazzling show with a brilliant cast, larger-than-life costumes.

Tickets: From £15

Lichfield Garrick, Castle Dyke WS13 6HR | 01543 412121 |

www.lichfieldgarrick.com

November 26 - December 31

TREASURE ISLAND

Derby Theatre’s big main house production for Christmas 2021 will be Theresa Heskins’ award-winning adaptation of Treasure Island, a spectacular swashbuckling adventure for the whole family.

Tickets: £12.50-£29.50

Main Theatre, Derby Theatre, Theatre Walk, St Peters Quarter, Derby DE1 2NF | 01332 593939 |

www.derbytheatre.co.uk

November 26 - January 2

SLEEPING BEAUTY

Channel 5 Milkshake presenter Amy Thompson joins Mansfield Palace panto regular, funny man Adam Moss for the 2021 festive extravaganza.

Tickets: From £12.30

Mansfield Palace Theatre, Leeming Street NG18 1NG | 01623 633133 |

www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

December 3 - January 2

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

West End, Pop Star & TV Personality Suzanne Shaw will star as Belle with Thomas Redgrave from Britain’s Got Talent Winners Collabro as Gaston and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Andrew Fleming in the comedy role of Philippe Philoppe.

Tickets: £17.50-£23

Pomegranate Theatre, Corporation Street, Chesterfield S41 7TX | 01246 345 222 |

www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

December 3 - January 3

SLEEPING BEAUTY

The Lyceum promises its funniest panto ever - starring Janine Duvitski (Benidorm) as Fairy Moonbeam, legendary Dame, Damian Williams as Nurse Nellie and comic Ben Thornton as Jangles.

Tickets: From £15

The Lyceum, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 1DA | 0114 249 6000 |

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

December 10 - January 2

CINDERELLA

A fun-packed panto starring popular local duo Jonathan Wilkes and Christian Patterson with a new script and spectacular special effects.

Tickets: from £13.00

Regent Theatre, Piccadilly, Stoke-on-Trent ST1 1AP | 0844 871 7649 | www.atgtickets.com

December 10 - January 8

SLEEPING BEAUTY

With daring duels, doting dragons, lavish sets and costumes, and bucket loads of laughs, the team behind smash hits - Jack and the Beanstalk and Peter Pan are back to lift the spell over Derby with this magical new pantomime.

Tickets: £11.50-£28.50

Derby Arena, Royal Way, Pride Park, Derby, DE24 8JB | 01332 640011 | www.derbyarena.co.uk

December 11 - January 1

ALADDIN

Buxton's favourite dame James Holmes, back for another hilarious year as Widow Twankey, alongside Annalise Liard-Bailey as Princess Willow and Matthew Jay Ryan as Wishy Washy.

Tickets: From £18.50

Buxton Opera House, Water St, Buxton SK17 6XN | 01298 72190 |

buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

December 11 - January 9

ROBIN HOOD

Tristan Gemmill will play The Sheriff of Nottingham, TV and stage favourite, Matthew Kelly will play Dame Tilly Tuck, X-Factor’s Matt Terry will play the title role of Robin Hood and West-End leading lady Jodie Prenger will play the role of The Spirit of Sherwood.

Tickets: £20.50-£41

Theatre Royal, Theatre Square, Nottingham, NG1 5ND | 0115 989 5555 |

trch.co.uk

