4 pumpkin picking events in Derbyshire

Published: 8:35 AM October 1, 2021 Updated: 8:42 AM October 1, 2021

No sooner has summer ended than attention turns to one of the highlights of the calendar year – Halloween. And, of course, Halloween and pumpkins go hand in hand.

While it’s never that difficult to nip down to the local shops to grab a pumpkin or two, the activity of ‘pick your own’ pumpkin picking has increased in popularity in recent years.

And with good reason too. There’s something extremely satisfying and almost enriching about donning the old wellington boots and heading out with the kids, family and friends to take in the fresh air and find your own perfect pumpkin to bring home and calve.

Father and sons in a pumpkin patch field - an activity for all the family to enjoy - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s also a good chance you’re supporting local farms and businesses in the process.

With the Sunday October 31 Halloween date fast approaching, here are three locations across the county offering this very experience and more over the coming weeks.

Happy picking and carving!

Mr Pumpkin, Lime Farm, Mansfield Road, Morley

Date: October 3, 9, 10 and from October 16 to 24

Booking: Tickets available online

Additional information: With over 90,000 different pumpkins and over 40 different varieties to choose from, you are sure to find the one for you! There are also many additional activities to enjoy, including the Pumpkin Trail as well as plenty of locally-produced food and drink. More at https://www.mrpumpkin.co.uk/.

Ashover Pumpkins, Eastwood Lane, Ashover

Date: October 2 to October 31 (10am to 4pm)

Booking: Not required

Additional information: You may have been here to pick sunflowers over the summer, well this October it is the turn of the pumpkins! Entry is free and payments for pumpkins can be made by either cash or card. More at https://www.facebook.com/AshoverPumpkins/.

There are various places in Derbyshire to go pumpkin picking this October - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shirley Pumpkins, Ashbourne

Date: 9 October to 31 October (weekends and half-term)

Booking: Not required

Additional information: With free entry and no pre-booking required, Shirley Pumpkins in beautiful Ashbourne is perfect for a spur of the moment pumpkin pick. Free parking, dog-friendly fields and plenty of food, drink and ice cream make for a great and convenient family day out.

More at https://www.facebook.com/ShirleyPumpkins/.

Fang-tastic Halloween Festival

Date: 27th October to 31 October

Booking: Tickets available online

Additional information: There’s family fun to be had this October half-term at Matlock Farm Park, with Halloween activities including a super pumpkin patch for children to pick their own pumpkin and carve at a carving station; daily Spooky Trail to follow in an enchanted forest. There will be live fun, with Halloween characters pottering around the park too to meet with visitors.

More at www.matlockfarmpark.co.uk.

