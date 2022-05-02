10 Derbyshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

On 6th February this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place across the United Kingdom throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022.

Kids Rule!

28th May - 5th June

Head to the grounds of Bolsover Castle to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with historic performers, hands-on activities and fresh-air family fun.

Bolsover Castle, Bolsover

www.english-heritage.org.uk/bolsover

Great British Seaside at Crich Tramway Village

28th May - 4th June

Eight days of traditional seaside fun for all the family, including a funfair, children’s entertainment, Punch and Judy, plus four days of craft activities and four days of bingo.

Cromford Road, Crich, Matlock

www.tramway.co.uk/whatson/

Royal Chesterfield Exhibition

30th May - 5th June

An exhibition exploring Royal visits and celebrations in Chesterfield, showing how local people marked Royal milestones. The exhibitions is completed with items from the Museum collection relating to previous jubilees going back to Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee in 1887.

Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield

chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/winding-wheel-theatre.aspx

Build Buggingham Palace

2nd - 3rd June

The team at Chatsworth are celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by building a palace for nature in the Stickyard. Drop in during your visit to lend a hand.

Chatsworth House, Bakewell

www.chatsworth.org/events/buggingham-palace/

Spring Spectacular at Pavilion Gardens

2nd - 5th June

Over the four days, the Octagon Hall will be full of beautiful and quirky stands then outdoors there will be entertainment, Children's fairground rides*, Crazy Golf* and the Miniature Train* all weekend.

It's also worth taking time out to view the 70 stamps on 70 letters artwork at Buxton Station, which was commissioned by The Friends of Buxton Station to commemorate the Jubilee.

Pavilion Gardens, Buxton

www.parkwoodoutdoors.co.uk

Punch and Judy Jubilee Special

2nd - 5th June

Punch and Judy have prepared a brand new show in honour of Her Majesty's special day.

The Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath

www.heightsofabraham.com/whats-on

A Right Royal Knees Up

3rd June

Take a nostalgic journey through the seventy-year reign of the Queen with this feel-good performance is packed with show-stopping scenes, sing a long memories and spectacular footage featuring Jimmy Cricket and Leah Bell.

Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield

chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/pomegranate-theatre.aspx

Matlock’s Jubilee Celebrations

3rd - 5th June

Matlock Town Council has organised a special Jubilee Tea Dance on Friday 3rd June at 2pm at the Imperial Rooms community centre.

On Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June, there's a special Jubilee Market in Hall Leys Park, with street entertainment, face painting and Corgi Trail.

Matlock town centre

matlock.gov.uk/events/jubilee-celebrations-in-the-park-save-the-date/

Derby Jubilee Military Parade with 170 Regiment

4th June

One Sunday 4th June at 1pm, troops from 170 Regiment will parade from Cathedral Green to outside the Council House to the sounds of a marching band.

Cathedral Green, Derby

www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/jubilee-military-parade-with-170-regiment

Ashford Jubilee Picnic

5th June

A community picnic, open to public that takes place in the park in the centre of the Ashford-in-the-Water.

Hall Orchard, Ashford-in-the-Water

www.ashfordvillagehall.com





