The best festivals and shows in Derbyshire and the Peak District in 2022

Things To Do

It looks like it’s going a fun-filled of year of festivals in Derbyshire and the Peak District.

April 30 - May 1

Donington Historic Festival

A major fixture on the international historic racing calendar, attracting thousands of spectators, hundreds of world-class historic racing cars and huge numbers of classic car club displays.

Donington Park, Castle Donington,

www.donington-park.co.uk

May TBC

Belper Fringe

Details of this year's Fringe should be released in February, for regular updates, visit their website below

www.belperfringe.org/index.html

May 19-21

Rail Ale Festival

Over 300 real ales, craft and world beers, plus train rides and live music. Barrow Hill Roundhouse, Staveley, Chesterfield, www.railalefestival.com

May 14-26

National Forest Walking Festival

Explore the varied landscapes of the Forest with a programme of over 90 walks to suit all abilities. thenationalforestwalkingfestival.org.uk

May 20-28

Derby Book Festival

Talks with internationally-celebrated authors and local talent, plus book-related events and activities with a programme featuring great writers, poets, historians, politicians, illustrators, storytellers and musicians.

www.derbybookfestival.co.uk

May 26-29

Bearded Theory Festival

An award-winning, family-friendly performing and creative arts festival featuring acts such as The Flaming Lips and Placebo.

www.beardedtheory.co.uk

May 28-29

Derbyshire Open Arts Festival

Artists and craftspeople display their work in venues across Derbyshire - from their own studios to village halls and art galleries. www.derbyshireopenarts.co.uk

June 17 - July 3

Ashbourne Festival

A festival of music, literature and drama, with entertainment including street theatre, concerts, talks and exhibitions. www.ashbournefestival.org

June 25 - July 2

Bradfield Festival of Music

A celebration of music with performances from international musicians and vocalists.

bradfieldfestivalofmusic.co.uk

July 7-24

Buxton International Festival '

A happy marriage of opera, music and books' with appearances from world-renowned authors, artists and musicians. The Jazz Weekend takes takes place between 7-10 July.

buxtonfestival.co.uk

July 15-17

Stainsby Festival

A family-friendly festival of folk and world music with traditional marquees, crafts stalls, childrens entertainment, music workshops.

www.stainsbyfestival.org.uk

July 29-30

Y Not Festival

A melting pot of emerging and established musicians. This year's headliners include: Stereophonics, Courteneers, Blossoms and the Manic Street Preachers.

www.ynotfestival.com

August 11-14

Bloodstock Festival

The UK's biggest independent heavy rock and metal music festival.

www.bloodstock.uk.com

September 2-4

Off The Tracks Festival

Entertainment from a variety of performers and bands, acoustic sessions, stalls and real ales.

www.offthetracks.co.uk

TBC September

Melbourne Festival

Creative and performing arts festival with a renowned Art and Architecture Trail, concerts, talks and exhibitions. melbournefestival.co.uk

September 9-18

Wirksworth Festival

Rural arts festival showcasing work from over 150 local and international artists, with a popular Art and Architecture Trail, music, dance, drama, street theatre and Fringe events. www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk

TBC September

New Mills Festival

Fringe Community festival with a diverse mix of art, music, plays, poetry, exhibitions, talks and walks.

www.newmillsfestival.com

TBC September

Derby Film Festival

Preview screenings, officially selected feature films and shorts, plus special events and panel discussions offering a rare insight into various aspects of the film industry. QUAD, Derby,

derbyfilmfestival.co.uk