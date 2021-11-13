A look at the festive themes and events at the county’s great houses.

BOLSOVER CASTLE

The Christmas Adventure Quest at Bolsover Castle is a festive adventure for all the family that runs from 27 November - 2 January (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/bolsover-castle

CALKE ABBEY

There's something for everyone at Calke Abbey, whether you want to create family traditions, find festive gifts or enjoy a crisp winter walk. Father Christmas will be visiting his stable grotto on select dates in December or you can enjoy a full English breakfast Afternoon Tea with him in the café - it's necessary to book in advance.

As darkness falls, pick up a trail map and let the lanterns lead the way to the candle-lit church and the dazzling Pleasure Grounds. For a magical experience, enter the twinkling tunnels and warm your fingers and toes by the fire in the entrance hall.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/calke-abbey

CHATSWORTH

Chatsworth is celebrating 20 years of festive themes this year and 2021's theme is the The Magic of Christmas. This year’s winding Christmas route meanders through 24 rooms containing Chatsworth’s priceless collections of irreplaceable art and objects

This year within the Grotto, the joinery team have created a bespoke wooden plinth to house a turntable. The structure will enable a rotating crystal to project light around the room as it turns and in the Chapel, there will be a life size music box containing an antiqued mirror which will open and play music from the Nutcracker whilst projecting the image of a ballet dancer.

www.chatsworth.org

HADDON HALL

From the 3rd of December, Haddon's 'Wonderful Christmas' will invite you to explore the Hall in all its festive glory there will be Candlelight Tours on 9-11 and 16-19 December and seasonal food is served in the Haddon Restaurant and Tearoom throughout the month.

www.haddonhall.co.uk

Hardwick Hall Photo: ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris - Credit: ©NTPL/Robert Morris

HARDWICK HALL

For the first time in over 60 years, parts of the Hall will be open through November and December. Outdoors, you can explore the Winter gardens and the Ornamental Orchard or take a hile in this popular walking location.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hardwick

KEDLESTON HALL

There's nothing quite like seeing Kedleston's State Apartment, already a spectacle in itself, with a twinkle of Christmas. This year Lady Mary Curzon’s Peacock dress will also be on display in Caesars' Hall. The shop at Kedleston has a range of festive gifts with a selection for explorers, gardeners and gourmets and Kedleston's Great Kitchen restaurant will be serving festive treats and Christmas lunches throughout the season.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/kedleston-hall

LYME HALL

Explore the traditions and treasures of Christmases past and as you make your way through the house in the Christmas Treasures at Lyme that takes place between 3 - 24 December.

The estate is also a popular outdoor location at this time of year, with acres of walking areas (with deer) and there is also Percy the Park Keeper's winter wander trail for all the family to enjoy.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lyme