Big events to look forward to in Derbyshire this summer
Whether it' is a country show or a music festival, we have missed the roar of the crowd, the buzz of excitement, at this stage we even miss queuing up for a snack and refreshments. The county is slowing getting back to how summers should be with these events that are tentatively planned.
27th May - 5th June
Derby Book Festival
This year's festival is billed as: 10 Days, 60 events, 10 venues. Events will include in person, live streamed, recorded and outdoor events with lots of exciting book-related activities for families over half term.
www.derbybookfestival.co.uk
12th - 13th June
Matlock Food & Drink Festival
Mad Hatters kick off their summer of foodie themed events at Hall Leys Park, with the second ever Matlock Food & Drink Festival.
https://www.madhattersevents.com/matlock-food-drink-festival
19th - 20th June
Shipley Country Park Food & Drink Festival
Mad Hatters Events move on to Shipley Country Park for their 5th Big Derbyshire Food & Drink Festival.
www.madhattersevents.com/shipley-park-food-drink-festival
26th June - 4th July
Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
If crowds aren't your thing you can explore Chesterfield in a variety of organised walks. There's a walk themed on George Stephenson, The Beast of Bolsover and Exploring the Chesterfield Canal.
www.chesterfield.co.uk/events/chesterfield-walking-festival
8th - 25th July
Buxton International Festival
Every July for the last forty years, the festival has been summer celebration of the very best opera, music and books and gained worldwide acclaim. The team are glad to be back after last year's event was cancelled.
buxtonfestival.co.uk
11th July
Eureka Party in the Park
Eureka Park in Swadlincote will host live music, food challenges, children's actvities, exotic animals and much more. It's the same that the Euro 2021 tournament kicks off if you want to escape the football.
https://www.madhattersevents.com/eureka-party-in-the-park
17th - 18th July
Bubbleicious Festival 2021
Elvaston Castle will be home to three separate Bubble Zones with the countries top bubbleologists, bouncy castles and rides. You also get entry to the adjacent Elvaston Castle Food & Drink Festival.
https://www.madhattersevents.com/bubbleicious
17th July
Furthest from the Sea Festival
A free family festival on Derby's Cathedral Green with some of Derbyshire’s finest homegrown actors, dancers, poets, musicians, makers and more.
https://www.furthestfromthesea.co.uk
17th July
Derby Caribbean Carnival
Follow the colourful 45th Caribbean carnival parade procession from Derby Cathedral Green to Osmaston Park. The carnival starts at Cathedral Green from 1pm.
dwica.co.uk
23rd - 25th July
Tramlines Festival
Three days of fanastic music in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield. The Street headlines the Friday line-up; Royal Blood on the Saturday and Richard Ashcrofton the Sunday.
tramlines.org.uk
30th July - 1st August
Y Not Festival
The Y Not Festival returns to the Peak District for 2021. The line-up for the three day event at Aston Hill Farm, near Matlock is yet to be be confirmed at the time of writing. Follow the social media channels for the latest updates.
ynotfestival.com
6th - 8th August
Dog Lovers Festival
Our dogs have been loyal companions during this last year of lockdown, so why not treat them to one of the UK's most highly acclaimed dog-friendly events.
www.dogloversfestival.org
11th - 15th August
Bloodstock Outdoor Heavy Metal Festival
Bloodstock has been a fixture of the county's summer festival scene over the past two decades. They are back in 2021 with four days of music at Catton Park.
https://www.bloodstock.uk.com
14th - 15th August
Markeaton Party in the Park
Mad Hatters Events continue their summer of festivals for foodies with a weekend at Markeaton in peak summer holiday season.
www.madhattersevents.com/markeaton-party-in-the-park
29th Aug 2021
The Hannells Darley Park Concert
One of the UK’s biggest outdoor classical concerts set in the stunning natural amphitheatre that is Darley Park. This year’s event celebrates 300 years of Derby’s Silk Mill – the world’s first factory – as it prepares to re-open as the Museum of Making.
www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/the-hannells-darley-park-concert-2021/
The ongoing situation with covid does mean that plans can change at any time. Please consult the web links provided for the latest news on these events.
