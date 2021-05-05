Big events to look forward to in Derbyshire this summer

Published: 8:20 AM May 5, 2021

Whether it' is a country show or a music festival, we have missed the roar of the crowd, the buzz of excitement, at this stage we even miss queuing up for a snack and refreshments. The county is slowing getting back to how summers should be with these events that are tentatively planned.

27th May - 5th June

Derby Book Festival

This year's festival is billed as: 10 Days, 60 events, 10 venues. Events will include in person, live streamed, recorded and outdoor events with lots of exciting book-related activities for families over half term.

www.derbybookfestival.co.uk

12th - 13th June

Matlock Food & Drink Festival

Mad Hatters kick off their summer of foodie themed events at Hall Leys Park, with the second ever Matlock Food & Drink Festival.

https://www.madhattersevents.com/matlock-food-drink-festival

19th - 20th June

Shipley Country Park Food & Drink Festival

Mad Hatters Events move on to Shipley Country Park for their 5th Big Derbyshire Food & Drink Festival.

www.madhattersevents.com/shipley-park-food-drink-festival

26th June - 4th July

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

If crowds aren't your thing you can explore Chesterfield in a variety of organised walks. There's a walk themed on George Stephenson, The Beast of Bolsover and Exploring the Chesterfield Canal.

www.chesterfield.co.uk/events/chesterfield-walking-festival

8th - 25th July

Buxton International Festival

Every July for the last forty years, the festival has been summer celebration of the very best opera, music and books and gained worldwide acclaim. The team are glad to be back after last year's event was cancelled.

buxtonfestival.co.uk

11th July

Eureka Party in the Park

Eureka Park in Swadlincote will host live music, food challenges, children's actvities, exotic animals and much more. It's the same that the Euro 2021 tournament kicks off if you want to escape the football.

https://www.madhattersevents.com/eureka-party-in-the-park

17th - 18th July

Bubbleicious Festival 2021

Elvaston Castle will be home to three separate Bubble Zones with the countries top bubbleologists, bouncy castles and rides. You also get entry to the adjacent Elvaston Castle Food & Drink Festival.

https://www.madhattersevents.com/bubbleicious

17th July

Furthest from the Sea Festival

A free family festival on Derby's Cathedral Green with some of Derbyshire’s finest homegrown actors, dancers, poets, musicians, makers and more.

https://www.furthestfromthesea.co.uk

17th July

Derby Caribbean Carnival

Follow the colourful 45th Caribbean carnival parade procession from Derby Cathedral Green to Osmaston Park. The carnival starts at Cathedral Green from 1pm.

dwica.co.uk

23rd - 25th July

Tramlines Festival

Three days of fanastic music in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield. The Street headlines the Friday line-up; Royal Blood on the Saturday and Richard Ashcrofton the Sunday.

tramlines.org.uk

30th July - 1st August

Y Not Festival

The Y Not Festival returns to the Peak District for 2021. The line-up for the three day event at Aston Hill Farm, near Matlock is yet to be be confirmed at the time of writing. Follow the social media channels for the latest updates.

ynotfestival.com

6th - 8th August

Dog Lovers Festival

Our dogs have been loyal companions during this last year of lockdown, so why not treat them to one of the UK's most highly acclaimed dog-friendly events.

www.dogloversfestival.org

11th - 15th August

Bloodstock Outdoor Heavy Metal Festival

Bloodstock has been a fixture of the county's summer festival scene over the past two decades. They are back in 2021 with four days of music at Catton Park.

https://www.bloodstock.uk.com

14th - 15th August

Markeaton Party in the Park

Mad Hatters Events continue their summer of festivals for foodies with a weekend at Markeaton in peak summer holiday season.

www.madhattersevents.com/markeaton-party-in-the-park

29th Aug 2021

The Hannells Darley Park Concert

One of the UK’s biggest outdoor classical concerts set in the stunning natural amphitheatre that is Darley Park. This year’s event celebrates 300 years of Derby’s Silk Mill – the world’s first factory – as it prepares to re-open as the Museum of Making.

www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/the-hannells-darley-park-concert-2021/

The ongoing situation with covid does mean that plans can change at any time. Please consult the web links provided for the latest news on these events.

