10 of the best Derbyshire festivals this summer

Glastonbury may be over but there's much to look forward to - not least here in Derbyshire with its thriving and vibrant festival scene.

If you're looking to take advantage of festival season, there's plenty going on around the county - with something for everybody.

Here are a few of our picks.

International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival

Celebrating its 28th year, the Gilbert & Sullivan Festival is known around the world for being the happiest and friendliest one around.

Held in the magnificent surroundings of Buxton Opera House, visitors can expect the very best of Sir Arthur Sullivan's wonderful music and W.S. Gilbert's razor-sharp wit.

Morning talks and afternoon concerts will also take place each day in the Pavilion Arts Centre.

July 30 - August 6. Buxton Opera House, Water St, Buxton, SK17 6XN.

For more information and tickets, visit gsfestivals.org.

Buxton Festival Fringe

This vibrant open arts festival showcases a huge variety of artists and performers across interesting venues.

Expect over 500 individual performances over the course of the festival, with everything from comedy to magic, drama to dance, film to poetry, and much more.

July 6-24. Various locations across Buxton.

Ticket prices vary, for more information visit buxtonfringe.org.uk.

Bubbleicious Festival

Returning to Elvaston Showground this July, Bubbleicious is the UK's largest free bubble festival.

Guaranteed to be a magical day out for all the family, there's plenty of activities for 0-12 year olds to get involved in.

Visit some of the best bubbleologists in the Bubble Zone and create some wonderful memories.

July 9-10. Elvaston Showground, Borrowash Road, Derby, DE72 3EN.

For more information, visit madhattersevents.com/bubbleicious.

Rosa Festival

This inclusive gathering of like-minded creatives is held in the idyllic surroundings of the Peak District in order to bring people together of different backgrounds.

Talented artists and musicians come together to celebrate the underground music scene while embracing a sense of community.

July 15-18. Seed Low Rake Camping, Peak District, UK, DE45 1UA.

Tickets start at £90. To book, visit rosafestival.co.uk.

Elvaston Food & Drink Festival

Entering its fifth-year thanks to Mad Hatters Events, the festival returns to Elvaston Showground.

Expect delicious food and drink from local suppliers around the county and further afield, live music and exciting entertainment.

Stroll around the many food stalls, sampling as you go, or pick up a tasty treat to take home at one of the artisan stalls.

July 9-10. Elvaston Showground, Borrowash Road, Derby, DE72 3EN.

Free entry. For more information, visit madhattersevents.com.

Buxton International Festival

Recognised as one of the UK's leading art festivals, this is set to be a summer celebration of the very best opera, music and literature.

Held in the heart of the beautiful Peak District, the festival features rising stars of the cultural world.

There will be over 120 events featured in the course of the 17 day celebration with venues including the exquisite, Matcham-designed Buxton Opera House, St John’s Church and the Pavilion Arts Centre.

July 7-24. Various locations and prices.

Visit buxtonfestival.co.uk for more information.

It's festival season across Derbyshire - and there's plenty going on - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Y Not

Celebrating its 15th year, this independent festival has a fantastic lineup of rock, indie and alternative music.

Held in the picturesque Peak District, choose to camp over the weekend and even upgrade to a luxurious bell tent.

Not only this but there'll be a great range of food and drink to enjoy, crazy gold to play, comedy to laugh out loud to, and face painting galore.

29-31 July. Pikehall, Derbyshire, DE4 2PR.

Tickets from £119. To book or for more information, visit ynotfestival.com.

Back 2 Festival

48 acts are set to join this year's line-up, in a festival that will give you that blast from the past as you party your way down memory lane.

Featuring nearly 50 artists from the '80s, '90s and '00s headliners include UB40, Steps and Aqua.

Come for the day or go all out when you do the full four-day festival and glamping.

June 30 - July 3. Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, DE12 8LN.

Tickets start at £24 for an adult day ticket. To book and for more information, visit back2festivals.co.uk

1771 Festival

Derbyshire's newest open-air event is bound to delight many with an eclectic mix of musical genres. Expect headline evening shows mixed in with free daytime gigs.

Local food and drink vendors will be on hand throughout the weekend to keep you well-fed, along with plenty of quality craft ale provided by BoozeHound from Two Dales in Matlock.

July 8-10. Cromford Mills, Mill Rd, Cromford, Matlock, DE4 3RQ.

Tickets start at £27.50. For more information, visit cromfordmills.org.uk.

Bakewell Country Festival

This exciting family day out will combine an exciting mix of traditional agricultural elements with family activities, entertainment, food, drink, shopping, animals, rides, and more.

Make a weekend of it by booking a three-night camping pitch in the beautiful surroundings of the Peak District.

July 17. Agricultural Business Centre, Agricultural Way, Bakewell, Derbyshire, DE45 1AH.

Tickets start at £12 for adults booked in advance. For more information visit bakewellahs.co.uk.